Better Homes & Gardens June 2007 Recipes
Steak with Nectarines
Toss juicy nectarines with a sweet-hot chili powder blend, and then sear on the grill. Pile the slices on a grilled ribeye and add bacon. Who needs potatoes?
Burger with the Garden
Make a fresh-off-the-grill burger even better by topping it with roasted squash, lettuce, and blue cheese, then drizzling it with a seasoned oil and vinegar dressing.
Margarita-Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken salad goes uptown with an easy drink mix marinade plus flame-kissed flavor.
Three-Herb Steaks
Rubs, herbs, and spice blends are key to great-tasting grilling. Start with this recipe for a parsley/basil/oregano rub, then experiment with your favorite herb combo.
Pineapple and Scallop Skewers
Thread scallops and chunks of pineapple and avocado on bamboo skewers, then flavor with a lime, jalapeno, and cilantro-laced marinade. The whole kabob grills in just 8 minutes.
Creamy Apricot and Onion Dip
Grill fresh apricots for an out-of-the-ordinary appetizer, then chop and stir the fruit into a basic sour cream-mayo-onion dip seasoned with coriander and cayenne. It tastes great with grilled baguette slices or sweet potato chips.
Mango and Corn Salad with Curry Vinaigrette
Prepare the corn and mango for this salad ahead of time. Just before dinner, grill and toss with arugula. Curry lifts the flavor of the vinaigrette and makes the salad a worthy accompaniment to spicy bratwurst and summer sausages.
Honey-Glazed Chicken with Roasted Grapes
Think you know everything about grapes? Grilling them may be a revelation. For this impressive entree, add a bunch or two alongside the chicken during the last 2 to 3 minutes of grilling. Serve with a wedge of blue cheese and an extra drizzle of honey.
Ice Bucket Cherry Sundaes
Cherries cooked over hot coals in an iron skillet become the juicy topping for these sundaes. Scoop ice cream into a bucket or bowl, top with the cherries, and let guests dip as they please.
Grilled Skillet Peach Pie
After 3 minutes on the grill, tumble peaches into a prepared piecrust set in a cast-iron skillet, top with the second crust, then place on the grill. An hour later, you get a deliciously tender pie that tastes fabulous topped with whipped cream.
Choco-Zucchini Cupcakes
Sneak zucchini into these delicious handheld treats, perfect for a picnic or after-school snack. Just don't mention the secret, nutritious ingredient until after the kids have eaten and loved them.
Summer Strawberry Salad
Toss romaine with fresh strawberries, pineapple, and bananas, then cover with an Asian-inspired dressing featuring coconut and ginger for a light and refreshing summer side.
Mango Chicken Salad
For a refreshing twist on normal lettuce and chicken salad, try this version filled with fresh mango and juicy blueberries. A zesty blue cheese-garlic dressing is the perfect complement to the fruity mix.
Malted Milk Ball Cookies
Evoke happy memories of slow days and tall malts by baking a batch of these chewy malted milk ball cookies.
Rhubarb Sauce
Try this sweet and savory compote to give a fun twist to grilled chicken or fish.