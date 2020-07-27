The Best Indoor Grills to Buy for When It's Just Too Hot to Grill Outdoors

Once the warmer weather hits, it's natural to throw a juicy steak or chicken on the grill (as well as dessert!) under the summer sun. But, with as hot as it is right now in so many parts of the country, standing in the sweltering heat over a hot grill to make dinner isn't very appealing. So when I recently longed for a homemade burger with those irresistible grill marks, I decided to look for a way to accomplish it all from my air-conditioned kitchen. Enter indoor grills and grill pans to save the day. Here are some of the top-rated indoor grill options available on the market to get your barbecue cravings satisfied without breaking (too much) of a sweat.