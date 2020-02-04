March 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes
Chicken Adobo with Coconut Rice
Meet our new go-to weeknight main. Adobo, the unofficial national dish of the Philippines, is known for its acidity (courtesy of a vinegar-soy sauce) and its fall-off-the-bone tenderness. Most adobo recipes call for marinating then braising meat or seafood for hours. This speedier rendition still relies on the tangy vinegar sauce but shortcuts the process so you can pull it off almost any night of the week.
Citrus-Cucumber Slaw with Pickled Shallots
The flavor of sweet-tart verjus hits somewhere between vinegar and wine. Much like wine, verjus is available in both red and white varietals. In this recipe white verjus serves as the base of the slaw vinaigrette, which doubles as a brine for the quick-pickled shallots. Any combination of red, green, and/or napa cabbage works in the slaw.
Lemon Tiramisu
Forget everything you know about traditional tiramisu flavors. This recipe takes the same form as the layered espresso dessert, but all the components include lemon: ladyfinger cookies dipped in citrus simple syrup, lemon curd, and zest-spiked whipped mascarpone.
Vegetable Lasagna with Labneh
This lasagna update has big things going for it: It comes together in a skillet, and a few tart ingredients give it a Middle Eastern accent. Labneh, a spreadable cheese made from strained yogurt, stands in for ricotta. (If you can’t find labneh, use whipped cream cheese.) And instead of a basil pesto, we whir together an easy batch of zhoug, a Yemeni condiment made from parsley, cilantro, spices, chiles, and lemon juice.
Mozzarella-Stuffed Kimchi Meatballs
Chopped kimchi, a splash of its brine, and gochujang (a fermented chili paste) give spunk to the tomato sauce in this Korean-Italian crossover. The cheese-stuffed meatballs take their cue from South Korean cuisine, which is known for pairing sour fermented ingredients with mozzarella cheese. Serve the saucy meatballs over rice noodles and/or napa cabbage.
Tamarind-Peach Lassi
Akin to a smoothie, the Indian drink lassi starts with yogurt or buttermilk but can incorporate any number of spices, juices, and/or fruits. (Mango is particularly popular.) Our rendition combines tangy Greek yogurt with fresh peach slices and tamarind, a tropical fruit that starts sweet, finishes tart, and has an earthy, acidic note you can’t quite put your finger on.
Fermented Hot Sauce
In fermentation, naturally occurring good bacteria create funky, acidic flavors. If the idea of fermenting at home intimidates you, this subtly sweet hot sauce is an easy entry point. A mix of vegetables and spices plus a week in a cool, dark spot creates a better-than-bottled hot sauce. Sprinkle it on roasted vegetables, eggs, and tacos.
Veggie Shepherd's Pie with Stout
We’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a vegetarian refresh of a favorite Irish recipe. A hearty mixture of mushrooms, leeks, carrots, parsnips, and lentils simmered with a bottle of stout replaces the traditional ground meat in these mini shepherd’s pies. Use a cookie cutter and sprinkling of snipped herbs for the shamrock topper.
Spinach and Sweet Potato Sheet-Pan Quiche
With help from your sheet pan, you can make quiche for a crowd without fussing with a crimped piecrust. Just press the pastry into the bottom of the pan and let the egg mixture cover any potential tears or mistakes. Bonus: We’ve got make-ahead directions, so you can knock out a brunch recipe in 15 minutes with a little planning.
Curry Chicken Salad with Couscous
Chicken and veggies are a go-to dinner plan for many families. Liven up the standard fare with Madras curry powder (which is a hotter version of standard curry powder), a subtly sweet yet savory dressing, and Israeli couscous to make this all-in-one dinner.
Thai Shrimp and Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Rice
Be sure to choose a sturdy, broad-leaved lettuce like Bibb to hold the generous filling in this lettuce wrap. The combination of rice, shrimp, and veggies creates a hearty meal that won’t leave you feeling weighed down.
Roasted Salmon with Radishes and Fennel
We love how many radish varieties, like Easter Egg, Black Spanish Round, and White Icicle, are popping up at farmers markets. For this sheet-pan dinner we opted for Watermelon, which are larger and milder than regular radishes.
“Beef" Picadillo-Style Tacos
The biggest news in meat this year isn’t meat at all. Plant-based “ground beef” look-alikes are popping up in meat cases all over. Flexitarians, #meatlessmonday dabblers, vegetarians, vegans, and curious carnivores are all enjoying the meatless alternatives. Try it yourself with these tacos filled with pepper, tomato, and potato.