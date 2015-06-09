Better Homes & Gardens August 2012 Recipes
Lemon Icebox Pie
Light, cool, tart, and sweet. Our delicious icebox pie is everything a summer dessert should be. Make this no-bake dessert recipe ahead of time and serve it straight from the fridge on a hot summer night.
Shredded Swiss Chard Salad
This quick and easy salad recipe from cookbook author Ian Knauer uses raw chard that has been thinly sliced. Its slightly bitter flavor is balanced by the creaminess of fresh mozzarella and the heat from a hot chile pepper. Knauer serves it with eggs for breakfast, with pizza for lunch, or as a summer barbecue side.
Blistered Green Beans
Fresh green beans shine in this simple summer side dish. First the beans get blistered, or slightly charred, in a cast-iron skillet. Then they're mixed with bacon, shallots, jalapeno pepper, and cilantro for an added flavor boost.
Garden Vegetable Tart
Corn, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes pair perfectly with fresh mozarella in our quick and easy take on vegetable pizza. It's the tastiest way to use up your fridgeful of the summer's best produce.
Watermelon Agua Fresca
Relax on the back porch with this refreshing summer sipper. For a special party touch, tie a 4-inch strip of orange peel into a knot and use as a drink garnish.
Pork Tacos with Spicy Watermelon Salsa
Smoky seasoned pork tacos get a refreshing kick of flavor from sweet and spicy watermelon salsa. Even better? This 20-minute dinner is budget-friendly, too!
Great Guacamole
Our fresh and easy guacamole will be the star of your summer porch party. Sweet potato chips make a delicious dipper to balance out the bold flavors of cilantro, lime, and jalapenos.
DIY Mojito
Make the simple syrup for our refreshing mojito recipe in advance and try the cocktail with mint or basil. For a fun twist, use your favorite fruit-flavor rum. Don't own a muddler? You can use the back of a spoon to crush the herbs.
Zucchini Steaks with Herb Garden Chimichurri
Hearty sweet pepper-topped zucchini steaks get a jolt of bright flavor from a chimichurri sauce made from a medley of garden herbs. Serve this grilled dish as an appetizer or top with cheese for a vegetarian main dish.
Pineapple-Glazed Salmon
Our easy salmon recipe is perfect for busy weeknights. In less than 30 minutes you'll have juicy baked salmon bursting with brown sugar and pineapple flavors, with a touch of heat from red pepper flakes. Serve with sauteed bok choy.
Corn and Potato Salad
The secret to this easy potato salad is to smash the new potatoes so they can soak up the flavors of tart cider vinegar and freshly chopped basil and cilantro.
Grilled Chicken & Peaches With Green Beans & Orzo
Fluffy orzo and juicy grilled peaches pair with savory chicken and green beans in our scrumptious six-ingredient dinner. If desired, swap out the peaches for your favorite stone fruit and the feta for crumbled blue cheese.
Nannie’s Pimiento Cheese
Savory pimiento cheese gets some extra heat from chopped jalapenos and hot pepper sauce. Spread atop crunchy cucumbers for a fresh summer appetizer.
Beet, Blue Cheese, and Almond Salad
Creamy blue cheese complements the earthy cooked beets in this stunning beet salad. Crunchy almonds and a shredded beet-and-lemon dressing add delicious flavor and texture.
Carrot Ribbon Salad
Fresh shaved carrots come to life with the help of raisins, greens onions, and a simple lemon dressing. This beautiful carrot salad adds bright flavor to any summer meal.
Bacon-and-Crumb-Topped Plum Crisp
Our easy 30-minute crisp recipe combines the natural sweetness of seasonal fruit with the delectable saltiness of bacon. Keep the recipe on hand to use with other in-season fruits, such as apricots or nectarines. This delightful fruit crumble is an easy go-to dessert with minimal prep and big-time flavor.
Meatballs with Cucumber Sauce on Flatbreads
Need an affordable meal on the quick? Crispy flatbreads topped with a minty yogurt sauce, fresh veggies, and Greek-seasoned meatballs make for a fun and easy 30-minute dinner.
Classic Vanilla Ice Cream
Start with our creamy custard-based homemade ice cream recipe from San Francisco's famed Bi-Rite Creamery. Then get creative! If you're a fan of mix-ins, try lavendar and honey or our double-chocolate recipe. Love sundaes? Try our blueberry-lemon pie, citrus olive oil and sea salt, or caramelized banana versions. You can't go wrong!
Peach-Mango Pie
What makes this Prize Tested Recipe for peach pie so special? Winner Jane Ozment added in ripe mangoes and a touch of lime juice to her simple peach filling, which pairs deliciously with her lightly spiced golden crust. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
Tomato Pizza Rolls
Juicy vine-ripe tomatoes come together with basil, prosciutto, and Parmesan in a fresh, summery take on pizza from cookbook author Ian Knauer.
Hawaiian Burger
Prize Tested Recipe winner Theresa Busby came up with this burger recipe in a dream. It must have been one delicious dream because her grilled patty includes blue cheese, pineapple, onion, ham, and bacon -- and it couldn't be tastier!