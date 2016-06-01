Totally Tricked-Out Tacos!

Cathy Roma of What Should I Make For

No tortilla? No problem. Celebrate taco night with these crazy-creative tacos that will have you demanding tacos all week long.

Turn your regular breakfast on its ear with corn-packed breakfast tacos! Wrap scrambled eggs and all the fixings in these savory corn pancakes.

Fish Taco Lettuce Wraps with Mango-Kiwi Salsa

You won't need sunscreen on this trip to the tropics. These fresh fish tacos wrapped in soft lettuce shells are topped with a vibrant mango salsa that will transport you to warm, sandy beaches.

Paleo Taco-Stuffed Zucchini

Hard shell or soft shell? How about zucchini shell! Spicy seasoned ground beef is piled high into these zucchini boats -- perfect for those on a paleo diet.

Potato Chip Taco Bags

Want all the meaty, cheesy goodness of a taco without dripping it all over your shirt? Rip open a bag of chips, load it up, grab a fork, and dig in. Genius!

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

Can't decide between tacos and wings? You don't have to! Juicy chicken breast tacos get smothered in spicy Buffalo wing sauce and swirled with cooling sour cream in this tasty marriage of comfort-food staples.

Honey Mustard Chicken Tacos with Brussels Slaw

Break out your slow cooker to make these melt-in-your-mouth chicken tacos doused in a sweet, mustardy sauce and topped with a crunchy Brussels sprout slaw. Thought you didn't like Brussels sprouts? Think again.

Carne Asada Tacos

Yes all day to juicy grilled steak. But when you top it with a charred-onion relish that takes away the bite of raw onions, you can say yes to these carne asada tacos all (date) night, too!

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

"Eat your vegetables!" is a treat, not a threat with these tasty tacos. Crispy, creamy sweet potatoes get tossed with black beans and your favorite toppings in a taco that will convert even the staunchest carnivore into a vegetable-lover.

Super Hot Zucchini Beef Tacos

You'll be chomping away at these super spicy, meaty tacos and never realize there's a trick up their sleeve: Shredded zucchini is mixed with ground beef to make these tacos a tasty, guilt-free indulgence.

Pickled Beet Mini Tacos

Credit: OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Serve these conversation-sparker mini beet tacos at your next cocktail party. Pretty, tangy, and perfect with a bubbly glass of champagne!

Ramen Noodle Pork Tacos

A college-dorm-room staple gets a grown-up twist in these ramen noodle tacos. Ramen noodle shells piled high with savory pork filling and topped with crunchy cabbage slaw will take you back to the glory days ... minus the angst.

Thai Chicken Tacos

This taco tastes like a warm bowl of sweet-and-spicy chicken curry wrapped together with cruncy veggies in a soft taco shell. East meets West in a food-fusion paradise.

Peanut Butter Pumpkin Yellow Curry Pita Tacos

Pumpkin, beans, peanut butter, and other veggies are simmered together and scooped into warm pita shells. It doesn't matter how you define "taco"; these are delicious.

Delicious Cheesecake Dessert Tacos

Who says tacos are just for dinner? These flour tortillas are fried and dredged in graham cracker crumbs, then piped full of a creamy cheesecake filling. Could there be a better reason to skip straight to dessert?

Fruit Tacos with Chocolate Tortillas

