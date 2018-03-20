Our Best Catfish Recipes
Chile-Lime Catfish with Corn Saute
BBQ catfish, here we come! Coat these fish fillets with a zesty combination of lime juice and ancho chile pepper, then sear them in a skillet for a quick and flavorful dinner. If you really want to bring the spirit of BBQ fish to this recipe (in more than just flavor), you can also try grilling your catfish fillets before serving with our spicy corn saute.
Fish and Chips
For a moment, this classic fish and chips recipe had us convinced it came straight from the UK. If you're a catfish lover—or if catfish is the catch of the day—try soaking it in beer batter and frying to make this flaky, crunchy recipe. If you want to speed up the process a little, you can bake a batch of frozen fries, but we can't recommend these wedge-cut fries (or chips, as they say) highly enough.
Catfish with Black Bean Avocado-Relish
It's time to get grilling. This grilled catfish recipe just became our new favorite cooked-over-open-fire recipe. Stick with natural seasonings like lime juice, cilantro, oregano, and green onions to make this flaky fish taste fresh. Amp up the freshness factor even more by topping with a homemade black bean, tomato, and avocado relish (and try it with some of your other favorite grilled recipes!).
Cornmeal-Crusted Catfish Rolls
This may not be you usual sandwich, but we can't think of anything we'd rather sink our teeth into for a flavorful and satisfying lunch. Toasted rolls and cornmeal-crusted catfish fillets bring the crunch, while celery, sweet peppers, and a pinch of red onion added much-needed freshness. If you want to give your sandwich some kick, forgo the ketchup and top with hot pepper sauce.
Cajun-Flavor Catfish
This recipe has all the flavor of a roof-raising fish fry, but instead of grilling or frying, this catfish fillet is made a little healthier by baking. Start with a fish rub made from Cajun seasoning, crushed red pepper, and chili powder (this recipe really brings the heat!), then just bake and serve. We'll let the flavors speak for themselves.
Catfish and Slaw Tacos
Of course you can dress up fish tacos any way you want, but starting with Cajun-spiced catfish is a surefire way to make your taco night a true fiesta. Wrap these nuggets of crispy catfish goodness in two corn tortillas so none of the filling escapes, and top with fresh cabbage and a squirt of hot pepper sauce.
Catfish Po'Boys
Make your catfish fillets crispy for this Southern po'boy sandwich by coating each piece with bread crumbs and then giving them a quick sear in your skillet. Build this jaw-breaker sandwich sky-high by piling sweet peppers, cheese, and coleslaw on top of a toasted hoagie roll.
Crispy Fish and Peppers
For a catfish recipe that's as crispy as it is juicy, double-dip your fish fillets in buttermilk and flour before pan-searing. Serve with a few lemon wedges and plenty of skillet-cooked sweet peppers to make it a meal.
Fish Tacos with Lime Sauce
Spicy fish tacos need a cool and zesty partner in crime, and that's where this catfish recipe comes in. Fill your tortillas with flaky fish, fresh cabbage, shredded carrots, and a generous drizzle of creamy, zesty lime sauce.
Crisp Catfish with Apple-Celery Slaw
Don't make one without the other, because our crispy, crunchy catfish and tangy homemade slaw are a match made in heaven. With a cornmeal crust, you can get all the crunch of fried catfish without actually frying it in an entire pot of oil. Couple that with our celery, red cabbage, and apple slaw, and we know this healthier catfish dinner will be making more than a few appearances at your table.
Seaside Fish Fingers
Homemade fish fingers, anyone? These yummy morsels are much better (and better for you!) than frozen fish fingers. Make this recipe with freshly caught catfish for the ultimate seaside meal, and serve with a homemade creamy dipping sauce to make this comfort food irresistible.
Pan-Fried Fish with Peppers and Pecans
If you want dinner on the table fast, pan-frying is the way to go—and if you don't want to spend all night scrubbing pans after dinner, this one-skillet catfish recipe was made just for you! First, skillet-cook your catfish with a simple flour coating, then use the same pan to make a buttery sweet and spicy sauce with pecans, sweet peppers, and cayenne pepper.
Catfish 'N' Chips
Fish and chips are making another appearance, but instead of a beer batter, these catfish fillets have a panko bread crumb crust. You can make this meal a little healthier by baking the fish and substituting a few of your gold potato "chips" for sweet potato wedges.