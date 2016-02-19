Better Homes & Gardens October 2014 Recipes
Global Dinners
A few simple spices take our October recipes from basic to a new world of tastes. From classic roast chicken with a Japanese spin to Scandinavian-inspired steak and potaotes, these recipes are sure to dazzle.
Japanese Roast Chicken
Take classic roast chicken on a trip around the world. A heaping helping of our Japanese 7 Spice adds a global flavor to everyone's favorite classic dinner.
Moroccan-Spiced Deep-Dish Pizza
Think you know pizza? Revamp everyone's favorite pie with exotic Moroccan spices like cumin and turmeric -- no need to revisit the classic toppings!
Mexican Short Ribs with Dried Cherries
Come home to the deep, rich flavors of chile, cocoa, and cherries right from your slow cooker. Perfect for a weeknight or a dinner party, these irresistible short ribs are an effortless and elegant main dish.
Thai Pork Burgers
We like our burgers hot! And we think you will, too. With plenty of heat from chiles and Sriracha, along with a crisp and cooling slaw, these Thai-inspired sandwiches pack a one-two flavor punch!
Scandinavian Steak and Potatoes
You've never had steak and potatoes like this. With a cooling coat of lemon, dill, and caraway, the classic gets a delicious modern makeover. Want even more flavor? Char the lemons first.
Indian Masala Chili
Indian add-ins like chickpeas, cardamom, and coriander give this comforting chili new life. Balance the bold flavors with cooling yogurt and crisp apple slices.
Tuscan Tuna-Mac Casserole
This is not your mother's tuna casserole. This anything-but-ordinary dish is loaded with herbs, melty tomatoes, and crunchy panko for a decidedly sophisticated spin on cozy comfort food.
Bone-In Chicken-Noodle Soup
Homemade chicken-noodle soup in just 45 minutes? Cookbook author Mark Bittman shares his super simple recipe for instant comfort.
Chinese-Style Bone-In Chicken-Noodle Soup
Adding the flavors of soy, ginger, and star anise will transport your steaming bowl to the noodle shop. We love ours served with fresh Chinese egg noodles.
Mexican-Style Bone-In Chicken-Noodle Soup
Spice up your soup bowl! Toss in fresh or dried chiles with your broth for a spicy soup that's anything but boring.
Roasted Duck and Pork with Lentils
Think cooking with leftovers and fine dining can't go hand in hand? Think again. We were blown away by this delicious recipe from Hell's Kitchen champion Scott Cummings.
Roasted Root Vegetable and Wilted Romaine Salad
Looking for a meatless main dish that's healthy and seasonal? This warm salad features autumn's finest vegetables, such as beets and parsnips, all tossed in a sweet Dijon dressing.
Pesto-Stuffed Pork Chops
Put the sauce inside your pork! You won't believe how easy these weeknight chops are. Our secret shortcut? Use purchased basil pesto.
Citrus-Herb-Marinated Chicken
Marinating chicken gives it great flavor and juiciness. We love this lemony marinade, but it's also great with grapefruit juice.
Shrimp Pasta Diavolo
Unsure what diavolo means? It's Italian for "devil," and a fitting term for our spicy chile tomato sauce. Be sure to serve each bowl with plenty of Parmesan cheese.