Recipes from the Magazine

Get the latest recipes from Better Homes and Gardens magazine for meal inspiration. Better Homes and Gardens recipes are a testament to the outstanding foods created by experts, celebrity chefs, and home cooks. Here you'll find the must-try recipes from this month's issue, as well as classics from years past.

Most Recent

11 Recipes You Need to Make This July

July 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

Rethink your bagel breakfast, put cherries to use in ways you never imagined, and update your veggie tray.
13 Recipes That Will Inspire You to Eat Outside

June 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

Prep the grill, picnic basket, or ingredients from the garden.
18 Global Recipes (and Veggie-Based Eats) You’ve Gotta Make This Spring

May 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

Each recipe is Test Kitchen and chef-, author-, or blogger-approved!
Egg Essentials and Weeknight Eats from Our April Issue

April 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

Tackle omelets with confidence forever!
13 Ways to Bring Flavors from Around the World to Your Table

March 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

So much more than taco night (but we’ve got that, too)!
20 Reasons to Keep Partying All Winter

February 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

Dinner party, Super Bowl party, a sledding party, Valentine’s party, we've got it covered.
More Recipes from the Magazine

33 Summer Recipes to Add Freshness and Flavor to Your Menu

The Best Summer Recipes to Add Fresh Flavors to Your Menu

Your next picnic is looking mighty tasty.
January 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

If you've resolved to make more home-cooked meals in 2020, we help you keep that resolution with these 18 recipes from our January 2020 issue of Better Homes & Gardens® magazine. We've got ways to utilize your slow cooker, cook from frozen, cook one thing that makes multiple different meals, make-and-take ideas to try, and pizzas with salad on top so there’s no need for sides. Each strategy saves you precious time while you create a home-cooked meal. Happy new year!
19 Tested and Perfected Recipes for Holiday Hosting

December 2019 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

June 2019 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

November 2019 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

April 2019 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

October 2019 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

If you're ready to embrace the flavors of fall, you've gotta get cooking from our October 2019 issue of Better Homes & Gardens®! Apples abound in sweet and savory recipes. Our tailgating eats score big. And our pan-searing technique for meats, seafood, and veggies produce recipes with caramelized crusts and juicy, flavorful interiors that you'll want to savor all season. Good luck choosing the first recipe to cook.

All Recipes from the Magazine

February 2019 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

January 2019 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

December 2018 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

October 2018 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

September 2018 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

August 2018 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

July 2018 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

June 2018 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens April 2018 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens March 2018 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens February 2018 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens January 2018 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens December 2017 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens November 2017 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens October 2017 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens September 2017 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens August 2017 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens July 2017 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens June 2017 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens May 2017 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens April 2017 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens March 2017 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens February 2017 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens January 2017 Recipes

Better Homes & Gardens December 2016 Recipes

