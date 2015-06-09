Favorite Fish & Shellfish Recipes
Grilled Halibut with Blueberry-Pepper Jam
A no-cook blueberry jam and a citrusy topping made with garlic croutons add extraordinary flavor to grilled halibut, sea bass, or salmon.
Baked Coconut Shrimp with Curried Apricot Sauce
Two seaside flavors marry perfectly in this sophisticated, yet easy-to-make, appetizer. The shrimp are coated with toasted coconut then baked to crispy perfection in just 10 minutes. Serve plain, with cocktail sauce, or with the curried apricot sauce included in the recipe.
Pecan-Crusted Fish with Peppers and Squash
Pecans and cornmeal provide appealing crunch to the tender, flavorful catfish.
Poached Halibut and Peppers
For extra panache, pour the remaining spicy broth into a pitcher and pass it so guests can pour the juices over their fish.
How to Bake Salmon
So-easy, so-tasty salmon can be yours in minutes. We show you the secret to baking it.
Soy-Lime Scallops with Leeks
With just 10 minutes of prep time, these marinated and grilled scallops are perfect for everyday meals or easy entertaining. Grilling lime halves caramelizes the sugar in the fruit for a sharp-sweet finishing touch to the dish.
Pan-Fried Fish
Follow this recipe for a fast, lower-fat way to "fry" fish of all kinds.
Snapper with Sausage
For this hearty dish, any firm white-flesh fish, such as cod or rockfish, can be substituted for the snapper -- cooking time is the same.
Pan-Seared Tilapia with Almond Browned Butter and Snow Peas
This flavorful pan-seared tilapia with almond browned butter works best when a no-stick pan is used.
Thai Shrimp and Fresh Vegetable Rice
A little bit of heat and a splash of lime gives this Asian-inspired recipe a real flavor kick. Asparagus and sweet red peppers give it eye-appeal. And don't forget the crunch of peanuts!
Fish Fillets with Baby Spinach, Red Pepper, and Onion Wedges
Jalapeno jelly makes this one-dish meal sweet and spicy at the same time.
Grouper with Tropical Salsa
A balsamic vinegar-seasoned tropical fruit salsa is a fitting accompaniment to this quick-baked fish dish featuring tender fillets of grouper.
Broccoli-Stuffed Sole
Sole is wrapped around a flavorful stuffing of broccoli and cheese then served with an easy wine-cheese sauce.
Spicy Red Snapper with Mango Salsa
Cool, juicy tropical fruits help quench the heat of the peppery spices rubbed onto the fish fillets in this Caribbean dish. Red snapper is the traditional fish of choice, but you can use other firm-fleshed whitefish, such as orange roughy, redfish, or haddock, if you like.
Creole Crab Cakes
These tasty crab- and mayonnaise-based appetizers get their Southern kick from ground red pepper. And because they're fried in just a few tablespoons of oil, each crab cake is only about 100 calories.
Full-Steam-Ahead Fish
Steaming is a very healthy way to cook fish. The method retains ingredients' nutrients, and calories from fat are minimal since there's no need to use oil.
Spinach-Stuffed Pike with Hollandaise
Spinach, croutons, and Parmesan cheese create the filling for these baked fish fillets.
Cuban Broiled Snapper with Parsley
A citrus-studded parsley topping counterbalances the delicate flavor of the red snapper.
Fish Sandwiches
Pick your seasoning -- lemon pepper, Jamaican jerk, or Cajun -- grill, and then top with a mayonnaise spread for great fish sandwiches.
Browned-Butter Skate
Skate wing fish can be difficult to find, but you can substitute cod or flounder in this classic browned-butter preparation.
Classic North Shore Fish Cakes
A touch of nutmeg flavors these crisp-on-the-outside, moist-on-the-inside fish cakes.
Whitefish with Roasted Asparagus
As a member of the salmon family, whitefish has more fat than some of the other white-colored fish. The fat translates into an extra richness matched by few low-cal dishes.
Spinach-Stuffed Sole with Lemon-Chive Sauce
This elegant main dish features delicate sole fillets rolled around a fresh-tasting mixture of spinach, herb-seasoned stuffing mix, and almonds, topped off with a rich and creamy herb sauce.
Wasabi-Glazed Whitefish
Wasabi -- the head-clearing green condiment traditionally served with sushi -- adds a subtle fire to this fish dish. Look for wasabi powder or paste in Japanese markets or larger supermarkets.
Mustard-Glazed Halibut Steaks
A simple sauce of melted margarine, lemon juice, Dijon-style mustard, and basil adds a scintillating note to these sizzling grilled fish steaks.
Fish with Salsa and Olives
Low in fat and a great value, catfish is available year-round but snapper or sea bass fillets can be substituted. Prepared salsa helps make this dish a cinch to put together, and we also throw in some green olives for a tasty twist.