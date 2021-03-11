April 2021 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes
You’d better believe we’re fully hopping into spring now! Our April 2021 issue of Better Homes & Gardens® magazine is loaded with Easter sweets and brunch bakes to make your most memorable Easter menu yet. And we’re really digging into fresh artichokes, the spring vegetable commonly passed over at the grocery store by those who don’t know how to tackle the thorny food. With our know-how and recipes, you’ll be an expert at cooking (and eating) them. Finally, our freezer sauces will add big flavor to any weeknight dinner.
Orange Easter Bunny Rolls
A group of bunnies is a fluffle, and a platter of these adorable rolls is a delight. Orange marmalade (that’s right, there’s no cinnamon here) fills the tender yeast rolls and flavors the stir-together icing. Watch our video to see how to snip the end of the dough spirals with kitchen scissors to create the ears.
No-Bake Lime Crunch Cheesecake
Instead of filling colorful plastic eggs with candy, coins, or other treasures, fill the eggs with citrus cheesecake. Press a crunchy shortbread cookie crumb crust into the base of each egg, then pour in a creamy, no-bake lime-cream cheese filling and chill. Whipped cream, lime slivers, candy sprinkles, and shortbread crumbles are sweet finishes, and colorful craft egg cartons make ideal trays for chilling and serving.
Buy It: Multicolor Half Dozen Egg Cartons, Pack of 10 ($18, Etsy)
Carrot Cake Cream Pies
When carrot cake meets an oatmeal cream pie, yumminess transpires. Chewy oversize oat cookies contain traditional carrot cake ingredients: shredded carrots, toasted pecans, and warm spices. Instead of billowing on top, lemon-cream cheese frosting is sandwiched between the cookies. Decorate with piped frosting carrots.
Malted Brownies
Fans of malted milkshakes know the taste—a nutty, almost caramel richness from malted barley. This old-time drink powder flavors our brownies and the cocoa-marshmallow creme frosting. Egg-shape malt ball candies are pretty dots of flavor and pastel playfulness.
Buy It: Carnation Malted Milk Powder ($5, Target)
Steamed Artichokes with Dipping Sauces
Eating a steamed artichoke is almost meditative. Pulling off each leaf and dipping it into a rich, delicious sauce is naturally a slow and satisfying process. We’ve included three transporting flavors for dipping: tarragon butter, Dijon sauce (think French vinaigrette made creamy), and an herb-pistachio pesto that leans more West Coast than Mediterranean.
Raw Artichoke Salad with Manchego Cheese
The key to raw artichoke dishes like this crisp-tender heart salad is to select fresh, firm spring artichokes then to slice them paper thin. Use a mandoline, if you have one, or an extra-sharp chef’s knife. Manchego’s salty nuttiness complements artichoke’s savory vegetal flavor in this main dish salad.
Buy It: OXO V-Blade Mandoline ($42, OXO)
Herb-and-Pancetta-Stuffed Artichokes
Artichoke halves make a natural cup shape begging to be filled. Steam the veggie until tender, then stuff with a mixed herb and pancetta (or bacon) bread stuffing. The torn bread toasts in the rich pancetta drippings in the oven.
Grilled Baby Artichokes Antipasto
The beauty of baby artichokes—which are really the underdeveloped buds that form along the lower stalk—is that they require little trimming because they don’t form an inedible fuzzy choke. Grill them next to tiny bell peppers for a smoky spin on Italian antipasto.
Nut Butter-Banana-Stuffed French Toast Breakfast Bake
Assemble this family-size riff on French toast the night before so all you have to do day-of is sit back and enjoy your perfectly brewed coffee. Both no-stir and all-natural varieties of peanut, almond, and cashew butters will work in this recipe, so you can use whatever is on hand.
Sausage-Asparagus-Stuffed French Toast Breakfast Bake
The edges of thick Texas toast strips crisp up to an almost croutonlike topper. We embellished the custardy sausage bake with mushrooms and asparagus. If mushrooms aren’t your thing, sub 1 cup diced red bell pepper or a half-cup pitted olives.
Buy It: Le Creuset Square White Baker ($100, Crate & Barrel)
Verde Simmer Sauce
A piquant blend of tomatillos, poblanos, cumin, and coriander whirred together in a food processor, this simmer sauce livens up a fiesta. Put it straight out of the freezer into the slow cooker with chicken thighs or flank steak for tacos. Or thaw it and layer with veggies, cheese, and tortillas in a quick enchilada skillet.
Buy It: Cuisinart Food Processor ($100, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Tomato-Caper Sauce
Scoot over, jarred pasta sauce. In only 10 minutes, the combo of canned tomatoes, red wine, herbs, and capers simmers to a rich-bodied sauce. Once the sauce is in the freezer, the amount of time from “What’s for dinner?” to “Dinner is served” is comparable to starting with a jar. Try it in a fish skillet dinner or with purchased tortellini and sausage.
Coconut Curry Sauce
This blender sauce—a combo of skillet-toasted spices, onions, aromatics, tomatoes, lime, and canned coconut milk—may rival your favorite takeout curry recipe. In the pressure cooker, the sauce transforms pork shoulder into a tender, vindaloo-like dish to serve over rice. Or use the sauce in a hearty main of roasted veggies and canned chickpeas.
Buy It: Hamilton Beach Blender Kitchen System ($50, Target)