September 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes
Here are the recipes you need (but don’t knead) this month. Our September 2020 issue of Better Homes & Gardens® will further inspire your homemade bread baking with no-knead recipes from Zoë François and help you get dinner on the table fast as we transition to our fall routines.
Apple-Cranberry Braid
Baker and cookbook author, Zoë François uses her no-knead yeast dough as the base of this pretty bread recipe. “Braids are simple but look impressive,” François says. “They make a great party trick.” Put the trick to work the next time you host a brunch.
Sausage and Roasted Red Pepper Braid
Stuffed braids are endlessly customizable when you experiment with fun fillings. Here, François stuffs all the flavors of a supreme pizza into a savory take on the bread braid.
No-Knead Dough
“Consider this dough a gateway to geeky, more complex bread-baking,” François says. Her recipe calls for only four ingredients and about 15 minutes of hands-on time. The end result is bread dough that can be spun into multiple bread creations.
No-Knead Dinner Rolls
As if homemade rolls weren’t irresistible enough as-is, François has an additional tip for her dinner rolls. After baking rolls in a cake pan, “immediately brush tops with a bit of butter to keep the crust soft,” she says. Don’t mind if we do.
No-Knead Boule
This rustic loaf’s straightforward shaping technique (a gentle stretch and tuck) makes it a good recipe for first-time bread-bakers. Scoring before baking gives dough more room for a final puff of yeast activity in the oven.
No-Knead Loaf Bread
Start with 2 pounds of the no-knead dough, then simply shape into an oval before placing in your trusty loaf pan. Brushing the top of the loaf with an egg wash just before baking results in a dark caramel top. Slice as a side dish or use as the base of your favorite sandwich recipe.
Breakfast Salad with Avocado and Eggs
A salad for breakfast may seem like a stretch, but if you’re the pizza-for-breakfast type (or someone who likes to get their greens in early), this bright, herbal salad deserves a spot on your morning menu. A perfectly poached egg on top is the crowning finish.
Veggie Farfalle with Mediterranean Meatballs
No need for an additional side dish with this pasta recipe as your entrée. It’s got veggies, grains, and protein all accounted for. Plus there’s a partial serving of dairy in the mix. If green beans and mushrooms aren’t family favorites, swap in any combo of veggies that roast well, such as potatoes, asparagus, or carrots. Shoot for a pound of veggies total.
Kale-Quinoa Bowls with Miso Dressing and Tuna
Yes, there really is a step to massage the kale for this hearty grain bowl recipe. Why? Massaging kale softens the fibrous leaves for a more enjoyable texture alongside tender tuna and juicy orange slices.
Tomato and Prosciutto Tartines
This 20-minute sandwich recipe includes a bold homemade arugula pesto that comes together quickly in a small food processor. To make the quick dinner come together even faster, you can use purchased pesto.
Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpeas with Chimichurri
For a citrusy spin on the Argentinian herb sauce chimichurri, raid your garden or farmers market and blitz together herbs with shallot, olive oil, and lime juice. The brighter flavor is wonderful paired with cauliflower and chickpeas.