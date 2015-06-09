Better Homes & Gardens January 2007 Recipes

June 09, 2015
Click on the arrow to view the recipes from the January 2007 issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine.
Mediterranean Nachos

Hummus, pesto, and artichokes replace traditional chip toppings for a more sophisticated nacho.

Spiced Eggnog Pancakes

Half a carton of eggnog adds richness to these nutmeg-perfumed pancakes. To top, stir together orange marmalade, pineapple, and ginger.

Lemon-Raspberry Topper

Fresh raspberries and lemon peel flavor this sweetened syrup.

Herbed Sour Cream

When you need a pancake-topper more savory than syrup, try this creamy herb-tinted alternative.

Maple-Molasses Syrup

Melting maple syrup and molasses together creates a rich, homey blend.

Spiced Blueberry Syrup

Traditional blueberry syrup gets zing from a dash of cinnamon.

Caramel-Coconut Topper

If a flapjack is a type of cake, consider this over-the-top caramel-pecan blend the icing.

Parmesan-Cornmeal Pancakes

These savory hotcakes have the crunch of cornmeal and the nutty flavor of Parmesan. Great at breakfast, but try them at dinner with a topping of sour cream and herbs.

Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin added to flapjack batter makes it extra rich -- and good for you.

Peanut Butter Pancakes

Creamy peanut butter flavors these pancakes and chopped peanuts give crunch.

Chocolate Pancakes

You didn't hear it from us, but these delectable pancakes are even better with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Nutty Sour Cream Pancakes

Sour cream adds tenderness and tang to the cakes while toasted walnuts add crunch.

Orange Buttermilk Pancakes

Try your favorite pancakes with the sunny flavor of citrus.

Hearty Pork Stew

When you need a stick-to-your-ribs meal, this herbed pork and mushroom stew is ready to deliver.

Pistachio Baked Salmon

Baked salmon takes on an elegant air when prepared with a coating of seasoned pistachio nuts.

Crunchy Chicken Salad

Traditional chicken salad gets crunch from celery, mixed nuts, and surprise ingredient, peanut brittle.

Light 'n' Tangy Asian Salad

Add crunchy ramen noodles to greens and then drizzle the salad with Sweet and Tangy Dressing made from the seasoning packet.

