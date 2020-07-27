The Best Indoor Grills to Buy for When It's Just Too Hot to Grill Outdoors
These indoor grills and grill pans will help you get beautiful charred meats and veggies from the comfort of your (air-conditioned!) kitchen.
Once the warmer weather hits, it's natural to throw a juicy steak or chicken on the grill (as well as dessert!) under the summer sun. But, with as hot as it is right now in so many parts of the country, standing in the sweltering heat over a hot grill to make dinner isn't very appealing. So when I recently longed for a homemade burger with those irresistible grill marks, I decided to look for a way to accomplish it all from my air-conditioned kitchen. Enter indoor grills and grill pans to save the day. Here are some of the top-rated indoor grill options available on the market to get your barbecue cravings satisfied without breaking (too much) of a sweat.
For a user-friendly countertop grill, this one by Cuisinart (with more than 11,000 reviews) seems to check all the boxes. The 5-in-1 appliance works as a grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle, and half grill/half griddle. There are knobs that let you choose the cook function as well as adjust the temperature. Oh, and the grill plates are removable and dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Score!
Buy It: Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler ($80, Amazon)
Not only does the Ninja Foodi make a perfectly grilled steak, but it can also air-fry, bake, roast, and dehydrate. And the 2,700+ reviewers are raving, saying things like, "it's an incredibly valuable addition to my kitchen...even only having it for a short time, it's become a nearly-indispensable [piece of] kitchen equipment." Sure, the price tag on this one is a little hefty, but I'd rather get all the benefits of multiple appliances in one without taking up precious cabinet space.
Buy It: Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 4-Qt. Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate Indoor Electric Grill ($230, Amazon)
Would this even be a complete list without a mention of the classic George Foreman indoor grill? It's had a few upgrades since the original small appliance of the '90s, and they seem to have paid off with 81% of customers recommending this one. The grill's copper-infused plates allow even heating and its sloped design helps remove up to 42% of fat for healthier grilled meats. The indoor grill's compact size also makes it a good fit for small kitchens. With a $30 price tag, it's pretty hard to beat.
Buy It: George Foreman 5-Serving Classic Electric Indoor Grill ($30, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Because I have a glass cooktop, looking for a grill pan that wouldn't damage the surface of my stove is extremely important. This stovetop pan includes three layers of German-engineered PFOA-free nonstick coating that will allow your food to easily release using less oil. It's also oven safe up to 390°F, so I can keep these hearty stuffed peppers warm in the oven on the grill pan while I prepare the rest of my dinner.
Buy It: OXO Good Grips 11" Non-Stick Square Grill Pan ($40, Amazon)
For all other non-glass stovetops, this grill pan is not only super affordable but a customer favorite with a near 5-star average rating from more than 120 reviews. The cast-iron pan will help you accomplish a delicious sear on veggies, chicken, and more in no time. The grill ridges could also nicely crisp up some bacon for breakfast. This square grill pan is pre-seasoned and ready to use, just make sure to clean it properly so it lasts longer.
Buy It: Lodge 10.5-inch Cast Iron Grill Pan ($22, Target)
Since you're already in the comfort of your kitchen, go ahead and whip up some homemade barbecue sauce for your meats and a few quick side dishes for the ultimate indoor feast.
