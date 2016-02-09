Recipes with Chia Seeds
Chia Pudding with Fruit
Chia seeds add texture to a refreshing pudding that you make with Greek yogurt, maple syrup, and light coconut milk. Top with fresh berries and, if you like, toasted shredded coconut.
Maple Brunch Cake with Apples and Cranberries
Grab your gals this weekend and indulge in a brunch-perfect apple cake. Stir a scoop of chia seeds into the brown sugar-based batter to help soak up some of the sweet maple goodness.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Granola Bar
Chew on chia in this fantastic peanut-butter-packed granola bar. Featuring salted pretzels, crunchy oats, honey, and chocolate, these homemade bars have everything you crave in a snack!
Blueberry Oat-Chia Seed Muffins
Sprinkle chia seeds into baked goods -- like our mini blueberry muffins -- for a delightful fix of fiber. The warm, slightly sweet breakfast favorite also features hearty rolled oats.
Bake Muffins to Fluffy Perfection
When it comes to perfectly moist muffins, it's all about the mixing. Learn just how long to mix your ingredients with our Test Kitchen secrets to success!
Red Rice Pudding with Almond Milk
For a warm-you-up dessert, toss red rice, almond milk, and sugar into your slow cooker. Embellish the bubbly pudding with comforting stir-ins, such as chewy dried fruit, chia seeds, and zippy orange peel.
Fruit, Nut, and Rice Fritters
A mere tablespoon of chia seeds helps give these slightly sweet rice fritters 4 grams of fiber! Dunk 'em in fresh berry jam to heighten their homey nutmeg and fruit flavors.
Kiwi-Pineapple Smoothies
Slurp up some chia in this good-for-you green smoothie. Blend a handful of fresh produce -- spinach, kiwi, banana, and pineapple -- with yogurt, OJ, and the trendy grain for an ultrathick and creamy drink.
Coconut-Chia Oat Squares
Ditch the vending machine and say hello to your new favorite snack: coconut-chia squares! The golden treats are made with hearty oats, bran, and brown sugar. Keep them together with a spoonful of sticky-sweet honey.
Chocolate Bread Pudding with Mocha "Cream" Sauce
Chia seeds add unexpected fiber and protein to this melt-in-your-mouth, slow cooker bread pudding. Coffee-overs will especially enjoy this lively chocolate-mocha dessert, as it's cooked with a steamy cup of joe.
Mini Cornmeal Sopes with Chicken Salad
Yellow cornmeal and cumin make an incredible base for this guac-sporting Mexican specialty. Bake the cornmeal squares in egg whites, bread crumbs, and chia seeds for a crisp, crunchy coating.
Carrot-Mango Green Tea Smoothies
Carrots and mango are a power couple of nutrition. The bright orange duo joins fresh slices of ginger, a spoonful of chia, and brewed green tea in this healthy smoothie recipe.
Strawberries and Cream Pancakes
Pour one or two spoonfuls of chia seeds into pancake batter for an easy way to get a dose of fiber. Smear the golden cakes with whipped Greek cream cheese, then top with fresh strawberries for a restaurant-worthy breakfast.
Multigrain Rolls
Dinner rolls go from side to star, thanks to chia, sesame, and poppy seeds. Simply brush the honey-infused bread with a special egg mixture, then sprinkle on the goods.
Chia-Crusted Oven-Roasted Tuna with Mango Fruit Salsa
Chia seeds make an undeniably nutty and crunchy coating for this fork-tender tuna recipe. Serve over homemade balsamic glaze, then top with mango-lime salsa for an invigorating finish.