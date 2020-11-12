Break out your cookie press for a new twist on a spritz cookie. This buzzy version adds coffee powder to the dough and the creamy icing for a double dose of coffee flavor. Serve the cookies with a cup of coffee for a happy start to your day or as the perfect ending to dinner. Heck, they sound like a good midday snack pairing for when we hit an afternoon slump too. Try it any time.

Buy It: OXO Cookie Press with Disk Storage Case ($32, OXO)