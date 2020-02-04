Meet our new go-to weeknight main. Adobo, the unofficial national dish of the Philippines, is known for its acidity (courtesy of a vinegar-soy sauce) and its fall-off-the-bone tenderness. Most adobo recipes call for marinating then braising meat or seafood for hours. This speedier rendition still relies on the tangy vinegar sauce but shortcuts the process so you can pull it off almost any night of the week.