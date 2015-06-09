Recipes from Our May Issue of Better Homes & Gardens Magazine
We Love Rhubarb!
Our editors are bringing spring's most beautiful stalk to the dinner table, where it's at home in both savory and sweet dishes.
Rhubarb-Chive Flatbread
"The flatbread is like edible art -- it's absolutely gorgeous. Forget the rest of dinner -- we might not make it past the bread basket!"
Linguine with Garlic, Pepper, and Rhubarb
"I love that olive oil, not cream, is the secret to this pasta's creamy sauce."
Rhubarb Chess Pie
"The best pie I've ever had. I could go for another slice right now!"
Place ruby stalks atop pillowy flatbread for an intensely beautiful spring side that's impossible to ignore. When baked, rhubarb melts into the chewy bread -- no need for butter or jam.
Editor's Tip: Add a drizzle of honey to sweeten the flatbread as it comes out of the oven.
Salmon with Tomato Pesto
We still love traditional pesto, but this lively tomato version has stolen our hearts. We’ve upped the flavor of this sweet blend of fresh and dried tomatoes by adding spicy pickled pepperoncini peppers. It’s great on our smoky grilled salmon but also plays nice with chicken, pasta, and bread.
Linguine with Garlic, Pepper, and Rhubarb
Rich, salty, and a little sweet -- this pasta dish boasts bold flavors, thanks to loads of garlic and Parmesan cheese. Bright half-moons of rhubarb provide the perfect balance for each surprisingly saucy forkful.
Ham and Asparagus Macaroni
Tender asparagus is so much more than a side. Here, it's transformed into a quick weeknight meal. This one-dish dinner is comfortably familiar for the kids but flavorful enough to be enjoyed by everyone at the table.
Rhubarb Chess Pie
Tea-Marinated Salmon
Tea isn’t just for drinking! Its light, floral flavor pairs perfectly with smoky plank-grilled salmon. Play up the smokiness with chipotle chile peppers and chili powder.
Editor’s Tip: Don’t skip the finishing touch: a drizzle of honey. Its light sweetness pulls the whole dish together.
Chicken Salad with Rhubarb
Pack up our irresistibly crunchy chicken salad, loaded with tart pops of paper-thin rhubarb, and you’ll be looking forward to lunch all morning long.
Editor’s Tip: Boiled chicken or purchased roasted chicken makes an excellent salad.
Tilapia Pasta
Your family will love twirling up forkfuls of this garlicky tilapia pasta. Play up the Italian flavors with garlic, sweet fennel, and capers.
Tilapia Pasta: A Fast and Flavorful Weeknight Meal
We'll show you the secrets to our Italian sauce that's bursting with flavor.
Melty Rhubarb, Peppers, and Goat Cheese
Wow your guests with the exotic tastes and dramatic presentation of this vibrant appetizer. Bake it in parchment to seal in the bold flavors of fiery red pepper, coriander, and garlic. We love it warm from the oven with a sprinkle of fresh mint.
Editor's Tip: To serve, spread creamy goat cheese onto crusty bread and top with the warm rhubarb mixture.
Teriyaki Salmon with Pineapple Salsa
For this colorful summer dish, we've grilled both the fish and the salsa! Fire up fresh pineapple, onion, and jalapeno directly on the grill alongside our planked teriyaki salmon.
Oven-Roasted Pork with Rhubarb Barbecue Sauce
Bottled smoky barbecue sauce gets a kick of tang from sweet, tart rhubarb. The result? A sticky, sweet sauce that's perfect for mopping onto this company-worthy pork roast.
Grilled Meat Loaf Burgers
Fruity peach preserves add a touch of sweetness to these grilled burgers while keeping the meat extra moist. Serve them with sliced grilled new potatoes sprinkled with fresh herbs.
Strawberry and Rhubarb with Cheesecake Cream
A perennial favorite for a reason, strawberry and rhubarb are great together! Layer the ruby-red fruit with clouds of silky cheesecake cream in jars for a potluck-perfect dessert.
Editor's Tip: Using jam instead of sugar to sweeten keeps the mixture from getting too watery.
Potluck-Perfect Dessert: Strawberry and Rhubarb with Cheesecake Cream
We'll show you how to whip up this layered dessert, served up in a pretty, portable jar.
Greek Salmon Burgers
Become a salmon burger believer! Zesty lemon-laced patties are topped with a creamy cucumber sauce for a fresh and summery Greek-inspired dinner.
Ruby Rhubarb Lemonade
This ruby-hued sipper is perfect for a backyard party. Fill a pitcher with fresh rhubarb and lemon (and maybe a little tequila!) for an irresistible summer drink.