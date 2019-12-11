January 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes
Greek Chicken Skillet
Let’s set expectations. If you want to skip the thawing process and cook frozen chicken, ice crystals will melt so the chicken steams or poaches, not browns. We didn’t see that as a negative so much as a good excuse to create a vibrant lemon-dill-olive sauce to carry the flavor and color for this dish and cook from frozen. Orzo and shaved Brussels sprouts cook alongside the chicken in the sauce for an all-in-one meal.
Crispy Salmon with Veggies and Pesto
You can’t put just any piece of frozen fish on a sheet pan and expect greatness. You need fish with a healthy fat content like salmon—rather than delicate white fish—so it stays tender and moist when roasted from frozen. We saved even more prep time by leaning on ingredients like purchased pesto and crushed flavored croutons for this salmon dinner.
Indian-Inspired Butter Chicken
Our streamlined take on this classic Indian dish can be made in either your multicooker or slow cooker. Browning the thighs before putting them in the crock (or before pressure cooking) results in deep flavor and golden gravy. But if your morning is really rushed, we give you permission to skip that step.
Beef and Broccoli
This version of the take-out favorite is fresh, tasty, and practically hands-off. While the flank steak does well all day in your slow cooker on low, the broccoli should be added at the end to keep it crisp-tender. Serve the combo with a side of rice or noodles (or rice noodles).
Cuban Pork Roast
Traditionally, Cuban pork is generously flavored with garlic, oregano, cumin, and sour oranges. We used a combo of oranges and limes to mimic the tang of the sour oranges to simplify your shopping. Try the leftovers in a veggie bowl, quesadillas, or Cubanos sandwiches.
Italian Pork Roast
Slip a hunk of meat into the oven for dinner, and you get a head start on meals for the whole week. The humble pork shoulder is an excellent cut of meat for this strategy. It’s inexpensive, almost impossible to ruin, can be seasoned many ways, and results in plenty of leftovers to turn into creative new dinner ideas (like our Cheesy Pork Roast Calzones).
Cheesy Pork Roast Calzone
The Italian seasonings on the pork roast make for a unique calzone filling with big flavor. The tang of pickled banana peppers cuts through the rich Parmesan-sprinkled dough and melty provolone.
Cubanos
We cannot resist a Cuban sandwich. Loaded with pork, ham, mustard, pickles, and Swiss cheese, the sandwich has all the salty, meaty, cheesy elements we crave. For the most authentic version, use a toasted Cuban-style bun.
Pork and Sweets Bowl
For more proof that meals in a bowl can go way beyond salads and soups, check out this pork roast and veggie example. Roasted sweet potato slices and creamy avocado complement hearty pork roast. Romaine and pico de gallo add bright freshness. Customize the bowl with any kind of veggies you have on hand.
Pork and Black Bean Quesadillas
If you’re looking for a plain old cheese quesadilla, move along. This version is loaded with pork infused with garlic, oregano, cumin, onion powder, and fresh citrus (yes, citrus; black beans; melty Monterey Jack cheese; jalapeños; and tangy salsa verde. Your taste buds won’t know what hit them.
Potato and Leek Pizza with Arugula
If you’ve been searching for ways to making eating vegetables even more enticing, we recommend loading them on a pizza. And we mean loading. This recipe uses a whole bag of arugula, eight potatoes, and two cups of leeks to serve four. If the veggies aren't enough to sway meat-eaters, crumble bacon over the otherwise meatless recipe before baking. It’s hard to say no to bacon.
Hummus and Lamb Pizza with Romaine
Gyro meets pizza in this Mediterranean mashup recipe. Store-bought naan (a puffed flatbread traditionally found in Indian cuisine) speeds this recipe prep so you can enjoy it on a weeknight. If lamb isn’t your jam, swap in ground beef or turkey.
Chicken and Pepper Pizza with Kale
Purchased pizza dough and precooked chicken mean you can get this all-in-one meal table-ready in about 45 minutes. While your pizza bakes, toss together a tangy kale salad that channels our favorite restaurant version with hazelnuts, sun-dried tomatoes, and pickled red onions.
Freezer Egg Sandwiches
You probably don’t usually think to use a 13x9 pan for a cooking eggs. But this make-ahead breakfast idea will have you reaching for a 13x9. Bake an egg mixture into a sheet you cut up to fill breakfast sandwiches that you can store in the freezer for a month. So on days when you have zero time to make a healthy breakfast, these are ready.
Hard-Cooked Egg Toppers
Make your own hard-cooked eggs or start with store-bought for ease, then mix up one (or all) of these spice blends to take eggs from bland to bold. Each spice blend can be stored up to two weeks, so the makings of a grab-and-go breakfast or protein-rich snack are at your fingertips.
Waffle Tartines
Take inspiration from trendy toasts and pile one of our three toppers on toasted whole wheat waffles from the freezer section. If toast is still more your jam, these creative combos will work as toast toppers too.
Smoothie Pops
Keep your resolution to eat healthy with an assist from a treat on a stick. Blend your desired combination of juice, fruit, and/or veggies with yogurt; pour the mixture into any shape or size ice pop mold to create a nutritious snack, dessert, or breakfast.
Sweet Tortilla Wraps
Put those leftover tortillas from taco night to work as a kid-friendly breakfast or snack idea. Simply spread tortillas with your choice of nut butter, chocolate-hazelnut spread, yogurt, or jam, then add whatever toppers you have on hand. We’re partial to fruit, granola, and mini chocolate chips.