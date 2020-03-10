If brunch had a season, this would be it! With Easter, Mother’s Day, and a few leisurely weekends before the summer craziness sets in, there are plenty of reasons to plan a brunch. Our April 2020 issue of Better Homes & Gardens® will help you master brunch by perfecting all things eggs. Seriously, we put all our energy into getting each cooking method just right. Plus, there’s weeknight inspiration and an Easter cookie to try.

Scrambled Eggs

We know that scrambled eggs can be customized more ways than we can count. But every plate of them starts with your preference of stirred versus folded. If you prefer soft and creamy, try our stirred method. If fluffy is your pick, go with our folded method. Then stir-in or top with your favorite add-ons.

Poached Eggs

No more stressing about the best way to poach eggs. After our Test Kitchen tried all the ways and tools, we are confident this is the best method for firm, neat whites, and runny yolks every time. The only "gadgets" required are a cup or small bowl and a slotted spoon.

Fried Eggs All the Ways

Runny eggs seem to be all the rage. The timing and temps for four of the methods in this recipe ensure cooked-through whites and fluid yolks for every kind of fried egg. But a runny yolk isn’t for everyone, so we included over-medium and over-hard directions for good measure.

French Omelet

Omelets are a simple dish that can make even the most practiced cooks break a sweat. But we're here to tell you that you absolutely can make a classic French omelet. Using our methods and a nonstick skillet, you'll get a neat oval shape, a pale yellow color, a smooth and delicate sponge, and a custardy interior.

Boiled Eggs (aka Steamed Eggs)

Turns out the best way to hard-boil an egg … is not to. For soft to jammy to hard-boiled, the gentle, consistent heat of steam is your best bet, plus steamed eggs peel like a dream. All you need is eggs, water, and a steamer basket.

Citrus Sugar Cookie Eggs

These may look like any old sugar cookie recipe, but they pack a flavor surprise in the form of your favorite variety of citrus. The dough contains both juice and zest of your chosen citrus (we used oranges) for subtle but unmistakable flavor. Decorate the egg-shape cookies for Easter using pastel royal icing and adorn to your heart's content.

Ancho Chile Chicken with Poblanos and Tomatillos

Give taco night the sheet-pan treatment with these chicken-and-pepper tacos. The tang of fresh tomatillos complements the smoky ancho chile flavor and mild poblano pepper spice. Don't worry if you can't find fresh tomatillos; swap in canned.

Beans and Greens Soupe au Pistou

The nut-free basil pesto used in this Provençal take on minestrone soup makes a yummy addition to almost any tomato-based vegetable soup. Consider making a double or triple batch to freeze and keep on hand.

Grilled Sausages with Balsamic Onions

If the weather in your neck of the woods isn't yet ideal for grilling, you can still make this handheld meal by using an indoor grill pan. Arugula's pepperiness contrasts the sweetness of the grilled onions, but baby kale or spinach would work, too, if one of those is already in your fridge.

Enjoy cooking all our April offerings. We know you'll use these egg skills time and again.