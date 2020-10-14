November 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes
The annual Thanksgiving feast is nearly here! And the November 2020 issue of Better Homes & Gardens® has all the recipe inspiration your menu needs. Although the holiday will look a little different this year, you can still enjoy these twists on the classic side dishes and a gorgeous glazed bird. Plus, with Jerrelle Guy’s stunning sweets to end the meal, it’ll be a menu to remember.
Brioche Bread Pudding Muffins with Maple Caramel
Author Jerrelle Guy really amped up the indulgence factor of bread pudding with a few simple upgrades. Purchased brioche (rather than standard white bread) ups the richness, as does a sweet maple caramel that is balanced by the tang of buttermilk. “The first time I made bread pudding with buttermilk it was because I was out of whole milk, and I never went back,” Jerrelle says.
Sweet Potato Marshmallow Meringue Pie
You can tell just by looking at it that this sweet potato pie is holiday special. That gorgeously browned meringue hides a crust shortcut. For this Thanksgiving pie, Jerrelle skips the labor-intensive task of toasting and skinning whole hazelnuts for this crisp nut crust. Instead, she uses hazelnut flour that she toasts in a skillet until it gives off a popcorn scent.
Orange-Almond Cake with Cranberry Curd
This whisk-together, one-bowl almond cake has a delicious trick up its sleeve: puddles of vibrant, tart cranberry curd. “This one is exceptional,” Jerrelle says. At Thanksgiving, she always has leftover homemade cranberry sauce and uses it for the curd, but an 8-oz. can of whole cranberry sauce works, too.
Buy It: Wilton Springform Pan ($12, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Whiskey and Cream Pumpkin Tart with Pecan Butter Shortbread Crust
When it’s time to roll out the red carpet, this is the tart to serve. The pretty little cookies are cut from extra pecan butter shortbread dough used for the crust. The whiskey in the filling is subtle, which is exactly what she wants. “For an extra flavor layer, I opt for alcohol over extracts that may overpower if you add too much,” Jerrelle says.
Buy It: Nonstick Round Tart Pan ($25, Williams Sonoma)
Bananas Foster Crisp
If you have a few basic ingredients on hand, you can make Jerrelle’s take on bananas Foster any night of the week in less than an hour. “I always have gingersnaps around during the holidays, and bananas are in my produce basket at all times,” she says. The buttery brown sugar-rum sauce bubbles as the bananas bake, so you’ve got a warm, melty dessert that you didn't have to set on fire.
Classic Mashed Potatoes
At Thanksgiving, the humble potato sheds its unassuming reputation. But underdrained or overmixed potatoes can quickly turn into a stodgy, gluey mass. We’ve got the secrets to light and fluffy potatoes, every time.
Glazed Roast Turkey
Our Test Kitchen has been roasting and tasting turkeys for more than 90 years, and this Thanksgiving turkey recipe is the compilation of all our best learnings. Be sure your bird is fully thawed before starting the roasting process.
Test Kitchen Tip: You can roast this turkey the day before serving. After roasting, carve the turkey, except do not slice breast meat. Place all into a roasting pan. Pour about 2 cups chicken broth over. Cover; chill overnight. Reheat in a 350°F oven 45 to 60 minutes.
Spiced Apple Rings with Beets
Vibrant, astringent flavors from pickled beets and apples definitely deserve a spot on your Turkey Day buffet. They cut through carbs and fats (hello, mashed potatoes and gravy) and help balance salty and sweet. Their gorgeous hues are also a nice change from all the brown dishes on the menu.
Red Cabbage and Radicchio Slaw
This is not your typical creamy slaw recipe. A zippy vinaigrette spiced with fennel elevates the simple recipe to special-occasion status. A sprinkling of pretty pomegranate arils adds juicy pops of sweet-tart flavor in each crunchy bite.
Twice-Toasted Farro and Mushroom Dressing
This dish takes the debate out of which reigns supreme: grain- or bread-based dressings? It uses both. To maximize rich, savory flavors, we rely on three tricks during prep: Toast the bread cubes, brown the farro a bit before boiling, and roast the veggies in a bacon-spiked butter mixture.
Ginger-Cranberry Relish
Crystallized ginger and a drizzle of honey mean this cranberry relish is a far cry from the canned stuff. (And at only 20 minutes of hands-on prep, it’s almost as convenient.) Pile it high on slices of roast turkey or eat it with a spoon.
Peppery Pear-Vanilla Scones
Wake up your taste buds with these grown-up flavored scones. If the sharp burst of cranberries doesn’t get you going, the warmth from black pepper will. Serve with a perfectly brewed cup of coffee for a comforting way to start your day.
Savory Pears and Squash with Granola Tumble
Flavor is king when deciding whether we like a recipe, but texture is a close second. This deliciously unexpected dish wins in both categories. Skillet-browned pears, crisped sage leaves, and toasted pepita-pecan granola top a creamy mashed butternut squash-pear combo.
Souffle Pancakes with Maple-Pear Syrup
A 3-inch cookie cutter is the trick to the perfect rounds (and impressive height) of these airy pancakes. Don’t worry, we’ve got a backup plan using homemade foil rings if you don’t have that size cookie cutter. As you would with souffle recipes, this batter is whipped until fluffy to ensure each pancake has plenty of tiny air pockets that will absorb all the golden pear liqueur syrup.
Buy It: Jamie Oliver Round Cookie Cutters ($10, Bed Bathe & Beyond)
Pear Tarts with Caramelized Pastry Cream
This dessert’s decadent filling gets its deep, warm flavor from sugar that’s been crystallized on the stove top then cooled and ground in the food processor. Impressive enough for a holiday table, the tarts are also low stress: All the components can be made ahead.
Buy It: Oster 10-Cup Food Processor ($40, Target)
Winter Pear Salad
Red and green Anjou pears, Brussels sprouts, citrus, and grapes combine in this any day autumn salad. But a dressing with bubbly Prosecco nudges it into special-day territory.
Poached Pears
Each of the flavorful poaching liquids changes the personality of this classic dessert. Try pomegranate-red wine for drama. Go with star anise-infused white wine if you’re after intriguing nuances. And when you’re in the mood for vibrant yet mysterious flavor notes, opt for the turmeric-spiked citrus-maple one.
Pear-Rosemary Potato Gratin
Including pears in this traditional dish lightens its carb-heavy reputation and contributes a pleasant sweetness to the herbed cheese sauce. Bosc pears hold their shape best through baking.
Fire-Roasted Tomato Strata
A breakfast basic gets a restaurant makeover. This strata takes its cue from North African shakshuka, a popular brunch menu item of eggs poached in a bold, smoky tomato sauce.