If grain bowls are a mainstay of your menu plan, take a hint from Curry and play with the components to stave off boredom. “Sometimes I have to remind myself there are other nutritious and wonderful whole grains out there,” he says. For example, in place of his default brown rice, farro is the foundation of this plant-centric bowl. Curry uses tahini when he wants bold umami taste in a small dose. That’s a cooking tip that can be applied to all kinds of recipes.