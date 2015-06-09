Better Homes & Gardens August 2011 Recipes
Grilled Texas Steak Sandwiches with Dilled Horseradish Sauce
This hearty summer dinner comes together in just 20 minutes. Fresh dill adds brightness to the zippy horseradish spread.
Roasted Tomato Bread Toss
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness in tomatoes and releases their flavorful juices. Toss roasted tomatoes, olives, and torn bread with oil and vinegar, and they're ready to serve.
Green Onion Chicken and Melted Tomatoes
Slow, low-temp baking intensifies the flavor of tomatoes; use this method to rescue tomatoes that come off the vine a little under- or overripe. Serve with juicy grilled chicken that¿s flavored simply with salt, pepper, olive oil, and green onions.
Quick Paprika Steaks with Tomato Gravy
A little flour whisked into chopped tomatoes creates a thick, rich sauce with a short cooking time, which helps the tomatoes retain fresh flavor. Spoon it over cheese-topped steaks.
Tuna Salad with Wonton Crisps
Drizzle napa cabbage, seared tuna, and cucumber with a sweet-sour lime dressing. Crispy wonton strips add crunch.
Chicken & Vegetable Spaghetti
In this quick-toss pasta dish, spaghetti combines with sauteed broccolini and onions, cherry tomatoes, and chicken.
Pork Steaks with Plum Salsa
Jalapeno peppers, ginger, and honey flavor the bold plum salsa that tops these succulent pork steaks.
Corn & Bean Fritters with Tomatoes
These crispy little cakes are bursting with summer-fresh produce. Southern-style corn bread mix helps the fritters stay together during frying.
Fat-Free Watermelon Sherbet
This icy, delicious dessert takes just four ingredients -- watermelon, sugar, gelatin, and cranberry juice -- and costs 27 cents per serving to make.
Savory Double-Walnut Scones
Toasted walnuts, Gruyere cheese, and thyme flavor these golden, flaky scones.
Cheesecake-Stuffed Peaches
Dip peach halves in melted butter, sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar, top with cheesecake filling, and bake for a summer spin on a classic dessert.
Spinach Salad Wraps
These lunch wraps capture the essence of bacon-topped spinach salad, right down to the distinctive dressing.
Indispensable Green Bean Salad
This versatile salad can be served crisper-cold or warm from the saute pan. Sweet onions, peaches, and rosemary make a serendipitous mix.
Sweet Honey White Sangria
Brandy, orange liqueur, and honey mingle with sparkling wine, citrus, and nectarines to create a crisp and bubbly summer punch.
Fish Tacos with Melon Salsa
Lightly spiced fish tacos are topped with a mild salsa starring fresh melon, cucumber, sweet pepper, corn, red onions, and cilantro.
Garden Spaghetti
You can serve this whole wheat pasta toss of broccoli, corn, carrots, tomatoes, and herbs hot or cold.
I Made It Myself Pizza
Let kids build pizzas to their liking with different sauces and toppers. See our recipe for fun combos.
Mini Turkey Meatballs
Applesauce makes these healthy, veggie-filled meatballs extra moist. Make them with sweet potatoes or carrots and ground turkey or beef.
Easy Fruit Pocket Pies
Cinnamon-spiced blueberries and apples make a luscious pie filling. Use fresh whole grain bread for the crust -- the moistness of fresh bread works to seal in the fruit.
Garden Veggie Subs
Stack fresh veggies -- tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet peppers, radishes, and greens -- on a whole wheat hot dog bun for easy toting. Fresh herb dressing and a yogurt-base veggie spread add flavor without lots of fat or calories.
Chopped Green Salad
Chopped green veggies -- greens, cucumbers, broccoli, green beans, and edamame -- served in small containers make a super kid-friendly salad. Grapes add sweetness, and homemade herb dressing adds a tangy twist.
Carrot Lemonade
Packed with vitamins A and C, this summertime drink is great to have on hand. The carrots lend sweetness to the lemonade, so no need to add sugar.
Fresh Tomato Sauce
This healthier, richer-tasting sauce is so simple you can make it in the microwave. Try it on pasta or pizza.
Creamy Garden Spread
Using Greek yogurt as a base makes this spread rich and creamy without all the calories and fat of cream cheese. It's filled with grated carrot, lemon peel, parsley, and feta cheese.
Smashed Apples
These cooked apples make a delicious filling for fruit pies or topping for pancakes.
Baby Tomato Ketchup
Roasted tomatoes give this flavorful homemade ketchup a touch of sweetness.
Fresh Herb Dressing
This tangy dressing is easy to make with just a few simple ingredients -- orange juice, olive oil, cider vinegar, three different fresh herbs, and a pinch of pepper.
Crispy Sweet Potato Fries
The easy bread-crumb coating adds delicious crispy flavor to sweet potato fries without frying. Both sweet potatoes and carrots are high in vitamin A, potassium, and fiber; either veggie works well for this recipe.