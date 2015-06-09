This elegant seafood recipe would make a flawless addition to the menu for your next intimate dinner party, or halve it to enjoy on date night. You can have both the grilled leek side dish and the flaky, rich grilled salmon on the table in 30 minutes.

Test Kitchen Tip: If you plan to serve a beverage with this dinner party grill idea, try rosé or Viognier for a delightful wine pairing.