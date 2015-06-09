Better Homes & Gardens May 2009 Recipes
Walnut-Lemon Rice Pilaf
Walnuts add satisfying crunch to this healthful side dish of brown rice, red onion, and sweet pepper. In addition to nutrients, the walnuts contain a fat that helps your body absorb the vitamin A from the pepper.
Almond-Crusted Chicken
A coating of panko bread crumbs, almonds, and rosemary jazzes up chicken breasts. And it's good for you, too: Almonds are a natural source of antioxidants and are rich in calcium, potassium, and healthy fats.
Lamb Meatballs with Pomegranate Sauce
A zingy pomegranate sauce adds a burst of flavor to savory lamb meatballs. Serve them with warm pita bread and Chive-seasoned yogurt.
Tuscan Polenta Bread
Pancetta, dried tomatoes, shallots, and rosemary put a fresh spin on classic corn bread.
Pineapple-Cheddar Corn Bread
The salty-sweet combo of sharp cheddar cheese and juicy pineapple make this corn bread recipe hard to resist.
Fontina-Stuffed Meatball Kabobs
These mouthwatering kabobs feature fontina cheese-stuffed meatballs, artichokes, juicy tomatoes, and plump mushrooms, all dressed in a balsamic glaze.
Bacon and Egg Pasta
Combine items you usually have in the fridge (eggs) and pantry (pasta) with bacon, fresh spinach, and a creamy cheese sauce for a delicious, quick and easy dinner.
Shrimp and Bean Packets
This hearty, healthful one-dish dinner features shrimp, fresh tomato, green onion, and cannelloni beans. All the ingredients bake together in a tightly sealed foil packet, which holds in juices so flavors can blend.
Easy Chicken and Rice
A homemade blend of spices featuring dried tomatoes and mushrooms adds delicious flavor to the chicken in this healthful dinner recipe. Fresh snap peas, cooked with the chicken and rice in the same skillet, brighten it up.
Spiced Tomato-Mushroom Blend
Featuring dried tomatoes and mushrooms and 10 other flavorful ingredients, this homemade spice blend adds a burst of flavor to chicken, ground meat, grains, and pasta.
Pork and Potato Stack
Layered pork, potatoes, and veggies -- dressed in a punchy walnut-garlic vinaigrette and chilled -- make an irresistible fridge-to-the-table dinner. No pork or potatoes on hand? Try stacking tuna and pasta with the veggies instead.
Herbed Frittata with Edamame
Fresh veggies put a spring spin on this quick and easy frittata recipe. Ideal for a weeknight dinner or weekend brunch, this dish is ready and on the table in 20 minutes.
Mediterranean Chicken Salad with Greek Dressing
Chicken, juicy kalamata olives, and mixed vegetables are tossed with Greek salad dressing and croutons to make a satisfying salad supper.
Salmon Salad Sandwiches
For a fresh change from tuna salad, mix canned salmon with creamy ranch dressing, juicy tomatoes, crunchy carrots, and jicama. Pile it high on a roll with your favorite veggies
Gingered Beef and Broccoli Salad Bowl
Forget Chinese take-out! This beef and broccoli dish is just as quick -- and with fresh veggies, it's a whole lot healthier. Bottled ginger vinaigrette makes a simple and delicious sauce.
Open-Face Veg Burgers with Sauteed Onions
Sauteed onions, fresh spinach leaves, and tangy steak sauce jazz up this quick and easy veggie burger recipe.
Strawberry-Goat Cheese Bruschetta
For a fresh summer snack, layer toasted bruschetta with juicy strawberries, creamy goat cheese, and peppery greens.
Pulled Pork with Strawberry BBQ Sauce
A homemade barbecue sauce featuring juicy strawberries tops tender shredded pork. Serve it on soft rolls with green tomato slices.
Easy Strawberry Jam
Enjoy summer strawberries all year long by whipping up batches of this luscious jam and freezing it.
Layered Spinach and Pot Sticker Salad
This layered salad features pot stickers (small dumplings filled with meat), fresh spinach, juicy strawberries, and a homemade strawberry vinaigrette. Spiced potato chips sprinkled on top add delicious crunch.
Parmesan-Stuffed Chicken and Melted Strawberries
Stuffed with fresh basil and Parmesan cheese, and baked in a tangy strawberry-jam mixture, chicken goes from ho-hum to an irresistible dinner fit for company.
Strawberry Meringue Pie
Brimming with fresh strawberries, this pie starts with a store-bought crust and features a fluffy meringue filling. To easily cut through the meringue, use a sharp serrated knife.
Fresh Strawberry Bars
A juicy strawberry topping makes these tender peanut butter cookies a treat to eat. To make the cookies ahead, freeze the bars then top with the berries just before serving.
Classic Pound Cake
Velvety, fine-crumbed, and deliciously dense, Scott Peacock's simple pound cake recipe makes a delicious warm-weather dessert.