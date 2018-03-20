For a moment, this classic fish and chips recipe had us convinced it came straight from the UK. If you're a catfish lover—or if catfish is the catch of the day—try soaking it in beer batter and frying to make this flaky, crunchy recipe. If you want to speed up the process a little, you can bake a batch of frozen fries, but we can't recommend these wedge-cut fries (or chips, as they say) highly enough.