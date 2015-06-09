February 2011 Premium Recipes

June 09, 2015
Check out our latest recipes from Better Homes and Gardens magazine: sumptuous roasts, birthday cakes, easy dinners, and more!
Start Slideshow

1 of 20

French Onion Beef Short Ribs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These tender short ribs are simmered slowly in broth, garlic, herbs, and onions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Sunday Beef Rib Roast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This flavorful rib roast goes into the oven under a blanket of rosemary and bacon.

3 of 20

Chili-Rubbed Bone-In Strip Steaks

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Season these steaks with a brown sugar-chili powder rub for smoky-sweet flavor.

Advertisement

4 of 20

Honey-Glazed Pork Roast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Give everyday pork loin a fresh makeover by brushing it with honey-lime glaze and serving it with roasted peppers.

5 of 20

Braised Beef Shanks with Mushrooms & Olives

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Gnocchi capture every drop of the tomato-mushroom broth that flavors this dish. A topping of parsley, garlic, and lemon zest adds freshness.

6 of 20

Baked Ham with Mustard-Plum Glaze

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve this easy ham recipe with a simple side dish of leeks baked under a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese and crumbs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Classic Vanilla Cake with Vanilla Sour Cream Frosting

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This tried-and-true vanilla cake recipe is one you'll make again and again. Top it with this easy frosting that has just the right amount of sweetness.

8 of 20

Double Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cocoa powder and dark chocolate give this uber-rich cake a double dose of chocolate. Chocolate cream cheese frosting adds even more lusciousness.

9 of 20

Daisy Chain Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Decorate your vanilla cake by attaching small candies to the center of flower-shape cookies with a little frosting. Press the cookies into the frosting along the bottom of the cake to create a border.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Berries & Cookies Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top your chocolate cake with three whole Oreo cookies and a strawberry. Half additional cookies and slice strawberries and press into the sides of the cake at an angle.

11 of 20

Banana Split Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

To dress up your vanilla cake, top it with toasted coconut, sliced bananas, whipped cream, and cherries.

12 of 20

Rocky Road Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make your chocolate cake extra special by topping it with crushed waffle cones, mini marshmallows, peanuts, and chocolate syrup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Green Chile Pork Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hearty stew, featuring pork tenderloin, yellow carrots, spinach, and white beans, makes a warming dinner for a chilly winter night.

14 of 20

Open-Face Italian Beef Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These crowd-pleasing sandwiches are ready in just 20 minutes.

15 of 20

Eggplant Parmesan Heros

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These irresistible sandwiches feature eggplant coated in Parmesan cheese and crushed croutons. Top them with marinara, cheese, and basil leaves.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Saucy BBQ Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A homemade sauce of ketchup, molasses, cider vinegar, and spices adds smoky-sweet flavor to these easy drumsticks.

17 of 20

Moroccan Meatloaf

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Raisins, couscous, curry powder, and cinnamon give these turkey loaves a fresh Moroccan spin.

18 of 20

Chicago Steakhouse Sauce & Chicago Steakhouse Rub

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Elizabeth¿s steak sauce is a mouthwatering combination of cola, bourbon, soy sauce, and spices. Cayenne pepper adds a touch of heat to her signature six-spice rub.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Peach Pancakes & Chai Syrup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These easy-to-make pancakes are flavored with pureed canned peaches. The chai tea syrup adds a scrumptious twist.

20 of 20

Greek Spinach-Pasta Salad with Feta & Beans

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This go-to main dish is so easy. Simply toss together fresh spinach, feta cheese, olive oil, lemon, pasta, canned beans, and a handful of spices.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next