Tajín Seasoning Is the Perfect Zesty Spice to Add to Your Pantry

If you've ever seen mango or slices of watermelon garnished with red-tinted spice powder and wondered what it is, there's a good chance it's Tajín. Pronounced ta-HEEN, the seasoning features one of Mexico cuisine's most popular flavor combinations: chile and lime. Tajín originated in Jalisco, Mexico in 1985, and after much success, it made its U.S. debut in 1993. So while it isn't new to the seasoning world (and already has a loyal fanbase), Tajín continues to become a pantry necessity to top sweet and savory dishes across the globe.

Image zoom Courtesy of Tajín

What Is Tajín Seasoning?

There are a few varieties, but the most popular is Tajín Clásico, which contains three types of dried granulated chiles (chiles de árbol, guajillo, and pasilla), dehydrated lime, and salt. If you're not a fan of spicy foods, don't let the thought of so many chile peppers keep you away. The spice is more of a warm and mild flavor with bold tangy notes from the lime. Other varieties include low sodium or habanero, which adds an extra kick that's perfect for spice lovers.

How to Use Tajín Seasoning

Originally created to liven up fruits and veggies just by sprinkling it on, Tajín is used as an all-purpose seasoning for all kinds of dishes. Give your guacamole or popcorn some extra chile-lime zing. Take your grilled watermelon salad up a notch. You can even use it as a delicious salt rimmer alternative for cocktails! Try it out with a mango margarita or Bloody Mary. The brand's website also features Tajín recipes for inspiration, but feel free to get creative.

Where to Buy Tajín

Thanks to its increasing popularity, Tajín is sold online and in more than 24,000 locations across the U.S. Look for the seasoning in the Mexican section of supermarkets (it's often sold at Aldi). You'll also probably start seeing it featured in more products. Look for Outshine's new mango frozen treats and the already-popular Tajín peach rings ($7, Amazon).