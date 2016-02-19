Absolutely Delicious Bratwurst Recipes to Serve at Your Next Gathering
Smoked Cheddar and Jalapeño Stuffed Brats
Stuffed with smoky cheddar cheese and spicy peppers, these bratwursts get some tasty Tex-Mex flair when topped with a salsa- and cilantro-laced slaw. Add fresh flavor with a squeeze of lime juice.
Brats with Cucumber-Blueberry Slaw
Give your next round of grilling brats a sophisticated twist with a spoonful of sweet and savory slaw. You'll love the unexpected flavor and texture of fresh blueberries and cucumber in the tangy buttermilk dressing.
Buy It: Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill ($119, Amazon)
Baconista Brats
Make the meat-lovers in your life happy with a mouthwatering beer bratwurst. We doubled up on pork (because everything is better with bacon) for big smoky flavor that's sure to satisfy.
Make-Ahead Tip: Marinate the bratwurst for 24 hours in a zesty blend of dark beer and steak sauce.
Chicken Bratwurst and Onions with Broccoli Slaw Salad
Give your grill the night off. These healthy bratwursts are slow-cooked in an irresistible bath of apple cider, garlic, and onion. Add tons of flavor and texture with the crunchy broccoli slaw topper.
Buy It: Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker ($36, Amazon)
Summer Dogs
The beauty of this easy grilling recipe (seriously, it takes 25 minutes total!) is you can change up the type of bratwurst or even use hot dogs. Seasonal produce like sweet corn, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers gives these brats loads of fresh flavor. Grill the corn before mixing it into the relish for an extra special touch.
Beer-Braised Brats
Cooking bratwurst in beer before cooking keeps the outside from burning while ensuring the inside is flavorful and juicy. Use a grill pan to stay out of the heat while still achieving those beautiful grill marks. Pop open a cold one and enjoy.
Buy It: Lodge Pre-seasoned 10.5-inch Cast Iron Grill Pan ($20, Walmart)
Wilted Cabbage and Brats
Even if you want to skip the bun, you can still enjoy a grilled brat this summer. This main-dish salad combines cooked cabbage, apple slices, bratwurst, and a mustard sauce for a mouthwatering dish that will fit right in at your next cookout.
Brats with Mango Relish
It only takes 20 minutes to get this outstanding bratwurst recipe ready. Filled with sweet heat, our mango relish gets smoky flavor from a quick grill over the coals. Throw some romaine on the grill for an easy, healthy side.
Cheese-Stuffed Brats
We don't know about you, but we love our bratwurst with lots of melty cheese. These brats are stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and grilled to perfection. Make the bratwurst extra indulgent by wrapping a strip of bacon around the sausage before grilling.
Buy It: MASTER COOK 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill, Stainless Steel ($190, Amazon)
Jalapeño-Cheese Brats
These mouthwatering grilled bratwursts are stuffed with a spicy blend of jalapeño peppers and Monterey Jack cheese. Store them in the fridge for a make-ahead dish to tote to the tailgate party. Serve with your favorite bratwurst toppings.
Mustardy Brats with Sauerkraut
The best bratwurst topping (for many) is served German-style with plenty of sauerkraut. That sweet and tangy relish perfectly balances the savory taste of bratwurst. Steam the sauerkraut right on the grill for even more flavor.
Air-Fried Bratwurst Bites with Spicy Beer Mustard
Yes, you can make brats in your favorite countertop appliance. These air-fryer bratwurst bites will make a perfect snack for friends while you watch the game. Everyone will be extra impressed by the homemade spicy beer mustard for dipping.
Buy It: Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer, 6-Quart ($90, Amazon)
Brats with Jalapeno-Green Apple Sauerkraut
Classic sauerkraut gets a sweet makeover with tart slices of fresh green apple. The sweet and tangy combination in this bratwurst recipe will thrill your taste buds, bite after bite.
Related: Healthy Grilled Recipes to Keep Your Summer Menu Fresh and Exciting
Sheet Pan Sausage and Fall Vegetables
Turn bratwurst into an exciting sheet-pan dinner for the family. Fresh sage adds the perfect herbal flavor notes to the rich bratwurst sausage. Cabbage and fingerling potatoes cook on the same pan for a quick and delicious dinner ready in an hour.
Buy It: OXO Nonstick Pro Half Sheet Pan ($25, Target)