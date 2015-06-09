February 2011 Premium Recipes
French Onion Beef Short Ribs
These tender short ribs are simmered slowly in broth, garlic, herbs, and onions.
Sunday Beef Rib Roast
This flavorful rib roast goes into the oven under a blanket of rosemary and bacon.
Chili-Rubbed Bone-In Strip Steaks
Season these steaks with a brown sugar-chili powder rub for smoky-sweet flavor.
Honey-Glazed Pork Roast
Give everyday pork loin a fresh makeover by brushing it with honey-lime glaze and serving it with roasted peppers.
Braised Beef Shanks with Mushrooms & Olives
Gnocchi capture every drop of the tomato-mushroom broth that flavors this dish. A topping of parsley, garlic, and lemon zest adds freshness.
Baked Ham with Mustard-Plum Glaze
Serve this easy ham recipe with a simple side dish of leeks baked under a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese and crumbs.
Classic Vanilla Cake with Vanilla Sour Cream Frosting
This tried-and-true vanilla cake recipe is one you'll make again and again. Top it with this easy frosting that has just the right amount of sweetness.
Double Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting
Cocoa powder and dark chocolate give this uber-rich cake a double dose of chocolate. Chocolate cream cheese frosting adds even more lusciousness.
Daisy Chain Cake
Decorate your vanilla cake by attaching small candies to the center of flower-shape cookies with a little frosting. Press the cookies into the frosting along the bottom of the cake to create a border.
Berries & Cookies Cake
Top your chocolate cake with three whole Oreo cookies and a strawberry. Half additional cookies and slice strawberries and press into the sides of the cake at an angle.
Banana Split Cake
To dress up your vanilla cake, top it with toasted coconut, sliced bananas, whipped cream, and cherries.
Rocky Road Cake
Make your chocolate cake extra special by topping it with crushed waffle cones, mini marshmallows, peanuts, and chocolate syrup.
Green Chile Pork Stew
This hearty stew, featuring pork tenderloin, yellow carrots, spinach, and white beans, makes a warming dinner for a chilly winter night.
Open-Face Italian Beef Sandwiches
These crowd-pleasing sandwiches are ready in just 20 minutes.
Eggplant Parmesan Heros
These irresistible sandwiches feature eggplant coated in Parmesan cheese and crushed croutons. Top them with marinara, cheese, and basil leaves.
Saucy BBQ Chicken
A homemade sauce of ketchup, molasses, cider vinegar, and spices adds smoky-sweet flavor to these easy drumsticks.
Moroccan Meatloaf
Raisins, couscous, curry powder, and cinnamon give these turkey loaves a fresh Moroccan spin.
Chicago Steakhouse Sauce & Chicago Steakhouse Rub
Elizabeth¿s steak sauce is a mouthwatering combination of cola, bourbon, soy sauce, and spices. Cayenne pepper adds a touch of heat to her signature six-spice rub.
Peach Pancakes & Chai Syrup
These easy-to-make pancakes are flavored with pureed canned peaches. The chai tea syrup adds a scrumptious twist.
Greek Spinach-Pasta Salad with Feta & Beans
This go-to main dish is so easy. Simply toss together fresh spinach, feta cheese, olive oil, lemon, pasta, canned beans, and a handful of spices.