Better Homes & Gardens October 2010 Recipes
Chicken Enchilada Pasta
For a Tex-Mex twist on pasta, fill shells with chicken, refried beans, and enchilada sauce. After baking, top the casserole with tortilla chips and a dollop of sour cream.
Beef Sirloin Tips with Smoky Pepper Sauce
For a hearty dinner idea, cook steak with roasted red peppers and serve over polenta, couscous, or mashed potatoes.
Avocado Quesadillas
This four-ingredient recipe from food celebrity and cookbook author Nigella Lawson is an appetizer you can pull together in a snap.
Flourless Chocolate Lime Cake with Margarita Cream
This decadent chocolate cake from food star Nigella Lawson is spiked with lime and served with tequila-infused cream.
Pumpkin Scones
These pumpkin scones from chef Nigella Lawson have the ideal balance of sweet and salty that's just right for fall. She loves them best smeared with butter, cream cheese, or Vegemite.
Edamame-Avocado Dip
Sweet soybeans are a brilliant addition to this lower-calorie spin on guacamole.
Cheesy Shell-Stuffed Shells
This meatless dish, featuring three types of cheeses, is ideal for potlucks.
Pappardelle with Butternut Squash and Blue Cheese
"For me, this dish is indisputably at its best with Pappardelle -- those wide, hefty ribbons that sometimes come with one ruffled edge," says Nigella Lawson, recipe developer and television personality. "Rigatoni, the oversized corrugated tubes, could also work. Just bear in mind that a sauce so richly resonant with sweet squash paired with the salty-sharp cheese, the pasta must be robust."
Texas Brisket
Strong black coffee and apple cider vinegar add an unexpected punch of flavor to this slow-cooked brisket recipe from food celebrity and cookbook author Nigella Lawson.
Chocolate Orange Loaf Cake
This rich cake developed by Nigella Lawson is one of her all-time favorites. It's ideal for a dinner party or served as a mid-morning treat.
Walnut Cake with Caramel Whipped Cream and Simple Caramel Sauce
This airy walnut-orange cake features candied nuts in the whipped cream filling. The easy caramel sauce can be made while the cake bakes.
Mustard and Ginger Cocktail Sausages
"I adore the rich pungent heat of the ginger conserve that -- along with the sharp hit of mustard -- wraps itself like an aromatic blanket around the little sausages," says Nigella Lawson of the recipe she developed.
Ruby Salad with Mustard-Pot Dressing
Peppery arugula and ruby chard are tossed with a Dijon-honey vinaigrette in this recipe from food celebrity and cookbook author Nigella Lawson.
Caramel Sandwich Cookies
Heat store-bought caramel candies with cream to become a meltingly soft (and foolproof!) filling for pecan shortbread. Dipping the cookies in white chocolate keeps the caramel from escaping.
Ginger Pork Rolls
A golden raisin-red onion topping sweetens these succulent pork sandwiches; cucumber slices add crunch.
Caramallows
This recipe from dessert expert Alice Medrich calls for pressing together Honey-Vanilla Caramels and marshmallows, and then dipping them in chocolate to create a soft and chewy treat.
Caramel-Peanut Butter Swirl Cheesecake
Sweet caramel and salty peanut butter are a heavenly match in this decadent cheesecake.
Classic Soup Beans
This rustic, comforting recipe for slow-cooked beans from American cooking guru Scott Peacock makes a hearty supper on a cool fall night.
Tomato-Apricot Chicken
A simple sauce of tomatoes, dried apricots, and golden raisins flavors these seasoned chicken breasts.
Pumpkin, Barley, and Sage Soup
For a quick, flavorful dinner, simmer andouille sausage in a broth flavored with pumpkin, maple syrup, and apple cider.
Caramelized Salmon Skewers
Caramel sauce and soy sauce combine to create a salty-sweet glaze for salmon in this fun party recipe.
Baked Butternut Squash with Thyme
A bit of butter and a dash of salt and fresh herbs are all you need to transform this fresh, colorful squash into a mouthwatering autumn side dish.
Beets and Greens Dinner Salad
This dinner salad is delicious and elegant. Garlic-herb cheese toasts make a crowd-pleasing topper.