Better Homes & Gardens December 2008 Recipes
Red Velvet Whoopie Pies
In the 1920s, creamy filling mounded between two big puffy cookies became a phenomenon. For the holidays, we've paired red velvet cookies with a luscious cream cheese-based filling.
Chocolate Bonbon Pops
You don't even need to bake these holiday sweets. Simply combine cookies and nuts with orange liqueur and a few other ingredients in a food processor and freeze for a lovely treat. For intense chocolate flavor, use Oreos.
Cherry Tassies
Laced with peppermint and topped with long-stemmed maraschino cherries, these moist tartlets make the ultimate holiday treat. For a bit of glitz, sprinkle them with coarse sugar after baking.
Chai Spice Girls
Move over gingerbread boys -- make room for sugar and spice and all things nice. Just two bags of chai tea plus two teaspoons each of pumpkin pie spice and molasses flavor an all-time favorite -- holiday cookie cutouts.
Cinnamon-Sugar Sticks
Love the zing of Red Hots? Crushed and mixed with sugar, they become a crunchy topper for biscotti-like cookies. For mess-free crushing, place candies in a plastic bag. Roll a rolling pin over the bag to break up the candies.
Sugar Cookies
Sugar cookie cutouts are always a hit -- and they're so simple to make. Customize them with your own favorite combination of candy, sprinkles, and frosting.
Baked Fresh Ham with Cherry Glaze
A gorgeous cherry-glazed ham is the centerpiece of this pure and simple Christmas dinner menu. For a unique twist, try fresh pork shoulder instead.
Leek and Root Vegetable Gratin
This hearty side dish features rutabaga, two kinds of potatoes, and parsnips with a medley of fresh herbs and leeks. Winter leeks are stronger in flavor and texture than summer leeks -- but any variety from your supermarket will work.
Skillet-Browned Broccoli with Pan-Toasted Garlic
This quick and easy side dish takes just 30 minutes to make -- and it requires only five ingredients. Toasting the garlic makes it sharp and flavorful.
Spicy Honey-Roasted Cauliflower
This nontraditional side dish is sure to dazzle your guests. For seasoning, use fresh herbs lingering in your garden, what's on sale at the market, or parsley from the fridge.
Pumpkin Bread Pudding
This rich and creamy side dish is versatile: You can combine the roasted chestnuts with pumpkin or your favorite variety of squash. For an extra layer of decadence, top it with homemade molasses cream (see recipe).
Pear and Goat Cheese Bread Tart
With its chewy bread base and fruit-cheese topper, this luscious tart is ideal to serve between the main course and dessert in place of the traditional cheese course.
Pan-Fried Angel's Food Cake
This moist cake has a slightly nutty flavor from almond flour and a pleasantly herbaceous lemonlike flavor from Vanilla Bean-Verbena Sugar. After baking, it's cut into slices, buttered, and fried just until toasty-crisp.
Vanilla-Bean Verbena Sugar
This flavored sugar can add a pleasantly herbaceous lemonlike flavor to vanilla baked goods; try it in muffins or cakes.
Skillet Vegetables on Cheese Toast
Crusty wheat bread is topped with a creamy layer of goat cheese and a medley of skillet-cooked fresh veggies -- carrots, mushrooms, onion, and basil.
Chicken & Pasta in Peanut Sauce
Crushed red pepper adds a touch of heat to this Thai-inspired pasta toss. Simply combine chicken, your favorite veggies, and bottled peanut sauce for a supper they'll love.
Chunky Bean & Chicken Chili
This hearty chicken chili is quick and easy -- and so good. Green chilies add a touch of heat. Top with tortilla chips for a bit of crunch.
Breaded Pork with Cabbage & Kale
A corn bread coating gives tender pork loin delightful texture. Red cabbage and kale make a good and healthful side dish.
Potato-Topped Beef Bowl
This is comfort food at its finest. Ground beef and mixed veggies are topped with a heaping helping of mashed potatoes and melted cheddar cheese.
Spice-Rubbed Lamb Chops
Seasoned with a mixture of orange peel, cinnamon, and cumin, these lamb chops are full of flavor, healthful, and impressive enough for a dinner party.
Pork Skewers and Peanut Sauce
Cinnamon-spiced pork is threaded on skewers with red and yellow sweet potatoes and cooked with a simple-to-make peanut sauce.
Overnight Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal
This slow-simmering, cinnamon-spiced oatmeal is easy to make -- and a treat to wake up to in the morning.
Spiced Nuts
Five spices jazz up regular old mixed nuts. Try them on ice cream, oatmeal, or baked in your favorite muffins.
Chocolate-Nut Fruitcake
Filled with candied red cherries, chocolate pieces, dried fruit, and nuts, this moist cake makes a delicious holiday gift.
Chunky Dried Fruit Cake
Another take on the classic holiday dessert, this recipe features five kinds of dried fruit and three kinds of nuts.
Tortellini Florentine Soup
This creamy soup is the perfect way to beat the winter chill. Ready-made ingredients such as packaged cheese tortellini, bottled Alfredo sauce, and deli-roasted chicken keep it simple to make.
Mexi-Chicken Soup
Salsa and green chilies give this simple chicken soup a delicious kick. Black beans and your favorite veggies make it a delicious meal.