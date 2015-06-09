Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Homemade burgers on the grill are a summer cookout classic and one of America's most popular foods. We'll teach you how to make the best grilled burgers you've ever made with a few tips you can follow while you're prepping and cooking. We'll also share some of our favorite recipes for grilled burgers so you can start planning your next cookout menu.

Biting into a juicy hamburger hot off the grill is one of our favorite parts of a summer cookout. And while homemade burgers are also popular because they're easy, we have a few tips and tricks to share that will make your burgers even better. We'll teach you how long to grill hamburgers, share our Test Kitchen tips for the juiciest burgers, and offer a few of our best hamburger meat recipes because not all ground beef is the same.

Tips to Make the Most Flavorful Hamburger Patties

A great burger starts with a great patty! Follow these tips for making the best patties before you even think about firing up your grill:

The Meat Mix: The best hamburger meat for grilling is 85-percent lean (15-percent fat) ground beef. This ratio is better than leaner mixes of beef because most of the fat drips away during grilling but leaves behind moisture and flavor. If you use extra-lean beef, you'll end up with dry burgers.

Buy Good Beef: Make sure your meat is fresh! This may seem like an obvious tip, but you want to use bright pink ground beef without any dark spots or unpleasant odor for the best burgers.

Don't Overwork It: When you're mixing the ground beef with any seasonings or other add-ins, work the burger mixture as little as possible. You'll end up with tough burgers if you overwork raw meat.

Even Patties: To form equal-size patties, first gently pat all of your meat into one large square, then cut it into fourths (or more if you're making sliders or a larger batch of burgers). Then roll each square into a ball.

To form equal-size patties, first gently pat all of your meat into one large square, then cut it into fourths (or more if you're making sliders or a larger batch of burgers). Then roll each square into a ball. Add a Dimple: Pat each ball into a circle about 3/4 inch thick. Use your fingers to press lightly into the center of each patty to form a shallow indentation. This dimple will prevent your burgers from shrinking while they're cooking and will help each patty cook evenly (and it'll make them easier to stuff, too!).

Hamburger Grilling Tips

Knowing how to grill burgers properly is just as important as making great patties. When you're ready to start grilling hamburgers for your hungry crowd, keep these tips in mind:

Timing: Grill your burgers over medium about 14 to 18 minutes, turning just once about halfway through cooking.

Don't Press Burgers: We know it's tempting, but don't use your spatula to press down on the burger patties while they're on the grill (unless you're making a smashed burger). Instead, just leave them be. Pressing will squeeze out the juices, which you want to stay inside to keep your burgers moist.

We know it's tempting, but don't use your spatula to press down on the burger patties while they're on the grill (unless you're making a smashed burger). Instead, just leave them be. Pressing will squeeze out the juices, which you want to stay inside to keep your burgers moist. Flip Smart: Use a spatula or tongs to turn your burgers to help them keep their shape.

Test Doneness: Don't worry about the color when you're deciding if your burgers are done. Instead, insert an instant-read thermometer through the side of the patty so the point is in the center. As long as the inside of your burger registers 160°F, it's done and safe to eat, even if there's still a little pink in the center.

How to Serve Hamburgers

The best grilled burgers aren't ready when they come off the grill—now it's time to make them even better by dressing them up with toppers! Go beyond plain old ketchup and mustard by adding fun toppers like caramelized onions, onion rings, sautéed mushrooms, sliced pickled peppers, or a smear of peanut butter. You can also experiment with different buns like pretzel buns, ciabatta rolls, and sesame seed buns. And if you like adding mayo to your burger, try turning it into a special sauce by mixing in Sriracha, chopped bacon, curry powder, or fresh garlic. There are tons of burger recipes out there to use for inspiration, but feel free to get creative and invent your own recipe, too.