October 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes
Stews and squash are natural go-tos in fall when we crave hearty, warming meals. But in our October 2020 issue of Better Homes & Gardens®, we expand the definition of musts to include beets and cheese seasoned with warming spices. This collection of recipes will feed your stomach and soul all month.
Corn and Potato Stew with Cornmeal Dumplings
Coconut milk and pureed corn give this vegetarian stew serious body—and subtle sweetness—but it’s the cornmeal dumplings that really steal the show. Drop the cheesy, quick-cooking batter in during the last 10 minutes of cooking and grab the dinner bowls.
Oven Beef and Barley Stew
A revamp of beef and barley soup, this beef stew recipe isn’t shy about using veggies. A whole tray of mushrooms, onions, and carrots roasts next to this oven-cooked stew. Stir them in a few minutes before serving and top with (oh my, yes) croissant croutons.
Buy It: Lodge 5-Quart Dutch Oven ($40, Target)
Moroccan Chicken and Cauliflower Stew
This one-pot wonder takes its cue from a North African tagine, a spiced stew cooked in a pot of the same name, which seals in the steam as the mixture simmers. We put ours together in a Dutch oven, but the warming mix of spices (cumin, ginger, and cinnamon) is faithful to the inspiration.
Pork and Squash Stew with Ginger-Red Cabbage Slaw
Simmered with curry powder, allspice, apples, and butternut squash, this stew gets better the longer it cooks in your Dutch oven. We also have directions to make the stew in a slow cooker or pressure cooker so you can choose your favorite cooking method. The bright and crunchy topper is that final twist of lime, dash of herbs, and side salad all in one.
Buy It: InstantPot Duo Evo 6-Quart Pressure Cooker ($100, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Marinated Beet Noodle Salad
If a spiralized zucchini is a zoodle, then we’re calling beet spirals “boodles.” Whatever you call them, they’re the crisp, colorful star of this fresh Middle Eastern salad. Marinate raw beet noodles in lemon juice and olive oil, then pile them onto a swoosh of whipped tahini and yogurt.
Buy It: OXO Tabletop Spiralizer ($42, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Roasted Beet-Citrus Sorghum Bowls
Beet skeptics, this one’s for you. A handful of ingredients—orange segments, lemon juice, arugula, and a tangy feta cheese dressing—were strategically used to contrast and quiet the earthier notes in some beets. Gluten-free sorghum and chickpeas anchor the bowl with a filling, nutty-flavored layer.
Apple-Beet Cooler
If you’re down to one red beet in your crisper drawer, here’s a refreshing way to use it. Blend it with fresh ginger and lime juice for a batch of vibrant, antioxidant-rich drinks. You can freeze the beet-lime-ginger puree in ice cube trays for up to 3 months to get a head start on the veggie juice recipe.
Beet and Onion Jam Galette
You can’t beat a galette for easy elegance. This one features a walnut pastry crust and step-saving ingredients like purchased onion jam and a garlicky cheese spread. It’s a savory take on a tart recipe that makes a great addition to your brunch spread.
Roasted Beet Chips
Toasting paper-thin slices (easy to do with help from a mandoline) of beets concentrates their flavor. We customized this snack by pairing red and gold varieties with spices that enhance their natural flavor. Red beets like five-spice powder, steak seasoning, or caraway. Golden beets love curry powder, sesame seeds, or chipotle pepper. Play with your favorite spice flavors to create your perfect chip.
Buy It: OXO Steel Mandoline ($100, Williams Sonoma)
Cider-Cheese Fondue
This fall give the cheese board routine a spin. Try this three-cheese fondue infused with apple cider and served with hearty dippers. Get creative with your dippers. Choose sturdy fruits, such as apple and pear wedges or whole grapes, so they won’t fall off the forks. The cheese drapes deliciously over cubes of firm, full-flavor breads. (Try pumpernickel, rustic sourdough, or whole grain.) Also consider bite-size sausage chunks, chewy soft pretzels, and crisp-tender cooked broccoli, cauliflower florets, or mini carrots.
Buy It: Cuisinart Fondue Set ($70, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Pumpkin Cheese Ball
There’s no rule saying cheese balls have to be round. Rubber bands are the trick to shaping this one into a cute little pumpkin to match its flavor. (Yes, canned pumpkin is in it.) To complete the pumpkin look, finish with sage leaves and a pickled green bean (or cinnamon stick) stem.
Apple Dutch Baby
Also known as a puffed or German pancake, a Dutch baby puffs in the oven then sinks as it cools, creating a crater practically made to hold a pile of caramelized fruit. Its crisp exterior and custardy interior make the dish a good choice for fans of sweet breakfasts, but it also works as a fall dessert.
Butternut Squash and Fettuccine Alfredo
We love pasta and Alfredo sauce any time of year. Come the cooler (and downright cold) months of fall and winter we crave saucy pasta even more. We ramped up the nutrition in this version by incorporating butternut squash “noodles” alongside fettuccine noodles to make comfort food that’s better for us.
Spiced Chicken-Lentil Tacos with Quick-Pickled Red Onions
Adobo, the smoky, slightly sweet sauce chipotles are canned in, adds oomph to a finishing drizzle of sour cream in this fiber-filled (9 grams per serving) taco recipe. The combo of lentils and chicken probably isn't the first taco filling that comes to mind, but one bite of these boldly flavored tacos will have you rethinking your go-to fillings.
Shortcut Pho
After a bit of measuring and chopping, this pho recipe is ready in about 30 minutes for a satisfying weeknight meal. If you like your pho with a spicy kick, finish it with sriracha, chile slices, and/or chili oil.