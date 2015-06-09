You’ll Want to Make Our Best Grill Recipes All Summer (and Year) Long
Reverse-Seared Grilled Ribeye Steaks
Haven’t heard of the “reverse sear” yet? It’s what many barbecue experts say might be the secret to the tastiest steak you’ll ever make. Start by cooking over indirect heat, then sear the meat over direct heat until you reach your desired doneness. Just 15 minutes is all it takes to score one of the best grilling recipes of all time!
Smoky Paprika-Garlic Chicken
A sprinkle of fresh mint is the ultimate cool counterpart to this warm, smoky paprika chicken marinade. While the grilled recipe idea is delicious as-is, we love slicing it and piling it into a pillowy pita with some tzatziki sauce. Or try it tucked inside a hamburger bun with hummus, if you like, for a more classic cookout treatment.
Grilled Pork in Blackberry Sauce
Calling for just seven ingredients, this pork tenderloin is one of the easiest summer grill recipes ever. Use a heat-safe skillet to stir together the blackberry-balsamic sauce right on the grill while the meat rests. Pair the entrée with grilled plums or nectarines, and the entire meal can be made over an open flame.
Grilled Salmon and Leeks with Rosemary-Mustard Butter
This elegant seafood recipe would make a flawless addition to the menu for your next intimate dinner party, or halve it to enjoy on date night. You can have both the grilled leek side dish and the flaky, rich grilled salmon on the table in 30 minutes.
Test Kitchen Tip: If you plan to serve a beverage with this dinner party grill idea, try rosé or Viognier for a delightful wine pairing.
Whiskey Barrel Burgers
These mouthwatering hamburgers taste even better with the addition of a juicy whiskey-cheddar filling. Assemble the grill recipe the night before, then all that’s left to do is toast the buns and grill the meat. A 20-minute grilled dinner solution? Talk about tempting!
Texas Cowboy-Style Ribs
Beef short ribs gain signature Texas barbecue flavor thanks to aromatic smoke from mesquite wood chips. Coated in a spicy-sweet rub and slathered in sauce, the ribs literally fall off the bone for fork-tender meat.
Test Kitchen Tip: For this ribs menu idea, choose English-style short ribs, which are 2 to 4 inches long with one rib-bone section.
Ribeye Steaks and Peaches
You might not immediately think of pairing peaches and thyme (or peaches and beef, for that matter), but one bite of this entirely grilled dinner idea will convince you that this is a remarkable partnership. This charcoal grill recipe is the ultimate multitasker. Halved peaches need just 5 minutes to reach their charred glory, which is exactly the amount of time the ribeyes need to rest after being removed from the grates.
Chicken Skewers and Grilled Pineapple
Part savory, part sweet, and fully crowd-pleasing, this appetizer showcases two summer grill recipe favorites. Grill chicken breast pieces slathered in a sweet-and-sour Thai sauce. Alongside, sweeten the deal and char juicy fresh pineapple to caramelize the natural sugars.
Grilled Pork and Veggie Salad
This entire pork tenderloin dinner, including the green bean and onion-topped romaine salad, gets its moment in the sun on the grill. Plate it, crumble on plenty of blue or goat cheese, and prepare to dig into one of the most unexpectedly delicious grilled recipe ideas ever. Pair with a side of bread or grilled potato slices and you can have a complete summery meal on the table in just 30 minutes.
Grilled Okra Tacos
Here's one of our grilled dinner ideas that's perfect for a fiesta! Please meatless diners with these unique tacos. Grilled okra replaces the beef or chicken, and garnishes including berry salsa and queso fresco make this vegetarian grill recipe temptingly colorful.
Thai Rice Noodle and Grilled Steak Salad
Craving Asian cuisine? Try infusing your meat with this lime, garlic, and fish sauce steak marinade. Toss the tender sliced grilled steak with rice noodles, greens, carrots, fresh herbs, and peanuts for a tastier-than-takeout grill recipe idea.
Espresso-Rubbed Steak with Green Chile Pesto
This is no ordinary steak. A combination of chili powder and espresso powder gives the grilled dinner idea rich, punchy flavor. Topped off with zesty green chile pesto, this grilled steak recipe tastes like a chimichurri-loaded Brazilian steakhouse dinner—but with a twist.
Grilled Veggie Pasta Salad
A rainbow of tender grilled veggies fills this easy pasta salad. Tossed in a balsamic dressing, the summer grill recipe can be easily adapted to fit what's in season at the market.
Test Kitchen Tip: Rinse the noodles with cold water after cooking. This keeps them from absorbing too much dressing and removes excess starch.
Peanut Butter Burger
We're not nuts—promise! Fine, maybe we are a bit about peanut butter. For this best grill recipe, we mix a couple spoonfuls into the beef patties for extra moisture, then spread some on the bun for a nice salty stabilizing layer that helps keep the juicy burger, crispy bacon, and fresh toppings between the buns (rather than on your lap).
Orange-and-Chipotle-Glazed Ribs
Partially prepped in a stockpot on the stove, then grilled, these fall-off-the-bone-tender short ribs will please the most carnivorous of your barbecue crew. The orange and chile braising liquid gives each bite a hint of Mexican flair. With that in mind, we recommend pairing this ribs menu idea with a big bowl of chips along with guac and salsa for scooping.
