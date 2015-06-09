So-Good Salmon Recipes
Warm Sweet Potato and Kamut Salad with Salmon and Walnuts
Four pantry spices and a handful of orange slices are all you need for delicious salmon with delicate flavor. A warm bowl of whole grains, toasted walnuts, and sweet potatoes rounds out the nutritious dinner.
Pepper-Crusted Salmon with Yogurt-Lime Sauce
This salmon recipe is flavorful in more ways then one -- a tangy yogurt-lime sauce made with lime juice, yogurt, honey, and ginger is drizzled over a peppercorn-crusted fillet. Serve with your favorite veggie for a delicious light meal.
Orange Salmon with Spinach
Put those extra oranges to good use! Flaky salmon is coated in orange marmalade and served on a bed of fresh baby spinach. Serve with a slightly charred orange half for a sweet and smoky drizzle.
Salmon with Tomato Pesto
Dried tomatoes and pepperocini peppers blend in a homemade pesto sauce that coats this zesty salmon recipe. But it's not just what goes on your fish -- grilling salmon on a cedar plank adds an added layer of rich, smoky goodness.
Chile-Glazed Salmon Burgers
Pair juicy salmon patties with our homemade cilantro-cabbage slaw to create a burger with a crunch. Mayo spiked with Asian chili sauce adds pizzazz to the salmon recipe.
Bacon-Wrapped Salmon with Fruit Chutney
Everything's better with bacon, so we've wrapped the salty indulgence around fresh salmon and completed the dish with a sweet two-ingredient fruit chutney. What's more, the easy salmon recipe is ready in just 20 minutes.
Herb-Crusted Salmon with Roasted Tomatoes
Frozen salmon goes straight to the oven (no thaw time needed!) in our easy dinner idea. Golden raisins, cherry tomatoes, capers, and parsley leaves provide a rainbow of roasted produce for the parsley-crusted salmon fillets.
8-Minute Baked Salmon
No grilling required! Watch as we show you how to master an easy and healthy salmon dinner with just two simple steps.
Salmon Kabobs with Cucumber-Feta Salsa
Thread balsamic-marinated salmon onto soaked wooden skewers and grill for just 6 minutes to flaky perfection. Our Mediterranean salsa with feta cheese, olives, and cucumber pairs perfectly with the refreshing fish kabobs.
Smoked Salmon and Goat Cheese Crepes
Savory breakfast food fans: This undeniable crepe recipe is for you. We've packed the light and airy pastry with sauteed leeks, Swiss chard, and flaky smoked salmon, then drizzled the crepe with a smooth and creamy goat cheese sauce.
Double-Smoked Salmon with Horseradish Cream
Double the flavor of your fish by stuffing fillets with smoked salmon and dill before popping them into the smoker with hickory wood chips. A homemade blend of sour cream, horseradish, and green onion provides the perfect finish to the lemon-drizzled dinner.
Pineapple-Glazed Salmon
Sweet-tart pineapple juice concentrate lends the perfect amount of acidity to the savory glaze on these broiled salmon fillets. Pair the fish with wilted bok choy for a well-rounded dinner.
Teriyaki Salmon with Pineapple Salsa
Infuse Asian flavor into your salmon fillets with a sweet-and-salty marinade of soy sauce and pineapple juice. Plus, there's no need to flip the salmon when grilling on a plank, so prep is a breeze!
Spinach and Chile Salmon Cakes
Pack your salmon with even more protein by blending it with fresh chopped spinach. These salmon cakes get their zing from Asian chili sauce and a crisp exterior from bread crumbs.
Cocoa-Almond Crusted Salmon
Cocoa on salmon? Fear not! We've balanced the classic baking ingredient with crunchy almonds and a lime-rum marinade for the ultimate sweet-and-savory salmon recipe.
Smoked Salmon Quesadillas with Avocado Salsa
Quesadillas are a classic quick dinner idea. Simply sandwich smoked salmon and sauteed veggies between whole grain tortillas with cream cheese and serve with fresh avocado salsa.
Citrus Salmon with Broccoli
Cook salmon fillets with a traditional flavor combination such as lemon and fresh dill. Serve with garlicky broccoli for a wholesome meal.
So-Easy Salmon in a Packet
"En papillote" may sound fancy, but it's actually a crazy-easy way to bake salmon. Learn how with our video.
Salmon Salad with Strawberry Vinaigrette
When it comes to quick, healthy salmon recipes, you can't go wrong with a simple salad. Toss with fresh strawberries and crunchy pecans to pump up the flavor and texture.
Planked Salmon with Grilled Tomato Salsa
Grilling is a go-to method for cooking easy salmon recipes. We infused this fish fillet with smoky flavor by grilling it on a cedar plank. Dollop on grilled tomato salsa for a juicy finishing touch.
Curried Salmon with Tomatoes and Dried Plums
A rich mix of sauteed veggies and dried plums flavors this simple salmon recipe. Serve the homemade curry over couscous, rice, or orzo.
Maple-Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Put an autumn spin on a simple salmon recipe by adding maple syrup, orange juice, bourbon, and chopped pecans. Pair the easy salmon recipe with fresh seasonal produce.
Salmon Rillettes
Here's an easy salmon recipe you can have for a snack or an appetizer. Cook salmon in the slow cooker, mix into a spread, and add it to endive leaves.
Poached Salmon with Swiss Chard
We love the way this healthy salmon recipe comes together with minimal effort. Combine the ingredients and let the slow cooker do the rest of the work.
Salmon and Ravioli
A lemon-garlic-butter sauce lends irresistible flavor to cheese ravioli and skillet-cooked salmon. Wilted spinach, shredded Parmesan, and a drizzle of lemon juice finish the simple yet delicious seafood recipe.
Pepper Jelly and Soy Glazed Salmon
This healthy salmon recipe is bursting with zesty flavor thanks to an Asian-style marinade. Top with a mixture of cilantro, jalapeno peppers, and green onions.
Salmon-Potato Cakes
A blend of dill, chives, and honey-Dijon mustard kicks up the flavor of our quick-cooking fish dish. Serve the easy salmon recipe aside a bed of mixed salad greens.