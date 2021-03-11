You’d better believe we’re fully hopping into spring now! Our April 2021 issue of Better Homes & Gardens® magazine is loaded with Easter sweets and brunch bakes to make your most memorable Easter menu yet. And we’re really digging into fresh artichokes, the spring vegetable commonly passed over at the grocery store by those who don’t know how to tackle the thorny food. With our know-how and recipes, you’ll be an expert at cooking (and eating) them. Finally, our freezer sauces will add big flavor to any weeknight dinner.