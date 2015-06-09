Better Homes & Gardens January 2007 Recipes
Mediterranean Nachos
Hummus, pesto, and artichokes replace traditional chip toppings for a more sophisticated nacho.
Spiced Eggnog Pancakes
Half a carton of eggnog adds richness to these nutmeg-perfumed pancakes. To top, stir together orange marmalade, pineapple, and ginger.
Lemon-Raspberry Topper
Fresh raspberries and lemon peel flavor this sweetened syrup.
Herbed Sour Cream
When you need a pancake-topper more savory than syrup, try this creamy herb-tinted alternative.
Maple-Molasses Syrup
Melting maple syrup and molasses together creates a rich, homey blend.
Spiced Blueberry Syrup
Traditional blueberry syrup gets zing from a dash of cinnamon.
Caramel-Coconut Topper
If a flapjack is a type of cake, consider this over-the-top caramel-pecan blend the icing.
Parmesan-Cornmeal Pancakes
These savory hotcakes have the crunch of cornmeal and the nutty flavor of Parmesan. Great at breakfast, but try them at dinner with a topping of sour cream and herbs.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Pumpkin added to flapjack batter makes it extra rich -- and good for you.
Peanut Butter Pancakes
Creamy peanut butter flavors these pancakes and chopped peanuts give crunch.
Chocolate Pancakes
You didn't hear it from us, but these delectable pancakes are even better with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Nutty Sour Cream Pancakes
Sour cream adds tenderness and tang to the cakes while toasted walnuts add crunch.
Orange Buttermilk Pancakes
Try your favorite pancakes with the sunny flavor of citrus.
Hearty Pork Stew
When you need a stick-to-your-ribs meal, this herbed pork and mushroom stew is ready to deliver.
Pistachio Baked Salmon
Baked salmon takes on an elegant air when prepared with a coating of seasoned pistachio nuts.
Crunchy Chicken Salad
Traditional chicken salad gets crunch from celery, mixed nuts, and surprise ingredient, peanut brittle.
Light 'n' Tangy Asian Salad
Add crunchy ramen noodles to greens and then drizzle the salad with Sweet and Tangy Dressing made from the seasoning packet.