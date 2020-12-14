One of the greatest ways to prepare mouth-watering meals without standing over a stove or cranking up the oven is by using your trusty slow cooker. We whole-heartedly support making meals (and drinks, too!) for any time of the day in the handy countertop appliance. Soups, pot roasts, quiche, you name it! Our Test Kitchen knows how to whip up some seriously delicious slow cooker recipes. Out of the hundreds of recipes on our site, below are the 10 most-pinned recipes making it on your Pinterest boards throughout 2020. So if you don't already have these saved, get ready to start pinning (and making) these easy recipes.