Better Homes & Gardens July 2015 Recipes
Strawberry S'mores Cobbler
S'mores meet strawberries in our version of the campfire favorite that gets a burst of summer flavor thanks to fresh strawberries and orange zest.
Editor's Tip: Grab some extra graham crackers and scoop up the last bits of cobbler like a dip.
Oven-to-Grill Baby Back Ribs
These ribs are crazy-simple -- delicious, too. Get our secrets for incredibly quick and easy baby back ribs. Hint: It all starts in your oven.
Firecracker Chocolate-Cherry Cobbler
Our chocolaty biscuits have a secret ingredient -- a pinch of spicy chipotle. Balance the heat with plenty of our sweet cherry filling and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Broccolini and Sweet Pepper Pasta Salad
This veggie-packed take on pasta salad is filling enough for dinner, thanks to a combo of almonds, goat cheese, and broccolini.
Honey-Rose Plum Cobbler
Transform the flavors of wine and cheese into a sweet summer dessert. Fresh plums, crisp rose wine, and honey come together for the filling. Top off the dessert with creamy goat cheese.
Sweet-Hot Coriander Chicken
Balance the heat of chili powder with citrusy coriander and brown sugar for a glaze that's full of flavor. Once the chicken is done, toss roasted red potatoes in the remaining sauce for any easy side.
Yellow Squash and Feta Grilled Toast
Toast is on-trend right now, and our hearty dinner version is topped with an herby cheese spread and lots of fresh veggies.
Blackberry-Sage Cobbler
If you've never combined blackberries and sage, you're missing out on our favorite blend of earthy and sweet flavors.
Grilled Pork in Blackberry Sauce
Our quick balsamic-blackberry sauce cooks in under 5 minutes and gives grilled pork just enough sweetness. While you're grilling the pork, toss halved peaches onto the grill for a smoky-sweet side dish.