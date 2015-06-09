Better Homes & Gardens February 2008 Recipes
Burger-Potato Bites
Add some fun to your game day party menu with these mini cheeseburger munchies.
Spicy Shrimp Nachos
Jamaican jerk seasoning and fresh jalapeno peppers spice up this game day favorite.
Salmon-Potato Cakes
Ready in only 20 minutes, these quick-cooking filets combine the flavors of dill, chive, and Honey-Dijon.
Chorizo-Topped Mexican Pizzas
Much tastier than the fast-food version, this fresh pizza recipe incorporates chorizo sausage, avocado, and cilantro.
Tuscan Bean Soup
Cannellini beans, baby carrots, and spinach are the stars of this Italian-inspired recipe that's ready and on the table in just 20 minutes. Serve it with cracker bread for an extra Mediterranean-inspired touch.
Pineapple Chicken
This curry-flavored chicken dish features red sweet peppers, juicy pineapple bites, and unsweetened coconut milk. Bonus: It's ready and on the table in 20 minutes.
Pork Chops Primavera
Peppered bacon and fresh young green beans add pizzazz to this pork chop meal flavored with soy sauce and apple butter.
Grilled Steak Bruschetta Salad
Roasted red sweet peppers, crumbled blue cheese, and beef top crisp greens. A mixture of apricot preserves, horseradish, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard makes the perfect topper.
New World Chili
Garden-fresh pumpkin, dried cranberries, fresh jalapeno peppers, and turkey put a fresh spin on classic slow-cooker chili.
Chicken and Corn Pizza
Tired of the same old pizza? Try topping store-bought pizza crust with three cheeses, corn, chicken, red sweet pepper, tarragon, olives, and fresh herbs.
Pesto Shrimp Mac & Cheese
A rich and creamy sauce made from two cheeses and combined with shrimp, toasted pine nuts, and fresh basil puts a new twist on this pasta favorite.
Wheat Berry Salad with Dried Apricots
For a healthy dish the entire family will love, combine wheat berries with garbanzo beans, snow peas, dried apricots, cranberries, and green onions. A mixture of walnut oil and lemon juice makes a simple dressing.
Rosemary-Lemon Sandwich Cookies
A creamy blend of lemon curd and mascarpone cheese fills these tender cookie sandwiches. Powdered sugar adds a pretty finishing touch.
Baby Cheese Cakes with Toffee Pears
This spin on a "classic flavor combo" makes for a mouthwatering dessert that's a must-try for dinner tonight.
Chocolate Syrup Cake
A rich chocolate-and-buttercream drizzle takes classic Bundt cake to the next level. Serve it as the grand finale at your next dinner party.
Raspberry Velvet Melange
For a light bite at the end of a heavy meal, try this airy raspberry and chocolate dessert -- it whips up from frozen gelatin in minutes.
Chocolate Sour Cream Cake
Sturdy, dense, and loaded with chocolate, this is the cake that chocolaholics dream of -- and it travels beautifully, making it the ideal potluck dessert.
Buttermilk White Cake with Coconut
This delicate, tender cake enveloped in fluffy frosting and coconut makes a beautiful dessert for christenings and weddings.
Poppy Seed Cake with Lemon Glaze
Let the bold lemon glaze soak into the poppy seed-flecked interior of this cake before you slice it -- the unbeatable flavor will be well worth the wait. Bake it for Mother's Day or Sunday brunch.
Banana Split Cake
It's like the ultimate strawberry, chocolate, and banana sundae -- only better. Love chocolate? Drizzle it with store-bought chocolate sauce before serving.
Ginger Carrot Cake
Freshly grated ginger adds a delightful twist to this beloved American classic -- and it's delicious in any season.
Pecan-Laced German Chocolate Cake
Chocolate is the star in this moist cake, but coffee is the key ingredient -- it depends on the flavor of the chocolate.
Caramel-Frosted Hummingbird Cake
Sweet potatoes, bananas, and pineapple make this cake ultra-moist -- you'll want a second slice!
Buttery Yellow Citrus Cake
Tart lemon, lime, and orange put a fresh spin on moist yellow cake -- and creates a light and elegant dessert worthy of a special occasion.
Date and Spice Cake
Flavorful spices, boosted by molasses, make this cake unforgettable -- and the perfect cold-weather comfort dessert.
Red Velvet Cake
A little cocoa and red food coloring turn classic white cake into a red-hot dessert; buttercream frosting adds an extra layer of decadence.
Hot Milk Sponge Cake with Tropical Topper
Citrusy syrup and colorful tropical fruit put a sassy spin on classic sponge cake. This versatile recipe is also ideal for shortcakes, snack cakes, and trifles.
Chocolate-Espresso Chiffon Cake
This cake is lighter and airier than many thanks to beaten egg whites. Add a dollop of espresso cream before serving.
Rum-Laced Chocolate Fondue
This rich fondue looks impressive and is ready in minutes; serve it with strawberries, petite croissants, fortune cookies, or shortbreads for dipping.