August 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes
With inspiration from the August 2020 issue of Better Homes & Gardens® magazine, you will never again eat a bland fruit or veggie dish. Melon-and-herb sparkling drinks, a sweet-and-spicy dessert granita, fruit-topped breakfast Danishes, boldly spiced canned veggies, and no-cook meals for sweltering summer days (starring fresh produce, of course) are some of the delicious ideas to enjoy summer’s bounty.
Cream Cheese Danishes
If the idea of DIY cream cheese Danishes sounds intimidating, make a beeline to the freezer aisle to snag a package of frozen puff pastry. This simple “cheat” is the time-saving secret to these completely customizable pastries.
Triple-Melon Salad
The trio of watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew get equal billing in this fresh side dish salad recipe. An assertive garlic-citrus dressing makes this twist on the usual melon and feta salad unique.
Cantaloupe-Peach Agua Fresca
The combination of cantaloupe and peaches is a summer dream team. One sip of this agua fresca recipe will convince you of that. Serve it poured over frozen cantaloupe cubes and/or frozen peach wedges for a pretty presentation that keeps your drink cold without diluting the flavor.
Watermelon-Berry-Basil Blend
The name of this recipe tells you every ingredient needed. Watermelon, raspberries, and basil blend for a gorgeous, refreshing summer drink even kids will request again and again.
Honeydew-Ginger Lime Fizz
Don’t let the color scare away the veggie adverse. This green drink is all fruit with a dash of sugar, sliced ginger, and sparkling water. The fizz factor gives the drink a mocktail feel for those seeking zero-proof drinks.
Lemondrop Melon and Chile Granita
It may sound like this frozen dessert will have the flavor profile of a popular cocktail, but it’s actually named for the lemondrop melon used as its base. No worries if you don’t see lemondrop melons at your grocery store, honeydew works fine.
Mint Vinaigrette Drizzle
Dress up a simple melon slice with an unexpected oil and vinegar dressing infused with fresh mint. It takes only a handful of ingredients (and less than 10 minutes) to whisk together the drizzle that compliments every type of melon.
Melon and Salt
Sprinkling salt onto melon is a Southern tradition, and it’s no wonder this custom has had staying power. In small doses, salt magnifies melon’s natural sweetness. We kicked plain ol’ salt up a level with three flavor variations: smoky paprika, wine, and vanilla. Which will become your go-to?
Big-Batch Rosemary Lemonade
In this flavor-amped recipe blogger Kaleb Wyse uses fresh rosemary, club soda, and a simple syrup infused with almond. You’ve never tasted a lemonade recipe like it.
Herb-Roasted Shrimp with Succotash Relish
Wyse adds his recipe to the many ways to cook shrimp. He tops oven-roasted shrimp with a fresh succotash relish complete with barely cooked vegetables and a vinegary punch.
Grilled Zucchini and Goat Cheese Toasts
For this appetizer recipe, Wyse uses up his bumper crop. “Like everyone who grows squash, I end up with too much of it.” Here za’atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend with a tinge of citrus, gives the veggie oomph.
Roasted Caraway Carrots
Wyse briefly roasts carrots before finishing them under the broiler. The two-step process ensures a crisp-tender texture and bit of char, which we can never resist. Serve them warm or room temp with his Fennel Aioli.
Fennel Aioli
This fennel-packed dip created by Wyse is perfect for dunking his roasted carrots in or as a spread on any sandwich recipe needing a flavor boost. Only six simple ingredients (plus salt and pepper) are required.
Dill Beans
In all his pickled recipes, Wyse puts twists on family favorites. Here, the beans get their flavor from herbs picked in his garden (his grandma relied on dried dillseeds). Use the four-ingredient (plus water) recipe the next time you have more green beans than you know what do with.
Curried Cauliflower
“I’ll pickle just about anything,” Wyse says, pointing to this cauliflower recipe as evidence. After the prep and brine are finished, this canning recipe requires only 10 minutes of processing in the canner. The real act of patience comes in waiting for the jars to cool.
Hot Peppers
Apple cider vinegar and a bit of sugar in Wyse’s pickled peppers lends a bit of bread-and-butter quality to the spicy peppers. Our taste panel couldn’t help but think how delicious these would taste on hot dogs.
Smoky Carrot Sticks
We loved everything about Wyse’s carrot recipe. Paprika adds smokiness, the veggies stay crisp-tender, and the brine is delicious. We wouldn't change a thing.
Orange Pickled Beets
Tongue-tingling Szechwan peppercorns and strips of orange zest make Wyse’s pickled beets stand out from the crowd. Eat them straight from the jar, on salads or sandwiches, or on anything you want to add some zip to.
Chickpea Salad with Tuna
This lemon-infused bean salad (loosely based on the Middle Eastern dish balilah) is a good base for any raw, roasted, or grilled veggies you have in the fridge. The chickpea and tuna pairing makes a hearty salad with 20 grams protein and 5 grams of fiber to keep you full for hours.
Creamy Gazpacho
Blending in silken tofu ups the body and richness of this cold soup that takes advantage of summer produce. Any combination of fresh herbs with delicate leaves (parsley, cilantro, basil, mint, and/or dill) work well to add big flavor to the side dish soup.
Antipasto Sandwiches
A quick blitz in the food processor turns pesto and chopped veggies into a giardiniera-like relish you’ll soon be spreading on every sandwich recipe. The versatile spread works as a side salad or on top of eggs, grilled meat, or roasted veggies.
Chicken Cobb Pitas
All the best parts of a traditional Cobb salad fill pita pockets in this 25-minute dinner (or lunch) no-cook idea. For an even more flavorful aioli, refrigerate the mayo mixture for 1 hour before assembling so flavors meld.