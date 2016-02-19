Mexican-Inspired Slow Cooker Recipes for Easy Dinners Loaded with Flavor
Beef and Chipotle Burritos
Chipotle chiles lend their smoky flavor to this beefed-up main course. These slow cooker burritos are hearty and satisfying with sprinkles of chopped onions and diced tomatoes. Freshen things up with a homemade Pico de Gallo.
Pork Ribs in Mole Verde
Mole verde is the star of sauces when it comes to Mexican cuisine. It combines tomatillos, onion, honey, and—of course—green chiles for a smooth and delicious rib glaze. This slow cooker Mexican recipe finishes in the broiler to give the ribs an extra-crispy texture.
Mexican-Inspired Tomatillo-Poblano Eggs
The eggs aren’t added to this slow cooker Mexican breakfast dish until the last 30 minutes or so, where they cook in a hot bath of this tomatillo mixture until they’ve reached the ideal doneness. The fresh tomatillos, poblano peppers, and delicious blend of spices pack a powerful punch and make this an easy favorite for brunch.
Spicy Buffalo Tacos
Swap buffalo meat for ground beef if you’d prefer, but don’t skimp on the poblano peppers. The mildly spicy peppers season the meat with just the right amount of spice, while chopped kale adds great texture to the red and black beans in these slow cooker tacos. Top them with your favorite taco toppings!
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Tortilla soup is served in restaurants and homes throughout Central Mexico, and this slow cooker Mexican soup brings a version of the soup into your home with just 15 minutes of prep work. Swap frozen vegetables for fresh ones or keep things simple with what you have on hand. There’s no need to measure lots of herbs and spices for this tasty soup—they're already in the chicken broth and Mexican-style tomatoes.
Slow Cooker (or Pressure Cooker) Refried Beans
Refried beans make the perfect side dish for so many slow cooker Mexican food recipes. Blended with onions, garlic, and jalapeño peppers, these beans carry their own weight when it comes to flavor. Mash them by hand for added texture or purée with an immersion blender for a smooth consistency. If your slow cooker is already simmering your main dish, you can make this side dish in a pressure cooker.
Tacos Carnitas
Forget fast food joints! Preparing tasty tacos has never been easier with our slow-cooked version. Fork-tender pork shoulder seasoned with Mexican spices will make these slow cooker pork tacos a new family favorite for dinner.
Pibil-Style Pork Ribs
Authentic cochinita pibil is slowly cooked beneath the ground in a pit, but our twist on the traditional Yucatán barbecue comes together above ground. We coated these slow cooker Mexican pork ribs with ultrahot seeds and spices before wrapping them in banana leaves to seal in the flavor. The splash of tequila is optional, but the flavor it adds to these boneless ribs is not to be missed.
Slow Cooker Chilaquiles
This traditional Mexican dish came about as a way to revive unused tortillas and leftover salsa, and it has become a favorite breakfast dish around the world. Our slow cooker breakfast recipe takes just 25 minutes to prepare, then the flavors take time to develop over four hours in the slow cooker. Yes, we included the slow cooker liner in the ingredients list for a reason; you’ll thank us during cleanup!
Pulled Pork Enchiladas
Let your slow cooker cook pulled pork to tender, flavorful perfection. Then simply assemble the enchiladas and bake. In just 30 minutes in the oven, your new favorite Mexican recipe will be ready to enjoy.
Mango-Chicken Tinga
We love how many ways we can eat up this smoky Mango-Chicken Tinga. Use it as a filling for slow cooker chicken burritos or tortas, or add it to huevos rancheros for a coastal-inspired breakfast. Every option is tasty.
Jerk Pork Wraps with Lime Mayo
Bring the whole family together with these one-of-a-kind wraps. They're fun to make and delicious to eat. Top with a homemade lime mayo featuring crunchy red onion and a whole lot of zest.
Slow Cooker Taco Soup
Brown your ground beef before adding it to your slow cooker so it has more time to soak in the fiery flavors of the taco seasoning and Mexican-style stewed tomatoes. Three types of beans give this slow cooker taco soup great texture, while the crisp corn adds a nice sweetness to every bite. Garnish with fresh cilantro or pickled jalapeños for some added spice.
Cola-Chipotle Pork Tortas
Who knew a can of fizzy cola and quick-pickled red onions (cebollas encurtidas) could create a sandwich as delish as this? Blended spices and a full can of cola come together for a sauce that makes this slow cooker Mexican pork super tender. Canned chipotle peppers and creamy avocado balance out the hot and cool flavors.
Tinga Poblana
Another delicious twist on tinga, this extra-hearty slow cooker Mexican recipe shows off some spice with adobo-covered chipotle peppers and Mexican oregano. This stew is best served hot with fresh corn tortillas or a side of refried beans. Garnish with queso fresco for creamy, fresh flavor.
Lamb Birria with Barley and Dried Plums
This slow cooker Mexican stew is a must-have for any festive get-together. Tender chunks of lamb and fragrant spices create an enticing entrée, so don’t expect leftovers. Serve with crispy golden tortilla strips, diced tomato, and lime wedges for a lively bowl of Mexican goodness.
Mexican-Inspired Meatball Stew
Precooked frozen meatballs cut the prep time for this slow cooker Mexican stew down to just 10 minutes. From there, it’s only a matter of hours of hands-off cooking before this substantial stew hits the table. To keep cleanup as easy as prep, line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner.
Slow-Cooked Beef Pozole
This beefy twist on Mexican pozole is one of the heartiest soups your spoon will ever meet. Filled with potatoes, onions, corn, and a plethora of other fresh veggies, this savory slow cooker pozole is the essence of delicious Mexican dining. Top it with chopped cilantro and queso fresco for an extra touch of freshness.
Chili Verde
Fresh and firm tomatillos are the secret to perfecting this traditional Mexican chili. Our chile verde slow cooker recipe features pork, tomatillos, white beans, and plenty of chile peppers. Add a topping of sour cream and fresh cilantro to really make this dish sing.
Chipotle Chicken-Avocado Lettuce Wraps
These slow cooker chicken tacos are lightened up with a lettuce shell in place of a tortilla. Let the appliance do its magic on the slow cooker Mexican chicken during the day, and then simply slice some avocado and wash some lettuce for an easy and light dinner. So simple!