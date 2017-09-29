Better Homes & Gardens November 2017 Recipes

September 29, 2017
Use supermarket staples (refrigerated piecrust and cinnamon rolls) and leftover ingredients (hello, turkey!) for a head start in these so-easy and so-delicious recipes.
Cinnamon Roll-Apple Cobbler

Dessert hack alert! This fruit cobbler gets a fast-forward via refrigerated cinnamon rolls and the icing that comes alongside the premade pastries.

Turkey Mole Enchiladas

The quick mole sauce for these turkey enchiladas is layered with flavors from chiles, cocoa powder, cinnamon, almond butter, raisins, and citrus. Sounds wild but tastes amazing.

Pumpkin Butter-Oatmeal Pie

Oh, my gourd! This oatmeal-crusted pie features a double dose of pumpkin—canned puree and jamlike pumpkin butter—for a rich fall dessert.

Turkey Pita Nachos with Pomegranate and Mint

Refresh your leftover turkey (chicken or lamb would be amazing here, too) in this Greek-inspired pita nachos recipe. Pomegranate seeds add pretty color and a pop of sweet-tart flavor.

Spiral-Topped Sweet Potato Pie

Use one refrigerated piecrust for the base of this bourbon-sweet potato pie, then dust the other with cinnamon-sugar for the showy pastry polka-dot topping.

Spiced Pear-Pomegranate Pan Pie

Refrigerated cookie dough and a box of gingersnaps make this serves-a-crowd dessert so much easier than it looks! Just add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a scrumptious treat that will disappear long before the ice cream has time to melt.

Chocolate Mixed-Nut Pie

Mexican chocolate, featuring cinnamon, vanilla, and almonds, makes the cocoa portion of this mixed-nut pie next-level delicious. Fans of sweet and salty: This one's for you!

Turkey-Sage Spanakopita

Use this cast-iron recipe as a template, and toss in any leftovers you have on hand in the same amounts. No butternut squash? Try sweet potatoes. Swiss chard not your thing? Kale works, too.

Apple and Double-Cherry Pie

Look again: That’s not a lattice topping! Try this lovely layered crust technique on our new twist on apple pie.

Turkey Peanut Stew

Yes, you can use store-bought chicken broth as the base for this African-inspired stew, or trade in a homemade turkey stock if you made some after roasting your turkey.

