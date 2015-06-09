Better Homes & Gardens January 2011 Recipes
Peppered Salmon with Roasted Root Vegetables
A simple sauce made from orange juice adds delicious flavor to this 30-minute dinner recipe.
New Year's Day Dumpling Soup
For this easy soup, simmer frozen pot stickers, carrots, and green onions in a fragrant ginger-infused broth.
Roasted Chicken, Focaccia & Olive Salad
This tasty salad comes together quickly, thanks to deli-roasted chicken and a tangy dressing made from pantry staples.
Frizzled Eggs over Garlic Steak & Mushroom Hash
Here's a sophisticated twist on steak 'n' eggs. Try it for brunch or a comforting, cold-weather dinner.
Veggie Grilled Cheese
For a healthier, yet still delicious, version of grilled cheese, top whole grain bread with fresh baby spinach, dried tomatoes, mozzarella, and pickled veggies.
Chunky Vegetable-Lentil Soup
This light and satisfying soup offers hearty winter vegetables, such as mushrooms, carrots, celery, and napa cabbage.
Banh Mi Bruschetta
The popular Vietnamese sandwich inspired this yummy New Year's Eve appetizer -- toasted baguette slices brushed with soy sauce and mayo topped with ham, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, and Jalapeno slices.
Fettuccine Alfredo with Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Veggies
A sprinkling of lemon zest adds freshness to this veggie-filled pasta dish.
Roasted Cherry Tomato Pizza Poppers
Frozen bread dough makes it easy to create these mini pizzas. A topping of tomatoes simmered with garlic and herbs makes them hard to resist.
Bacon Cheddar Cheese Balls
Apricot preserves and hot pepper sauce flavor these zippy bacon- and pistachio-covered cheese balls.
Chipotle Kettle Corn
Our version of kettle corn is glazed with sugar, cumin, salt, and just enough chipotle chili powder to add heat.
Spicy Chicken with Cucumber Yogurt Sauce
drumsticks and wings marinate overnight in a tandoori-style mix of yogurt, fresh ginger, garlic, and spices. A cool dipping sauce tempers the heat.
Cheese & Almond Guacamole
Give guacamole the California treatment by adding chunks of feta or goat cheese and chopped almonds.