Our 10 Most Popular Slow Cooker Recipes on Pinterest in 2020
It's hard to beat these top-pinned recipes for delicious (and easy!) home-cooked meals any day of the week.
One of the greatest ways to prepare mouth-watering meals without standing over a stove or cranking up the oven is by using your trusty slow cooker. We whole-heartedly support making meals (and drinks, too!) for any time of the day in the handy countertop appliance. Soups, pot roasts, quiche, you name it! Our Test Kitchen knows how to whip up some seriously delicious slow cooker recipes. Out of the hundreds of recipes on our site, below are the 10 most-pinned recipes making it on your Pinterest boards throughout 2020. So if you don't already have these saved, get ready to start pinning (and making) these easy recipes.
Ground chicken serves as the base for this homemade version of a takeout favorite. After the meat and veggies have time to hang out in the slow cooker, a tangy Teriyaki sauce finishes the dish. Pile it on to butter lettuce or bibb lettuce leaves and you've got a delicious appetizer or low-carb meal ready to eat.
Once you make this beer-infused slow cooker beef recipe, you won't want to make brisket any other way. All you need is a can of beer and some chili sauce to work its saucy magic in the slow cooker. Serve the tender cuts of brisket atop buns for one of the easiest (and most delicious) 5-ingredient meals you've ever had.
Buy It: Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Cook and Carry Slow Cooker ($40, Target)
Cheesy pasta meets chili in this comforting one-pot meal that can also be converted to an Instant Pot recipe. Don't skip browning the ground beef before adding it to the slow cooker. This allows you to drain off any excess fat from the beef (which could make your finished result too oily). It also breaks the meat up instead of cooking into one big clump in the slow cooker.
Buy It: Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart Pressure Cooker ($120, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Enjoy all the flavors of a classic chicken pot pie with less work. Chicken thighs stew in a creamy, veggie-filled mixture all day in the slow cooker. When it's time for eating, simply bake up some triangles of pie crust in the oven to serve as toppers. Now you've got a comforting meal with a flaky, non-soggy crust!
Chocolate and chili? Yes, it's a thing. And a very delicious one at that considering it's one of our top-pinned recipes. The bittersweet chocolate helps enhance the warm, smoky flavors coming from chipotle chiles, fire-roasted tomatoes, cumin, and cinnamon. Trust us, you won't be able to stop at just one bowl of this amazing chili recipe.
Honor Julia Child by tackling this classic French recipe with the help of your slow cooker. The braised chicken dish develops a rich flavor thanks to a splash of red wine in the base. Serve alongside homemade mashed potatoes to soak up all the delicious juices.
Related: Our Best Slow Cooker Chicken Recipes for Low-Hassle Dinners
Boneless chicken thighs pack some incredible flavor in this slow cooker meal. The Indian-inspired dish gets an extra boost of protein and texture from chickpeas. Serve atop hot cooked rice or your favorite grain for a comforting one-bowl meal.
If buffalo wings are your favorite appetizer, just wait until you try these tacos. We used ground chicken to stick with the poultry theme of the original, but ground beef would be just as delicious here. For more creative takes on the classic buffalo wing flavor, try turning it into a hearty soup or burger.
Yes, you can even make lasagna in a slow cooker without boiling any water (thanks, no-boil noodles!). Simply brown the ground turkey, then layer all the ingredients in your slow cooker. After a few hours, the Italian feast can begin. Don't forget the garlic bread to soak up all that sauce.
Buy It: Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet ($25, Target)
To close out our most-pinned recipes of the year are these slow cooker pork tacos. For the Thai-inspired flair, pork tenderloin is seasoned with ginger, soy sauce, lime, garlic, and honey. The tacos get a nice crunch with the help of a creamy, yet spicy homemade slaw.
Related: 19 Dump Dinner Recipes for Easy Slow Cooker Dinners
Comments