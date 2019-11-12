Writer Kristin Eriko Posner embraces her Japanese American heritage and Jewish faith in her recipes. Here, mochi flour gives latkes crisp edges and a slightly chewy interior. Mochi flour is made from milled mochi rice, which is the variety used in sticky rice. What’s the best way to top latkes? “I set out a latke bar with an array of toppings,” Kristin says. “Some options are classic like lox and crème fraiche. Others, like matcha salt, have a Japanese tilt.”

Buy It: 2 Pack Bob’s Red Mill Sweet Rice Flour – 24 ounce, $18.44, Walmart