Summer Dogs
Quick-cooking and family-friendly, hot dogs are one of the best grilling recipes of all time. This recipe takes classic grilled frankfurters to a whole new level with lettuce, tomato, and avocado to complement the sausage sandwich. A simple corn relish lends even more summer vibes, and for a bit of heat, if desired, top the loaded dogs with sliced fresh jalapeño peppers.
Chicken Caesar Burgers
This is not your typical ground chicken burger. To ensure juicy patties that are full of rich flavor, blend your own meat mix for this grilled recipe using half chicken breasts and half chicken thighs, plus grated onion, fresh parsley, and Parmesan cheese. If desired, echo the flavors of Caesar dressing topping in the burgers themselves with a couple anchovy fillets—they don’t taste fishy at all and just add a lovely salty note.
All-American Barbecued Chicken
The secret to success for acing our signature barbecued chicken recipe? Brush on the barbecue sauce during the last 15 minutes of grilling for a gorgeous glaze that won't have time to burn. You won’t want to miss a drop of this unique homemade sauce, featuring lager beer, white balsamic vinegar, and Asian chili sauce.
Southwestern Stuffed and Grilled Peppers
Incredible as either a side or main dish, these stuffed peppers are jam-packed with flavor. Each pepper half is piled high with a hearty mix of veggies, shrimp, chicken, sausage, and corn bread stuffing. Oh yes, and they’re topped off with Alfredo sauce. This delicious grilling recipe is sure to be a hit with you and your dinner companions.
Grilled Baby Veggies with Arugula-Mint Pesto Sauce
An arugula, mint, and lime marinade adds bright flavor to this array of colorful baby veggies. Serve them with the remaining sauce for dipping, and they'll be gone in a flash.
Grilled Herb Scallops with Balsamic Syrup
Do you, too, think everything is better with bacon? Then you’ll likely feel the same about foods wrapped in prosciutto (bacon’s thinner-sliced, unsmoked pork-based cousin). After marinating the mild seafood in a blend of balsamic vinegar, fresh mint, parsley, lemon peel, and garlic, these grilled scallops get the yummy wrapped treatment.
Plank-Smoked Portobello Mushrooms
This stuffed mushroom recipe will have everyone fighting over the last cap. To make it, fill portobello mushroom tops with a blend of spicy mustard, baby spinach, bread crumbs, cheddar cheese, and chopped pecans. With such a wide variety of flavors and textures, this is one seriously addictive plant-based grill recipe idea.
Salmon Kabobs with Cucumber-Feta Salsa
Marinated in a white balsamic vinegar, this salmon’s flavor pairs perfectly with cool cucumbers and salty feta. Give your kabobs added citrusy zing by soaking the skewers in lemon juice instead of water before threading on the fish. (By the way, fresh or frozen salmon works wonderfully in this grill recipe idea, so feel free to use whichever is handy in this grilled dinner idea.)
Bison-Zucchini Burgers
The secret to mouthwateringly moist burgers made with lean bison meat? Incorporate sautéed zucchini and onion into the patties before popping the summer grill recipe on the grates. The pretty summer squash ribbon garnish gives a nod to the secret seasonal ingredient hiding between the buns.
Grilled Donuts
All the best grilled dinner ideas include dessert. For a gooey grilled dessert recipe, just pop packaged glazed donuts onto the grill for 1 to 2 minutes. Dust the donuts with cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom and pair with our strawberry-basil dip for an extra-special summer treat. To take this to the next decadent level, slice the donuts in half as you would a bagel, grill glazed-side up, and sandwich a scoop of ice cream between the two halves.
Grilled Corn with Smoky Lime Butter
Peak season corn on the cob is tough to beat. But we think we’ve improved plain corn with an easy upgrade: Smoky Lime Butter! Butter, lime, fresh cilantro, and a bit of paprika are all you need to dress up the tender stalks of sweet corn. The entire summer grilling recipe side dish requires little prep and takes just 20 minutes over flames.
Cumin-Crusted Veggie Burgers with Pineapple Salsa
Sweet and spicy, this vegetarian burger packs in loads of summer flavor. Grilled pineapple slices share their natural sugars, while the cumin-crusted burgers bring just enough warm, earthy heat. Add chips as a side for this grill recipe idea, and you have a top-notch warm-weather meal.
Baby Beet and Flank Steak Salad Dijon
If you’re struggling to choose between steak, sandwich, or salad, turn to this tasty dish that combines all three in one well-balanced meal. Grilled flank steak and roasted baby beets top toasted French bread in this tasty open-face sandwich recipe. Topped with a simple, zippy dressing, this grilled dinner idea is perfect for serving at the end of a hot summer day.
Grilled Chicken Finger Fajitas with Peppers and Onions
This is one of the best grilling recipes of all time if you’re in the mood for Mexican fare. It’s also a winner if you’re crunched for time. Everything for these easy chicken fajitas goes on the grill with just 15 minutes of prep. A mixture of Mexican crema and taco seasoning adds south-of-the-border flavor to the fajita toppings. As the vegetables, chicken, and tortillas cook, mix up a batch of refreshing margaritas for the 21+ crowd.