10 Delicious Instant Pot Fish Recipes for Any Night of the Week

The electric multicooker is a kitchen staple used in many households these days to get a quick homemade meal on the table stat. Soups and chicken dishes are great ways to get acquainted with the handy appliance, but maybe you've wondered how to make fish and other seafood in your pressure cooker. Good news: Our Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen has some Instant Pot fish recipes that are delicious and easy to make. You'll be enjoying fork-tender salmon and indulging in a bowl of paella in no time.

Pressure Cooker Lemon and Dill Fish Packets

Lemon and dill are the perfect flavors to compliment a buttery, flaky white fish. This 5-ingredient pressure cooker fish recipe (plus a few pantry staples) gets wrapped up in a cute little package that gets nice and steamy after a quick five minutes in the Instant Pot ($120, Bed Bath & Beyond).

Simplified Paella

Our quick and easy take on the (usually) longer-cooked recipe is so good, even paella connoisseurs won't be able to tell the difference after tasting this Instant Pot paella. We've packed in some shrimp, mussels, and sausage into our spiced tomato base for an extra impressive meal. Got extra time? Let it simmer on low in the slow cooker for a few hours instead.

Crab Stuffed Peppers

Tender lump crab meat is combined with a rich spiced cream cheese mixture before getting stuffed into colorful bell peppers for a seafood meal that doubles as comfort food. You'll want to use your pressure cooker's steamer basket or silicone rack ($12, Target) to allow the peppers to steam and not get overcooked on the bottom.

Pressure Cooker Farro and Shrimp with Feta

If you haven't had farro yet, the nutty and chewy grain might become your new favorite. Especially when it's combined with succulent shrimp, zesty lemon, and tangy feta. Oh, and did we mention there's butter, too? With only 12 minutes of cook time, this dinner is almost too easy to pass up.

New England Style Clam Chowder

So long, canned soup! A quick five-minute cook leads to a bowl of super creamy chowder loaded with juicy clams, smokey bacon, and tender bits of potato. The is one speedy soup recipe you'll want to make on repeat.

Pressure Cooker Low-Country Shrimp Boil

Seafood boils are a Southern favorite, but they can take a lot of time to prepare. Our pressure cooker shrimp recipe (we have slow cooker instructions, too!) is a quick dump dinner with little hands-on time. Don't forget the extra butter and lemon wedges for serving.

Lemony Mussels with Cherry Tomatoes and Potatoes

Don't let those little shells scare you away. Mussels actually contain a healthy amount of protein and iron as well as vitamins and minerals. This Instant Pot seafood recipe features an herb-scented broth with a hint of white wine to round out the flavor.

Salmon with Lentil Hash and Bacon

Get your heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids with this delightful salmon recipe for your pressure cooker. Potatoes, lentils, broth, and spices serve as the bed for your salmon filet before a go in your multicooker. Now that's a one-pot meal we can get behind.

Garlic-Ginger Shrimp with Coconut-Curry Vegetables

Rich and vibrant curry dishes aren't just for takeout. This pressure cooker shrimp and veggie curry recipe gets some nice heat from red curry paste and is balanced out by cooling coconut milk. Enjoy a bowl on its own or serve over some hot cooked rice.

Fast or Slow Seafood Cioppino

Halibut, sea bass, or any firm white fish you have on hand will work in this classic Italian-American stew recipe that can be made in your multicooker or slow cooker. Enjoy a bowl with some crusty homemade bread for dipping into the fish-infused tomato broth.