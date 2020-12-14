Get the Recipe

Chef and author Belinda Smith-Sullivan created this lovely cake for a New Year’s Day brunch. A three-tier layer cake may not be a holiday staple, but that’s no reason not to add it to your menu. Her recipe stays true to the Southern classic—a tender yellow cake with a cooked, fudgelike caramel frosting—with added edible begonias for flair. “Now, that is a Southern cake right there,” she says. “The caramel is just very, very sweet. It’s almost too sweet, but you love it anyway.”