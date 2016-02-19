Salmon, Trout, Tuna & Swordfish Recipes

February 19, 2016
The popular and moderately flavored fishes, trout, salmon, swordfish, and tuna, lend themselves to a great array of fabulous, quick, and healthy dishes.
Salmon with Pesto Mayo

Make your own pesto using fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil, or simply buy some for this broiled salmon. The sauce? Simply stir mayonnaise and pesto together.

Grilled Salmon Tacos

A hot-sweet chipotle-rubbed salmon is grilled and tucked into warm tortillas alongside a zesty green salsa to make a great-tasting meal.

Salt and Pepper Trout with Caramelized Red Onion Polenta

A broiled trout is nestled upon a bed of Parmesan poleta with caramelized onions for a terrific dish. For a splash of color, rescue a few of the red onions from the skillet after they've slightly softened, but while they still have a pretty tint.

Cuban-Style Swordfish

With both grilling and broiling options, this fish-and-salsa medley makes a fantastic summer-fresh and healthy meal any time of year.

Tacos with Tropical Fruit Salsa

Mango, cucumber, and tomato salsa adds a refreshing twist to these jerk-seasoned fish tacos.

Salmon with Fruit Salsa

Perfect for a meal on a hot summer day, this broiled salmon topped with flavorful fruit salsa has only 123 calories per serving.

Lime-Steamed Salmon

This salmon has an Asian flair with its use of ginger, lime, and sesame oil.

Grilled Teriyaki Tuna Wraps

The name says it all: a sugar-ginger-soy marinated tuna is wrapped in a tortilla and topped off with sour cream.

Poached Salmon with Dilled Sour Cream

Prepare this elegant make-ahead recipe the evening before your next celebration.

Citrus-Glazed Salmon

Salmon is the backdrop for this classic combination of orange, white wine, and fresh ginger. The dish takes a tasty new turn with five-spice powder. This fragrant blend of spices usually includes cinnamon, anise seeds or star anise, fennel, black or Szechwan pepper, and cloves.

Salmon-in-a-Snap

When salmon is served with crunchy broccoli and fluffy couscous, it turns into a super 20-minute meal.

Pecan Salmon with Sweet Pepper Mayo

Stir mango chutney and roasted red peppers into mayonnaise to create a delectable topping for salmon that's cooked to moist, tender perfection.

Tarragon-Pecan Salmon

If you're ready for a change from lemon and dill with your salmon, try this nutty variation.

Orange Salmon with Noodles

Japanese buckwheat (soba) noodles, tossed with orange, balsamic vinegar, and fennel make a great base on which to lay flavorful broiled salmon.

Seared Tuna with Grapefruit-Orange Relish

The tuna steak in this grapefruit- and orange-accented dish stays moist and flavorful when cooked as quickly as possible. Pan-searing over high heat is ideal.

Grilled Swordfish with Tomato Chutney

Once you taste this chutney, made from tomatoes, leeks, capers, and basil, you'll find a million other uses for it. Make a double batch.

Pepper Poached Salmon

Salmon poached in a flavorful broth and topped with sour cream, tarragon, and watercress mixture is a quick, healthy, and scrumptious meal.

Grilled Rosemary Trout with Lemon Butter

Taste the delicious reason lemon and butter are the timeless, classic accompaniments to fish! Add a hint of rosemary and this recipe will become a family favorite.

