Better Homes & Gardens April 2011 Recipes

June 09, 2015
Check out our latest recipes from Better Homes and Gardens magazine: garden-fresh dishes from Jamie Oliver, luscious spring breads, easy dinners, and more!
Easy Orange-Carrot Cake

Spread a low-fast sour-cream icing onto this simple carrot cake created by Food Revolution chef, Jamie Oliver.

Cup-of-Garden Soup

This colorful soup, developed by British food star Jamie Oliver, is brimming with garden-fresh produce -- carrots, zucchini, cauliflower, and kale.

Garden Salad with Balsamic Dressing & Herb Feta

In this recipe by Jamie Oliver, quick-growing lettuces combine with carrots, radishes, broccoli, and feta for a salad you can scoop up with sourdough crisps.

Evolution Carrot Salad

Toss shaved carrots with clementines, herbs, and seeds to recreate this bright salad from Food Revolution chef, Jamie Oliver.

Broccoli & Anchovy Orecchiette

This easy pasta toss, developed by British food star Jamie Oliver, gets a flavorful kick from garlic, red chiles, and anchovies.

Stir-Fry Vegetables with Steak

In this recipe by Jamie Oliver, crunchy veggies are tossed with egg noodles and served with sliced steak.

Braised Peas with Scallions & Lettuce

This braised pea recipe from Food Revolution chef, Jamie Oliver, can be a side dish, a warm salad, or the base of a quick soup.

Carrot Bread with Cream Cheese Icing

Top this cinnamon-flavored carrot bread with tangy cream cheese icing and homemade candied carrots.

Double-Strawberry Scones

These flaky scones boast both fresh and freeze-dried strawberries. Basil adds a touch of bright, snappy herb flavor that complements the berries.

Pineapple Upside-Down Coffee Cake

This impressive treat takes just 30 minutes of hands-on-time. Vanilla Greek yogurt or sweetened whipped cream is the perfect velvety topper.

Apricot-Raisin Hot Cross Buns

These tender rolls bake up golden and are dotted with dried apricots and raisins.

Horseradish Mustard Mayonnaise

This spicy sauce from chef Bobby Flay is ideal for slathering grilled burgers, beef, or salmon.

Grilled Beef Tenderloin & Arugula Salad

Serve sliced grilled tenderloin alongside a Mediterranean-inspired salad of fennel, asparagus, grape tomatoes, and feta.

Ice Cream Pops

These frozen ice cream balls from pastry chef Gale Gand are the perfect two-bite treat.

Saltysweet Grilling Sauce

White miso, soy sauce, maple syrup, and red chile paste combine to create a knockout grilling sauce developed by Top Chef season 4 winner, Stephanie Izard.

Beef & Noodle Toss

This hearty noodle dish is filled with bites of meaty steak, crimini mushrooms, and sweet grape tomatoes.

Mango Chicken Salad

Chicken breasts are cooked in an island-inspired broth of coconut milk, lime juice, soy sauce, and crushed red pepper to create a tender and flavorful base for this main dish salad.

Fish Tacos with Lime Sauce

Tuck crispy tilapia, cabbage, carrots, and sliced jalapeno into warm tortillas for a fun twist on tacos.

Mustard-Glazed Pork Chops

Apricot preserves and Dijon mustard combine to create a spicy-sweet sauce for pan-seared pork chops. Serve with roasted sweet potatoes.

Potato-Cheddar Soup

Frozen diced hash brown potatoes make whipping up a simmering pot of this cheesy soup so easy.

Lemon Butter Flank Steak

Lemongrass is a surprising ingredient in the herb butter that tops this juicy grilled steak dinner.

Chocolate-Banana Doughnuts

Decadent chocolate glaze is a natural dipper for these light and airy banana doughnuts.

