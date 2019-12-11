If you've resolved to make more home-cooked meals in 2020, we help you keep that resolution with these 18 recipes from our January 2020 issue of Better Homes & Gardens® magazine. We've got ways to utilize your slow cooker, cook from frozen, cook one thing that makes multiple different meals, make-and-take ideas to try, and pizzas with salad on top so there’s no need for sides. Each strategy saves you precious time while you create a home-cooked meal. Happy new year!