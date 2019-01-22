This recipe might be called a “summer salad” and certainly tastes best with farmers market fruit, but you can make it at any time of year. Start by mixing the quinoa with a fresh basil dressing, then load up on fresh fruits and veggies. (Spring greens, blueberries, cantaloupe, cherry tomatoes, and zucchini, to be exact.) If you want to make this grain salad hearty enough to be a main dish, add smoked salmon to your bowl.