Better Homes & Gardens April 2011 Recipes
Easy Orange-Carrot Cake
Spread a low-fast sour-cream icing onto this simple carrot cake created by Food Revolution chef, Jamie Oliver.
Cup-of-Garden Soup
This colorful soup, developed by British food star Jamie Oliver, is brimming with garden-fresh produce -- carrots, zucchini, cauliflower, and kale.
Garden Salad with Balsamic Dressing & Herb Feta
In this recipe by Jamie Oliver, quick-growing lettuces combine with carrots, radishes, broccoli, and feta for a salad you can scoop up with sourdough crisps.
Evolution Carrot Salad
Toss shaved carrots with clementines, herbs, and seeds to recreate this bright salad from Food Revolution chef, Jamie Oliver.
Broccoli & Anchovy Orecchiette
This easy pasta toss, developed by British food star Jamie Oliver, gets a flavorful kick from garlic, red chiles, and anchovies.
Stir-Fry Vegetables with Steak
In this recipe by Jamie Oliver, crunchy veggies are tossed with egg noodles and served with sliced steak.
Braised Peas with Scallions & Lettuce
This braised pea recipe from Food Revolution chef, Jamie Oliver, can be a side dish, a warm salad, or the base of a quick soup.
Carrot Bread with Cream Cheese Icing
Top this cinnamon-flavored carrot bread with tangy cream cheese icing and homemade candied carrots.
Double-Strawberry Scones
These flaky scones boast both fresh and freeze-dried strawberries. Basil adds a touch of bright, snappy herb flavor that complements the berries.
Pineapple Upside-Down Coffee Cake
This impressive treat takes just 30 minutes of hands-on-time. Vanilla Greek yogurt or sweetened whipped cream is the perfect velvety topper.
Apricot-Raisin Hot Cross Buns
These tender rolls bake up golden and are dotted with dried apricots and raisins.
Horseradish Mustard Mayonnaise
This spicy sauce from chef Bobby Flay is ideal for slathering grilled burgers, beef, or salmon.
Grilled Beef Tenderloin & Arugula Salad
Serve sliced grilled tenderloin alongside a Mediterranean-inspired salad of fennel, asparagus, grape tomatoes, and feta.
Ice Cream Pops
These frozen ice cream balls from pastry chef Gale Gand are the perfect two-bite treat.
Saltysweet Grilling Sauce
White miso, soy sauce, maple syrup, and red chile paste combine to create a knockout grilling sauce developed by Top Chef season 4 winner, Stephanie Izard.
Beef & Noodle Toss
This hearty noodle dish is filled with bites of meaty steak, crimini mushrooms, and sweet grape tomatoes.
Mango Chicken Salad
Chicken breasts are cooked in an island-inspired broth of coconut milk, lime juice, soy sauce, and crushed red pepper to create a tender and flavorful base for this main dish salad.
Fish Tacos with Lime Sauce
Tuck crispy tilapia, cabbage, carrots, and sliced jalapeno into warm tortillas for a fun twist on tacos.
Mustard-Glazed Pork Chops
Apricot preserves and Dijon mustard combine to create a spicy-sweet sauce for pan-seared pork chops. Serve with roasted sweet potatoes.
Potato-Cheddar Soup
Frozen diced hash brown potatoes make whipping up a simmering pot of this cheesy soup so easy.
Lemon Butter Flank Steak
Lemongrass is a surprising ingredient in the herb butter that tops this juicy grilled steak dinner.
Chocolate-Banana Doughnuts
Decadent chocolate glaze is a natural dipper for these light and airy banana doughnuts.