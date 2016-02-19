Better Homes & Gardens June 2013 Recipes
Grilled Corn with Smoky Lime Butter
No need to heat up your kitchen on a hot day. Try grilling your sweet corn until the husks are just charred. Slather on our easy cilantro and smoked paprika butter for a real summertime treat.
Succotash Salad with Buttermilk Avocado Dressing
All versions of classic Southern succotash inlcude lima beans and corn, but we've taken it one step further with butterhead lettuce, chicken, bacon, and a creamy avocado dressing. If you can't find fresh lima beans, frozen are just as high-quality.
Cucumber-Honeydew Salad with Feta
Make-ahead potluck salads don't get any tastier than this honeydew, cucumber, and melon medley. A lemony vinaigrette and sprinkle of tangy feta cheese add a little zip. Don't forget to rinse your onions to tame their strong flavor.
Ginger-Lime Chicken Sandwiches
Our easy marinade keeps chicken moist and delicious on the grill while infusing it with the warm flavors of cilantro, ginger, and honey. A thick bun and garlicky mayo complete this awesome summer sandwich.
Strawberry and Arugula Salad with Manchego Fricos
Every bite of our balsamic-and-strawberry salad tastes like summer. Make the crunchy fricos, Italian for "little trifles," by cooking finely shredded cheese in a skillet until bubbly and slightly brown at the edges. You'll never go back to croutons again!
Grilled Zucchini Salad with Mozzarella and Dill
Fresh zucchini gets all dolled up in this simple summer salad. Sliced lengthwise and grilled until tender, zucchini pairs beautifully with fresh mozzarella, dill, and a sprinkle of lemon juice.
Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade
The secret to this sparkling bourbon cocktail is its homemade blackberry-rosemary syrup. Store the syrup for up to a week in the fridge—leftovers are divine on vanilla ice cream.
How to Make Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade
See how easy it is to make this refreshing summer drink recipe.
Grilled Romaine Salad with Tomato and Corn Tumble
Turn your regular romaine salad on its head by grilling it! Smoky grilled corn and juicy cherry tomatoes mingle with a tangy Dijon vinaigrette and creamy crumbled ricotta salata.
Grilled Doughnuts
One bite of a warm, toasty grilled doughnut and you'll be hooked on this simple summer treat. They're even better dunked into our strawberry and mint dips. For a special touch, dust doughnuts with cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom before grilling.
Strawberry-Basil Dip
Break out your blender or food processor to make this light honey, strawberry, and cream cheese dip that gets a fresh kick from basil.
Mint Julep Dip
Just like the classic cocktail, this easy dip is light and minty. It's also the perfect summery accompaniment to our hot-off-the-grill doughnuts.
Herbed Potato Salad
Olive oil and cider vinegar lighten the creamy, Dijon-tinged dressing in our herb-loaded potato salad recipe. Make it up to four hours ahead of time, and let it sit for 20 minutes before serving.
Crabcakes with Apricot Sauce
The sweet-hot mustard-and-apricot sauce is the perfect hit of spice and fruit atop our crispy crab cakes. Serve them on a bed of bright heirloom tomatoes for a summer party or easy weeknight dinner.
Grilled Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
Our easy steak recipe starts with a simple spice rub that's bold enough for grown-ups but mild enough that the kids will like it, too. Serve with a tangy mole-flavored barbecue sauce or our homemade parsley-and-cilantro chimichurri sauce.
How to Make Grilled Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
See how to make chimichurri sauce in your blender with our easy step-by-step instructions.
Chimichurri Sauce
Chimichurri sauce, a traditional Argentine herb puree, is a hot trend for summer. Our version blends parsley and cilantro with spices, garlic, and olive oil. You'll want to keep this recipe on hand to use on steak, chicken, or grilled vegetables.
Watermelon-Mint Cooler
Greet your party guests with tumblers of fizzy mint-and-watermelon sippers. Turn the drink into a mojito-style cocktail by adding 2 cups of white rum to the watermleon mixture and topping with club soda before serving.
Spicy Chicken Sausage Pasta and Greens
This 30-minute pasta dinner is packed with the fresh flavors of Broccolini, arugula, and dill. Using fully cooked chicken sausage, a leaner alternative to regular pork sausage, cuts the calories in this meal.
Chocolate Bacon Bark
We've combined Dad's two favorite foods, bacon and chocolate, to create an easy homemade chocolate bar that's sweet, savory, and the perfect Father's Day treat. Store it in the fridge for up to three days.
Fresh Vegetable Chips
It's easier than you think to make crisp vegetable chips right at home. We used jicama, a popular Mexican turnip; daikon, a white Asian turnip; and radishes to make our crunchy chips that are ready in just 30 minutes. Serve them with our caramelized onion dip.
Caramelized Onion Dip
Make this easy party dip up to a day ahead of time. The sweet, mellow tang of caramelized onions makes this garlic-loaded dip the perfect accompaniment to homemade veggie chips.
Cucumber Gin and Tonic
Cucumber and elderflower liqueur add a crisp, floral twist to the traditional gin and tonic. A cucumber spear is a tasty edible garnish.
Watermelon-Basil Daiquiri
Light and refreshing, our basil-infused cocktail is bursting with fresh watermelon. Use aged rum to deepen the flavor, and freeze thin wedges of watermelon ahead of time to use as a garnish and ice spear.
Rose Collins
Our delicate twist on the classic Tom Collins features vodka and rose syrup. A splash of Campari tames the floral notes, while a sugared lemon adds an elegant garnish.
Cherry Tomato Margarita
Yellow cherry tomatoes lend their sweetness to our surprisingly delicious spin on the margarita. Top off this showstopping party drink with a skewer of grilled tomatoes.
Spicy Apricot Shandy
Beer cocktails are hot right now, and we embraced the trend with a perfectly sweet and spicy drink that includes a touch of citrus soda, a simple homemade apricot syrup, pale ale, and thin slices of serrano chile. It's the perfect drink for chips and guacamole on the deck.
Brats with Cucumber-Blueberry Slaw
Pile your brats with a fresh summer slaw that gets a hint of sweetness from fresh blueberries and a whole bunch of crunch from sliced cucumbers. Serve extra slaw as a side salad.
Grilled Summer Vegetables with Summer Hollandaise
Grilling asparagus and Broccolini until crisp-tender gives these easy summer vegetables a flicker of smoky flavor that is irresistible when topped with our creamy blender hollandaise.
Summer Hollandaise
Hollandaise sauce is no longer relegated to the breakfast table. Our 10-minute blender version features a touch of tarragon and a hint of lemon. It's outstanding on grilled summer vegetables and can be made up to eight hours head of time.
Quick Fruit Salsa
Kiwifruit in salsa? Trust us, you'll love it. Cucumber, avocado, and fresh basil combine with kiwi, lime juice, and a sprinkle of chili powder. It's a light and easy salsa recipe that you'll want to use all summer long.