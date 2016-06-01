Totally Tricked-Out Tacos!

No tortilla? No problem. Celebrate taco night with these crazy-creative tacos that will have you demanding tacos all week long.

June 01, 2016
Turn your regular breakfast on its ear with corn-packed breakfast tacos! Wrap scrambled eggs and all the fixings in these savory corn pancakes.

Corn Pancake Breakfast Tacos from What should I make for ...

Fish Taco Lettuce Wraps with Mango-Kiwi Salsa

You won't need sunscreen on this trip to the tropics. These fresh fish tacos wrapped in soft lettuce shells are topped with a vibrant mango salsa that will transport you to warm, sandy beaches.

Fish Taco Lettuce Wraps with Mango-Kiwi Salsa from Heartbeet Kitchen

Paleo Taco-Stuffed Zucchini

Hard shell or soft shell? How about zucchini shell! Spicy seasoned ground beef is piled high into these zucchini boats -- perfect for those on a paleo diet.

Paleo Taco-Stuffed Zucchini from Jay's Baking Me Crazy

Potato Chip Taco Bags

Want all the meaty, cheesy goodness of a taco without dripping it all over your shirt? Rip open a bag of chips, load it up, grab a fork, and dig in. Genius!

Potato Chip Taco Bags from A Simple Pantry

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

Can't decide between tacos and wings? You don't have to! Juicy chicken breast tacos get smothered in spicy Buffalo wing sauce and swirled with cooling sour cream in this tasty marriage of comfort-food staples.

Buffalo Chicken Tacos from Salt and Lavender

Honey Mustard Chicken Tacos with Brussels Slaw

Break out your slow cooker to make these melt-in-your-mouth chicken tacos doused in a sweet, mustardy sauce and topped with a crunchy Brussels sprout slaw. Thought you didn't like Brussels sprouts? Think again.

Honey Mustard Chicken Tacos with Brussels Slaw from No Spoon Necessary

Carne Asada Tacos

Yes all day to juicy grilled steak. But when you top it with a charred-onion relish that takes away the bite of raw onions, you can say yes to these carne asada tacos all (date) night, too!

Carne Asada Tacos from What should I make for ...

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

"Eat your vegetables!" is a treat, not a threat with these tasty tacos. Crispy, creamy sweet potatoes get tossed with black beans and your favorite toppings in a taco that will convert even the staunchest carnivore into a vegetable-lover.

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos from Pamela Salzman

Super Hot Zucchini Beef Tacos

You'll be chomping away at these super spicy, meaty tacos and never realize there's a trick up their sleeve: Shredded zucchini is mixed with ground beef to make these tacos a tasty, guilt-free indulgence.

Super Hot Zucchini Beef Tacos from 37 Cooks

Pickled Beet Mini Tacos

Serve these conversation-sparker mini beet tacos at your next cocktail party. Pretty, tangy, and perfect with a bubbly glass of champagne!

Pickled Beet Mini Tacos from Vegan Sparkles

Ramen Noodle Pork Tacos

A college-dorm-room staple gets a grown-up twist in these ramen noodle tacos. Ramen noodle shells piled high with savory pork filling and topped with crunchy cabbage slaw will take you back to the glory days ... minus the angst.

Ramen Noodle Pork Tacos from Cook In/Dine Out

Thai Chicken Tacos

This taco tastes like a warm bowl of sweet-and-spicy chicken curry wrapped together with cruncy veggies in a soft taco shell. East meets West in a food-fusion paradise.

Thai Chicken Tacos from Mountain Mama Cooks

Peanut Butter Pumpkin Yellow Curry Pita Tacos

Pumpkin, beans, peanut butter, and other veggies are simmered together and scooped into warm pita shells. It doesn't matter how you define "taco"; these are delicious.

Peanut Butter Pumpkin Yellow Curry Pita Tacos from Gringalicious

Delicious Cheesecake Dessert Tacos

Who says tacos are just for dinner? These flour tortillas are fried and dredged in graham cracker crumbs, then piped full of a creamy cheesecake filling. Could there be a better reason to skip straight to dessert?

Delicious Cheesecake Dessert Tacos from Spend with Pennies

Fruit Tacos with Chocolate Tortillas

Grown-ups and kids will unite over these crowd-pleasing dessert tacos. Homemade chocolate tortillas are loaded with fresh seasonal fruit in this super satisfying yet healthy dessert option. So good (and good for you), you can go ahead and take two.

Fruit Tacos with Chocolate Tortillas from Munchin with Munchkin

