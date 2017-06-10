DIY Grain Bowl Recipes That Are Complete Meals in One Bowl
Roasted Salmon and Farro Bowls
Salmon is a great addition to any grain bowl recipe—it's easy, healthy, and filled with protein and healthy fats. While the farro cooks, prep the rest of your grain bowl by roasting the salmon and skillet-cooking the veggies. Top it off with a homemade vinaigrette and this healthy salmon grain bowl will be bursting with flavor.
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
No one will be hungry after eating a serving of this hearty steak and rice bowl. The 7 grams of fiber and 37 grams of protein guarantee that. The meal can also be a make-ahead idea if you do as author Kevin Curry suggests and start marinating the meat the night before. It also makes the meaty grain bowl idea extra flavorful.
Warm Roasted Barley, Kale, and Apple Salad
Our favorite grain bowl recipes take full advantage of in-season ingredients, and this bowl's perfect for fall. Top tender roasted barley with fresh kale, apple slices, and toasted walnuts. The barley cooks in over a cup of apple cider to intensify the autumn flavors.
Bacon and Egg Rice Bowls
This may look like a breakfast grain bowl (and it could be!), but there's no wrong time of day for it. If you keep cooked rice on hand, you could quickly make it for a midnight snack. Scared of spice? The hot sauce is optional, but if you love to make your taste buds burn, feel free to pile it on this yummy grain bowl.
Quinoa and Butternut Bowl
Just look how pretty this bowl is! And because it's filled with good-for-you ingredients like quinoa and butternut squash, it's healthy, too. Need extra protein? Add a poached egg. Of course, if you decide to skip it, you can add this recipe to your collection of vegetarian grain bowls.
Tahini, Grain, and Veggie Bowl
With all those beautiful colors and contrasting textures, everyone will want to taste this vegan grain bowl. Tahini is the secret ingredient to that creamy looking sauce that adds richness to the bowl while keeping the dish entirely plant-based.
Buy It: Joyva Tahini ($7, Target)
Chickpea and Freekeh Salad
This bowl of ancient grains will have you scraping for every last bite, and it'll make you feel healthy after eating it too. Feta and mint dress up the simple sauce made from garlic and olive oil. Chickpeas and freekeh (a grain popular in the Mediterranean made from roasted green durum wheat) give the bowl heartiness.
Roasted Beet-Citrus Sorghum Bowls
The roasted beets and warm sorghum as the base of this gluten-free grain bowl recipe make it one of our favorite warm grain bowl recipes for cold weather. The creamy dressing of mayo, sour cream, and feta adds such decadence, it eats like comfort food. Oh, and if you don’t have sorghum on hand, feel free to swap in farro, quinoa, or even brown rice in its place.
Buy It: Bob's Red Mill Sorghum ($14, Amazon)
Pork, Brussels Sprouts, and Barley Bowls
This sheet pan grain bowl is best served in the cold months when Brussels sprouts and citrus are at their peak. To give this easy grain bowl powerful flavor, roast the Brussels sprouts and pork in a homemade orange-thyme vinaigrette, then drizzle the rest on top of the finished product.
Indonesian-Style Beef and Rice Bowls
This simple dinner bowl takes only 20 minutes of prep time, so you can make it just about any night of the week. It consists of fresh veggies and spicy red curry. If you're looking for protein grain bowls, you're in luck—this tasty bowl packs a whopping 27 grams of protein.
Shrimp, Tomato, and Bulgur Bowls
Making healthy grain bowls for dinner can be speedy, too! This tasty shrimp grain bowl comes together in just 30 minutes and is piled high with flavorful ingredients. Fresh tomatoes and basil help keep this bowl fresh, while a sprinkle of pine nuts on top adds some crunch.
Quinoa and Summer Vegetables
Because quinoa is a complete protein it can turn a bag of summer veggies into a meal. Use up all your leftover summer veggies at once; after all, this vegetarian grain bowl recipe boasts fresh zucchini, bell peppers, green onions, and cilantro.
Asian Beef, Vegetable, and Quinoa Bowls
Put those takeout menus down! Believe us, you can make a delicious, easy Asian-inspired beef recipe at home, and it'll be much healthier than ordering from your local go-to restaurant.
Bulgur Salad with Chickpeas, Feta, and Mint
Bold flavor is this ancient grain bowl's game. Feta and mint pair with parsley, lime, garlic, and more to transform the grain and chickpeas. No bulgur on hand? Swap in brown rice or quinoa (but follow their own cooking instructions).
Asparagus-Pistachio Quinoa Bowls
If you follow a lacto-vegetarian diet or just want to eat more plant-based meals, this quinoa grain bowl is a perfect fit. The only ingredient from keeping this recipe from being a vegan grain bowl is a half-cup of Greek yogurt (which you could swap for a dairy-free yogurt, if you like). Even without meat, this flavorful bowl contains 12 grams of filling protein.
Related: Each of These Easy Vegan Dinner Recipes Can Be Yours in 30 Minutes (or Less!)
Sweet Potato, Kale, and Quinoa Bowls
This healthy quinoa bowl has pretty much all of our favorite healthy ingredients, including sweet potatoes, kale, chickpeas, and avocado. You won't have to make a mountain of grains for this recipe—each bowl only needs ½ cup of cooked quinoa. If you like your grain bowls with an egg on top, serve with a soft-cooked egg.
Kale-Quinoa Bowls with Miso Dressing and Tuna
For a quinoa grain bowl that will also get you a serving of seafood this week, add this tuna dinner to your meal plan. White miso paste and sesame seeds add Asian flavor influences while three oranges and a ¼ cup of lemon juice add bold, bright citrus notes. Of course we threw in plenty of greens—kale, cucumbers, and edamame—so the supper is loaded with healthy nutrients.
Farro and Pine Nut Tabbouleh
Tabbouleh is a Middle Eastern dish that's typically made from bulgur, but this recipe switches it up by using farro instead, which has a chewier texture. Crumbled feta cheese completes this dish. Fans of Mediterranean flavors will definitely want to keep this farro grain bowl recipe handy. Try adding a salmon filet or leftover rotisserie chicken to boost the protein and make it a full meal.
Italian-Style Fried Farro
In this farro version of fried "rice," a balsamic glaze coats farro, prosciutto, and Brussels sprouts. This vegetarian grain bowl is a little healthier than fried rice, too, but it tastes just as good. At just under 500 calories and with 10 grams of fiber and 17 grams of protein it's even more filling than traditional fried rice.