May 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes
Lavender-Honey Lemon Tart
There’s something about a tart recipe that feels elevated even when there’s nothing fussy or difficult about putting it together. A drizzle of lavender-infused honey and a few candied lemon slices take this one to new heights. “Honey is just sweet enough to ensure lavender never tastes overpowering,” says blogger Vallery Lomas.
Raspberry and Rhubarb Swiss Roll
A good Swiss roll needs three things: a cake recipe with some spring, a delicious creamy filling, and a distinct spiral. Lomas dressed this one up with pink polka dots in the cake and tangy rhubarb in the raspberry compote swirled into the cream cheese filling.
Triple-Chocolate Shortcut Mousse
Lomas’ shortcuts this “mousse” by using whipped chocolate—a simple ganache folded into whipped cream—that tastes as decadent as mousse without as much effort.
Asparagus Salad with Marinated Peas and Little Gem Lettuce
When vegetables are as tender as in-season peas and asparagus, cookbook author Abra Berens often skips heat altogether. Instead, she “cooks” the peas in a quick marinade of citrus, oil, chives, and salt then tosses in bite-size bits of raw asparagus. Splash in some buttermilk and the dressing is complete.
Poached Veggies with Walnut Relish
“Poaching has gone a bit out of favor, but with vegetables it’s so unobtrusive and subtle,” Berens says. A few minutes in simmering water brings out each vegetable’s flavor while retaining its color and crisp-tender texture.
Wilted Lettuce Soup with Seared Salmon
“The idea of cooked lettuce makes everyone wrinkle their nose at first, myself included,” Berens says. We promise this fresh soup recipe, with its rich wine-spiked broth and crispy salmon, will change your mind.
Herbed Linguine with Burnt Orange
Berens’ favorite time to eat garlic is when it’s still green, when its immature heads and stalks can be used like scallions. Like fresh fava beans, green garlic is an early-spring farmers market treasure, so snap them both up while you can.
Grilled Chicken Thighs with Spring Onions and Baby Bok Choy
“If you’re going to fire up the grill, you might as well cook everything on it,” Berens says. She chars spring onions and heads of baby bok choy alongside chicken thighs. Chopped hard-boiled eggs, capers, and herbs combine in a punchy relish.
Lamb Chops with Potatoes and Herb-Brown Butter Vinaigrette
“The misconception about spring is that it all has to be light, but I really love using extra acid or extra fat to ground some of those flavors,” Berens says. Case in point: Brown butter is the ace ingredient in this vinaigrette. Hot out of the pan and standing in for traditional oil, brown butter tames raw shallots and offsets the zing of fresh lemon and mint.
Shrimp and Grits
Recipes for shrimp and grits vary across the South, but this is exactly how chef Sean Brock prepares the traditional version at home. Sizzle country ham until crisp, sauté shrimp with mushrooms and scallions, and finish with butter and lemon. Spoon over warm grits. No one can resist.
Shrimp and Mango Rice Paper Rolls
Once you master how to make rice paper rolls, you’re limited only by your creativity. “Almost anything can go into a roll as long as it’s soft and thin,” says author Andrea Nguyen.
Nuoc Cham Dipping Sauce
This classic accompaniment to rice paper rolls and lettuce wraps is the Vietnamese version of a vinaigrette, with a refreshing mix of salty (fish sauce), sweet (sugar), spicy (chiles), and sour (lime juice and rice vinegar) ingredients.
Priya's Dal
If you’re not familiar with Indian cuisine, dal can be confusing because it is both an ingredient (dried legumes, such as lentils) and a recipe (a dish of spiced legumes). Author Priya Krishna’s aromatic dal is made with her favorite whole red lentils and finished with seasoned chile oil.
Cherry Tomato and Chile Pickle
The Indian table isn’t complete without an assortment of condiments that function like ketchup, hot sauce, and salsa in other cuisines, and Krishna’s shortcut pickle is one of those must-haves. Made with fresh cherry tomatoes, serrano chiles, oil, lime, and a host of seeds, it comes together in under 5 minutes. She serves it as a topper for many things, including her dal recipe.
Huevos Con Migas
Nothing goes to waste in author Gabriela Cámara’s kitchen, and making migas (eggs scrambled into fried tortillas) is one of her favorite ways to use up less-than-fresh tortillas. She cuts them into small pieces to get crispy bits in every bite of eggs.
Salsa with Dried Chiles and Tomatillos
This is the salsa Cámara makes during the winter, subbing tomatillos for lackluster hothouse tomatoes. Toasting a combo of two kinds of dried chiles results in a fruity spice and deep red color.
Gabriela's Salsa Verde
A mix of tomatillos, serranos, onion, garlic, and cilantro ensures depth, not just heat. Serve this workhorse on everything from chilaquiles to homemade tacos. And it’s a snap to make; simply simmer and blend. Cámara’s tip: Use the smallest tomatillos you can find. They’re fresher and have only a mild bitterness.
Salsa Mexicana
Onion, romas, and serranos blend into what Cámara calls the little black dress of salsas because it works for almost any occasion or recipe.