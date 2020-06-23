Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The trendy appliance isn’t just for French fries and onion rings. The next time you’re in the mood for seafood, try these air-fryer fish recipes, including air-fryer salmon, a lightened up twist on air-fryer fish and chips, and even air-fryer popcorn shrimp.

These air-fryer fish recipes are reel delicious. And because the popular appliance is essentially a pint-sized convection oven, each of these air-fryer salmon, scallop, shrimp recipes, and more cook way quicker than you might guess. No fresh fish? No problem; frozen fish in the air fryer works well too. Try these with whatever similar style of fish you have stocked in your freezer. While we prefer making our breading or batter from scratch, you can crisp up frozen fish in the air fryer even if you purchased it already pre-breaded, heat-and-eat style. Simply preheat your air fryer to 360°F to 400°F (see what the manual for your specific appliance says), then spray the basket with nonstick spray, add the frozen fish, and close the air fryer to begin cooking. Air-fry for about 10 minutes (or until fully cooked), flipping halfway.

If you have the time and ingredients to DIY, try these fast and filling air-fryer fish recipes.

Image zoom Greg DuPree

Southern-Style “Fried” Catfish and Green Beans

Done in just 25 minutes, this air-fryer battered fish recipe transforms an affordable catfish filet into something you might expect to find at a restaurant with lines around the block. The panko bread crumb coating crisps up beautifully in the air fryer ($90, Target), as do the sweet-and-spicy air-fried green beans. Serve both with a DIY dill-scented tartar sauce and lemon wedges to round out the surprisingly healthful fish fry.

Image zoom Jennifer Causey

Crispy Air-Fried Popcorn Shrimp

Air-fryer fish sticks are good. But you know what’s even better? Air-fryer popcorn shrimp, especially when you make ‘em like we do with a hint of Mexican flair. Start with small shrimp, then coat them in panko, cumin, and garlic powder. Air-fry until crunchy, then dunk in a simple south-of-the-border “cocktail sauce” featuring ketchup, chipotles, cilantro, and lime juice.

Image zoom Jennifer Causey

Air-Fryer Scallops with Lemon-Herb Sauce

Ooh la la! This air-fryer fish recipe looks and tastes as if it came straight from the Top Chef challenge table. It will be our little secret that it actually only took you 25 minutes and 6 ingredients (plus salt, pepper, and oil) to add this showy, low-carb entrée to your dinner spread. Briny capers, tangy lemon, and peppery parsley round out the flavors of this quick and easy seafood dish.

Image zoom Jennifer Causey

Air-Fryer Greek Salmon Burgers

Bye-bye, beef. You’ve had your day, now it’s time for air-fryer salmon burgers to step into the spotlight come burger night. Simply swap the ground turkey we call for in this recipe with salmon that you roughly chop in a food processor ($100, Bed Bath & Beyond), or use canned salmon. The rich fish pairs perfectly with the other Mediterranean diet staples in this healthy air-fryer recipe, including fresh oregano, spinach, garlic, olive oil, red onion, and feta cheese.

Image zoom Jennifer Causey

Air-Fryer Fish Cakes

With less mess and less fat than their deep-fried cousins, these Thai fish cakes make for a speedy date night dinner. You’re 20 minutes away from digging into two high-protein, wildly tasty fish cakes each. Even better news? This can be an air-fryer cod, grouper, or catfish recipe, depending on whatever is fresh at your market (or already in your fridge).

Image zoom Caitlin Bensel

Air-Fried Salmon with Horseradish Rub