July 2018 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes
Chevalo's Marinated Burgers
Instead of topping hamburgers with ketchup, mix it in with the meat before grilling for remarkably moist results. That, in addition to a flavorful spice blend, takes this classic grilled burger recipe to new heights.
Tip: Cheese, please! Try Colby Jack, cheddar, or Swiss with this recipe.
Chickpea-Herb Flatbreads
Too hot to turn on the oven? Rather than dining out or calling for delivery, keep your cool and build a spread of these no-cook vegetarian flatbreads. Start with naan, top with a chunky homemade hummus, and finish with fresh herbs and veggies.
Sesame-Shrimp Noodle Bowl
You don’t even need boiling water to prep the pasta for these bountiful bowls. Simply soak the bean thread noodles in warm water for 10 minutes, drain, and combine with cooked shrimp, tofu, piles of veggies, and a sesame-soy sauce.
Tip: Try this quick and easy meal for a make-ahead lunch. Prepare it up to 24 hours in advance, pack in a toteable container, and refrigerate until you’re ready to dig in.
Tangy Cream Cheese and Cherry Pie
If you’ve never added panko bread crumbs to your graham cracker crust, now’s the time to try it. The texture and slightly savory boost make the perfect base for this tangy twist on cherry cheesecake.
Peachy Rice Salad
Here's a sweet summer idea: Crank up the color and nutrition of your starchy side by tossing in fresh fruit. Featuring peaches, blueberries, tomatoes, and more, this rainbow-hue side dish blows away basic pasta salad.
Ginger-Lime Icebox Cheesecake
Sweet! You need just six ingredients to create this Key lime pie-cheesecake mash-up for dessert tonight. The warmly spiced gingersnap crust almost steals the show from the tart lime filling. Almost.
Berry Lemonade
Set aside the concentrate or envelopes of drink mix. It's surprisingly a cinch to stir together a completely homemade lemonade punch! To showcase the best of summer, infuse your batch with fresh raspberry puree.
Chilled Pea Soup with Vegetable Noodles
A blender and a vegetable peeler are the only two tools required to get this nutritious summer soup on the table. Think of this 20-minute buttermilk-pea soup like a creamy twist on gazpacho.
S'mores Icebox Cake
There’s s’more to love than meets the eye when it comes to this kid-friendly icebox cake. The broiled marshmallows get a starring role, but the real magic is hiding underneath in the mascarpone-marshmallow creme filling.
Buttermilk Herb Slaw
The longer it sits, the better it gets. Toss together this low-calorie cabbage creation the morning of—or the day before—your potluck dinner to allow the tangy buttermilk dressing to infuse each bite of the slaw.
Berry Icebox Pie
Choose your own flavor adventure by customizing this pretty icebox pie with your favorite flavor of preserves and any sturdy, seasonal fresh fruit. Winning combos we can’t wait to create again:
Raspberry preserves + blueberries
Strawberry preserves + cherries
Blueberry preserves + peach slices
Grilled Corn with Pimiento-Cheese Butter
Who needs those plastic corn holders when a husk can act as a beautifully charred all-natural option? You’ll want a solid grip on your serving so you can enjoy each and every bite of the buttery pimiento-coated kernels of this summer side-dish recipe.
Chicken and Strawberry Panzanella
With 38 grams of satisfying protein from juicy rotisserie chicken, plus plenty of pieces of hearty bread, this is one summer dinner that will change your definition of salad. For a hint of nuttiness and a salty boost to balance the sweet strawberries, garnish with a handful of toasted pine nuts.
Toasted Coconut Icebox Cake
You'll go (coco)nuts about the sweetened coconut cream filling in this tropical freezer cake—and the hot fudge and caramel drizzles on top! Experiment with shortbread, caramel, or sugar cookies for the "cake" layers.