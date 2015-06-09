Better Homes & Gardens January 2014 Recipes
One-Pan Chicken Flatbreads
These easy chicken flatbreads are a great way to mix it up on sandwich night. Juicy grape tomatoes and crisp cucumber add fresh flavor, while a garlicky hummus-yogurt spread gives the chicken sandwich recipe a tangy and creamy finish.
Pretzel Chicken with Fig Mustard Dip
Pretzels play double duty in this baked chicken drumstick recipe -- they add flavor and work as the breading. Dip the finished drumsticks in the sweet and tangy sauce for a tried-and-true family dinner.
Chicken Recipe Breading Tip: Try different flavors of pretzels or start with plain ones and use your own spice blend for easy variations on this recipe.
Asian Spaghetti and Chicken Meatballs
Skip takeout and make your own Asian-inspired noodle dish for dinner in about 30 minutes. Fresh ginger, tangy cilantro, and a generous helping of veggies turn plain spaghetti and meatballs into a more inventive weeknight dinner option.
Power Kale Salad
Loaded with kale, baked chicken, fresh fruit, and an antioxidant-rich dressing, this main-dish salad (with 35 grams of protein) lives up to its name. Sharp red onion, tangy citrus, and sweet pear offset the slight bitterness of the kale, which is a more nutrient-packed substitute for regular lettuce.
Chicken and Roasted Red Pepper Roll-Ups
This good-for-you baked chicken recipe is bursting with Mediterranean flavor thanks to roasted red sweet peppers, dried tomato pesto, and garlicky goat cheese. The best part: Each serving has fewer than 250 calories and is packed full of protein and other healthy nutrients.
Mushroom and Beef Ravioli Soup
The deep, earthy flavor of cremini mushrooms complements the beef ravioli in this 20-minute soup, though you can switch up the pasta filling or choose cheese-filled tortellini to make it your own. For a tangy finish, add a splash of balsamic vinegar just before serving this hearty soup recipe.
Pickle-Brined Chicken
Think twice before tossing that empty jar of pickles -- the leftover brine can be put to use in this flavorful chicken recipe. A fast pan sauce of dry white wine, broth, and chopped fresh dill picks up the tang of the pickles for a can't-stop-eating meal.
Cooking Chicken Tip: For moister chicken, leave the skin on -- it only adds 5 grams of fat per serving.
Step-by-Step: Pickle-Brined Chicken
Watch our food editor Hali Ramdene show you how to whip up this easy and delicious chicken dinner.
White Bean Hummus with Roasted Tomatoes
Hummus is typically made with chickpeas (garbanzo beans), but other white beans, such as cannellini beans, make a good substitute. A slow-roasted garlic bulb and a dash of lemon juice add a bold kick to the dip, while the roasted tomatoes that sit on top provide a burst of juicy sweetness.
Cranberry-Turkey Cabbage Wraps
Enjoy the turkey-cranberry combo year-round with these healthy cabbage wraps. For a double dose of cranberry flavor, dried cranberries are added to the filling before the wraps are baked in cranberry sauce.
Editor's Tip: If you have homemade cranberry sauce on hand, sub it for the canned sauce in the baking step for richer flavor.
Mint Avocado Dip
Guacamole is great, but this minimalist avocado dip gives guac a run for its money. Simply flavored with green onions, fresh mint leaves, and lime juice, this ready-in-minutes party dip can be served with tortilla or baked pita chips.
Pork with Butternut Squash Barley Risotto
Hearty, fiber-rich barley is an ideal grain for an easy squash risotto. You can prep and cook the pork while the barley is cooking for an easy and healthy dinner with fewer than 300 calories per serving.
Editor's Tip: Be sure to purchase regular barley -- not quick-cooking barley. The quick-cooking barley will become too mushy in this risotto dish.
Peanut-Sauced Noodles
Perfect for a weeknight dinner recipe, this 20-minute vegetarian dish can be made with whatever frozen veggies you have on hand. Creamy peanut butter, soy sauce, ginger, and lime juice make an easy sauce with fantastic flavor.
Editor's Tip: Reserve some of the pasta water to thin out your peanut sauce, if necessary.
How-To: Peanut-Sauced Noodles
Watch and learn as our food editor Hali Ramdene makes this easy vegetarian weeknight dinner and shares the secret for perfect whisking.
Chicken and Brown Rice Casserole
The chicken casserole you know from childhood has a new look. Extra veggies, purchased rotisserie chicken, nutty brown rice, and a velvety cream cheese sauce keep this familar comfort food under 500 calories, and a generous amount of lemon flavor adds a fresh tang without sacrificing the casserole recipe's creaminess.
Smoky Blue Cheese Dip
Take the typical veggies-and-ranch party platter to the next level with this tangy dip. A pinch of smoked paprika, garlic, and crumbled blue cheese are all you need to give the Greek yogurt-mayo base its bold flavor.
Spiced Tangerine Cocktail
A mix of citrus- and cinnamon-infused apple cider and pineapple rum creates a tropical blend in this six-ingredient cocktail recipe. The optional frozen pineapple skewers are a flavorful stand-in for ice cubes that can easily be made ahead.