May 2021 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes
Get some recipe inspiration to add to your usual lineup of weeknight dinner ideas.
The May 2021 issue of Better Homes & Gardens® is the 10th anniversary of our Stylemaker issue. The food in this issue came from the kitchens of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous, authors of Food Between Friends; and Vivian Howard, star of PBS shows Somewhere South and A Chef's Life. Find the recipes from Food Between Friends and Vivian Howard's recipes in their respective articles. Our Test Kitchen also delivered a few weeknight meals for the May issue to celebrate ingredients of late spring into early summer. Make these quick and easy recipes any night you want a home-cooked meal without a big time investment.
Warm Kale-and-Potato Chicken Salad with Bacon and Mustard
Using rotisserie chicken and steam-in-bag baby potatoes means you can pull together this warm, satisfying salad in less than 30 minutes. Salty bacon, tangy mustard and vinegar, starchy potatoes, and wilted fresh kale add dimensions of flavor to the purchased cooked chicken.
Sesame-Soy Noodles with Shrimp
In just 25 minutes you’ll be twirling your fork in this soy- and oyster-sauced noodle and veggie dish. The riff on lo mein, the American Chinese takeout favorite, calls for precooked hokkien noodles—look for them in the refrigerated section—or use any cooked Chinese egg noodle or long wheat noodle, including spaghetti.
Zucchini-Corn Soup with Andouille
Fresh yet smoky and light yet cozy, this summery soup is the perfect comfort food for summer. If you can’t find fresh corn (or want to make this soup even faster), substitute 1½ cups frozen whole kernel corn (thawed).
