Better Homes & Gardens January 2011 Recipes

June 09, 2015
Credit: Andy Lyons Cameraworks, LTD
Check out our latest recipes from Better Homes and Gardens magazine: hearty appetizers, winter dinners, weeknight favorites, and more!
Peppered Salmon with Roasted Root Vegetables

A simple sauce made from orange juice adds delicious flavor to this 30-minute dinner recipe.

New Year's Day Dumpling Soup

For this easy soup, simmer frozen pot stickers, carrots, and green onions in a fragrant ginger-infused broth.

Roasted Chicken, Focaccia & Olive Salad

This tasty salad comes together quickly, thanks to deli-roasted chicken and a tangy dressing made from pantry staples.

Frizzled Eggs over Garlic Steak & Mushroom Hash

Here's a sophisticated twist on steak 'n' eggs. Try it for brunch or a comforting, cold-weather dinner.

Veggie Grilled Cheese

For a healthier, yet still delicious, version of grilled cheese, top whole grain bread with fresh baby spinach, dried tomatoes, mozzarella, and pickled veggies.

Chunky Vegetable-Lentil Soup

This light and satisfying soup offers hearty winter vegetables, such as mushrooms, carrots, celery, and napa cabbage.

Banh Mi Bruschetta

The popular Vietnamese sandwich inspired this yummy New Year's Eve appetizer -- toasted baguette slices brushed with soy sauce and mayo topped with ham, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, and Jalapeno slices.

Fettuccine Alfredo with Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Veggies

A sprinkling of lemon zest adds freshness to this veggie-filled pasta dish.

Roasted Cherry Tomato Pizza Poppers

Frozen bread dough makes it easy to create these mini pizzas. A topping of tomatoes simmered with garlic and herbs makes them hard to resist.

Bacon Cheddar Cheese Balls

Apricot preserves and hot pepper sauce flavor these zippy bacon- and pistachio-covered cheese balls.

Chipotle Kettle Corn

Our version of kettle corn is glazed with sugar, cumin, salt, and just enough chipotle chili powder to add heat.

Spicy Chicken with Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

drumsticks and wings marinate overnight in a tandoori-style mix of yogurt, fresh ginger, garlic, and spices. A cool dipping sauce tempers the heat.

Cheese & Almond Guacamole

Give guacamole the California treatment by adding chunks of feta or goat cheese and chopped almonds.

